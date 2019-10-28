6 Best Camping Chairs for Relaxing in the Great Outdoors

When asked what the point of car camping is, the answer is often “to sit around a campfire with good food and drinks.”

Good food and refreshing beverages are obviously a requirement from that statement, but what about a comfortable place to sit? Hard picnic tables are novel for a few minutes, then your rear end might prefer furniture more suitable for extended lounging. We’ve rounded up the best camping chairs for relaxing by the campfire for a few (six?) hours.

Nemo Stargaze Recliner Luxury Chair

It’s like bringing a La-Z-Boy camping with you, but the Stargaze Recliner Luxury chair from Nemo is much more packable. The metal frame and hammock-like seat pack up into a small bag with shoulder strap. The shock-corded frame sets up in a couple of seconds. The seat is hung from the top of the frame, swinging in between the two poles. A strap and pulley system lets you recline by just pushing back in the chair. Check out the stars or have a quick nap while your low-calorie IPA is safe in the mesh cupholder.

Yeti Hondo Base Camp Chair

Cheap camp chairs don’t last long. They might last a handful of summers and then your friend who’s had a few too many ribeye burgers tears right through it. The Hondo Basecamp Chair is built Yeti-style and likely could survive a grizzly attack (they make no claims of this but the brand’s coolers can). Diehard joints are built like a truck door hinge and the frame is reinforced with two layers of age-hardened aluminum. Bonus points; The cupholder stays upright even when its folded.

Strongback Elite Chair

A chair with solid lumbar support can be a refuge for those with back pain. The Strongback Elite chair is a true oasis with a wide comfortable back and solid lumbar support that’s integrated into the frame. It can easily hold 300 pounds and packs up into a narrow bag with backpack straps. The tall seat keeps you high so it’s not hard to get out of after lounging for too long.

Kelty Low Loveseat

The campfire is the perfect place for getting close to that special someone but most chairs are just for one. The Kelty Low Loveseat gets rid of those pesky armrests and gives you space for two with a slightly reclined back. The low version keeps you stable and closer to the ground but there is a taller version available. Insulated drink holders can hold both large and small bottles. When it’s time to pack up, the whole thing rolls up with clips and a shoulder strap.

Helinox Chair Two Rocker

Unless you’re bringing your grandma camping you probably don’t have a rocking chair with you. But who doesn’t like a good rock by the fire? The Helinox Chair Two has a rocker attachment that just clips onto the four feet. If the ground is to rough for rocking, just pop it off. Like the other crazy lightweight chairs from Helinox, the Chair Two is only 4.3 pounds and packs up tiny into a carry case. Check a towel or clothes into that stuff sack and it velcros to the seat for a plush headrest.

Coleman Cooler Quad Chair

Sometimes you just need a chair for a good price for the weekend. Coleman has certainly hit the value for the price with the Cooler Quad chair. Only $35 gets you a 24-inch folding chair that holds 325 pounds with a pocket on one side and a four-can cooler on the other. Great for friends who are too cheap to buy their own. Just make sure they bring their own drinks.

