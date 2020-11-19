The 11 Best Camping Tents for 2020

Plenty of camping gear comes straight from your house but your blanket fort isn’t going to cut it especially when the rain starts to pour. To have a more enjoyable time, you’re going to need to buy a tent for camping. With camping becoming an even more interesting activity than ever before, we have gathered some of the best and latest options for camping at your favorite spot, rooftop, or simply in your own backyard.

Quechua 2 Second Easy Tent

When you roll into the campsite late the last thing you want to do is play with a spiky jigsaw puzzle of tent poles. Wouldn’t it be nice if you could just push a button and the tent would set itself up? The latest tent from Quechua (Decathlon) is called the 2 Second Easy because it actually sets up in two seconds. And it’s not just a kids’ pop-up tent for the beach.

The 2 Second Easy has an umbrella-like structure on each end. Unroll the tent with poles already inside where you’d like to set up. Grab the setup rope and pull through the plastic mount on one end until it clicks. Do the same on the other side. Now your tent is set up in the speed it takes you to walk from one end to the other. If you have a second person, do it at the same time and it literally will take 2 seconds. Inside the new Fresh&Black fabric blocks out any light to keep it cool and dark. Sleep in as long as you want. Take it down by pushing the button on each end. Easy.

REI Passage 2 Tent

If you need a solid tent on a budget, REI is the place to go. The Passage 2 is one of the highest value tents out there for camping, backpacking, overlanding, or anywhere you may need to spend the night. The rainfly extends all the way to the ground for those long storms. Two doors and two vestibules give easy access for each person and a dry area to store gear outside. Clips, not finicky pole sleeves, make setup quick and easy.

And even though it’s only $159, it still only weighs just over 4 pounds.

MSR Habitude 4 Tent

MSR has a long history of building some of the best tents you can buy. From backpacking tents to motorcycle tents, the brand has an option for you. Until recently though it didn’t have a family option you could stand up in.

The MSR Habitude 4 (available in 6-person as well) meets MSRs strict requirements for quality and materials but lets you stand up with a peak height of 73 inches. Easily load gear through the massive front door. The one large vestibule on the front is 23.5 square feet, covering anything that’s dirty or won’t fit in the tent. A battery-powered porch light is included to make it easy to find your way home. Inside, the floor is 8 feet by 8 feet, with plenty of space for a family of air mattresses. Setup with four poles is easy and even easier if you have a little helper.

Coleman Sundome 4-Person Tent

Whether you need a basic tent for the kids, a festival, or as a quick replacement in the middle of a road trip, Coleman is a good name to turn to. The Sundome 4-person is a simple, reliable partner in the campsite. While the fly doesn’t go right to the ground, it will keep you dry through short rain and keep the bugs out.

The waterproof floor keeps you out of the puddles and mesh panels keep the heat down inside. If you are set up near power, you can run an extension cord through the small E-Port in the front corner to charge up overnight.

UST Highlander 2

UST Gear or Ultimate Survival Technologies made a name for themselves by building quality survival equipment like compasses, fire starters, and knives. To expand its brand and reach out into other outdoor equipment like tents, sleeping pads, and cooking gear, the company has completely updated its look to fun, bright colors and launched entirely new products like the Highlander 2 tent.

A lightweight backpacking tent at heart, the Highlander 2 can be used anywhere, anytime. It features a unique single-pole structure spanning one corner to the other. The rest is pitched out with short tent poles. You can leave two of the poles at home and just use the trekking poles you already have. Opposite the one large door, a smaller opening into a dry vestibule lets you store gear out of the way but still have access to it. The bright colors will make it easy to find at the campsite and at night.

Marmot Limestone 6

One of the biggest differences between $100 tents and $500 tents is the waterproof fly. Basic tents just have a small water-resistant roof on top, but lack full rain-proof coverage. The Marmot Limestone 6 is 76 inches tall inside with a massive fly to cover it all to the ground. It’s got two large doors for easy exits in the middle of the night after all those hot toddies.

Tepui Low-Pro 3

If you’re on the move or just want to get off the ground, a rooftop tent is the way to go. From small lightweight units to beefy behemoths that can sleep the whole family, Tepui makes some of the best. The Low-Pro 3 is one of the thinnest tents, sitting on your roof at only 7 inches tall. The thin profile keeps gas money in your pocket and makes it easier to install on the roof. When you get to the campsite fold it open, pin-up the window covers, and you’re ready for a top-level sleep.

Big Agnes Tiger Wall UL 2

When it comes to full-size, free-standing tents that are ultralight, Big Agnes is pushing the limits of what’s possible. Gone are the days when ultralight backpacking meant leaving the tent at home. The Tiger Wall UL 2 uses thin fabrics and DAC Featherlite poles to make a two-person backpacking tent that actually has room inside for two people, and weighs just over 2 pounds. There’s also a carbon and Dyneema version priced a bit higher weighing 1 pound 6 ounces.

MSR Papa Hubba NX

MSR has long defined backcountry comfort with their Hubba tent series. There are one-, two-, three-, and four-person models with the two-person Hubba Hubba included on many best tent lists. The same materials and tech go into the four-person Papa Hubba. Don’t worry about breaking the super durable Easton Cyclone MAX poles. And don’t worry about water leaking in with the longer-lasting Xtreme Shield System on the fly. There’s really nothing to worry about but finding the best campsite with the Papa Hubba NX.

Six Moon Designs Lunar Solo

After you’ve ditched your noisy tent mates, you can ditch the big tents, too. The Lunar Solo from Six Moon Designs is just enough for one person and weighs only 26 ounces. The 8.5-square-foot vestibule can store your pack and keeps you dry getting ready when it’s raining sideways. Use the optional carbon fiber pole to pitch or just an adjustable trekking pole that you’re already carrying with you.

Hilleberg Jannu 2

When the weather gets really bad, it’s time to bring out the big guns. Hilleberg is often the choice of polar explorers heading to the frigid temperatures and insane winds of Antarctica. The Jannu from Hilleberg can stand up to any weather you can throw at it. It’s strong enough to hold snow during a storm and will last through any wind. All that strength usually costs a lot in weight but the Jannu stays relatively light in terms of winter tents at 6 pounds 2 ounces.

