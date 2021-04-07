Best Cheap Camping Tent Deals for April 2021

  1. Outdoors

If you need a cheap tent and want the best choice of excellent tent deals, now’s the time. Whether you want a minimalist tent for backpacking or bicycle camping, or a multi-room cabin-style tent for a large family or group, we found plenty of cheap camping tents from major merchants. If you’re not sure what type of cheap tent is best for your needs, we’ve included critical points on how to choose a tent below.

Today’s Best Cheap Tent Deals
Expires soon

Dick's Sporting Goods Camping and Hiking Deals

Up to 50% off
Enjoy up to 50% off on these camping deals where you can find packing items, accessories, tents, cooking equipment, and a lot more.
Buy at Dick's Sporting Goods
Expires soon

evo Tents & Shelters Sale

Up to 50% off
Make your camping trip hassle-free by buying one of these tents from Evo for sale, with brands including Big Agnes, MSR, and Kelty seeing big discounts.
Buy at Evo
2-Person
Expires soon

MSR Hubba Tour Tent

$426 $650
This 3-season tent is great for all your outdoor adventures and comes with 2 easy-access doors and plenty of space to spread out.
Buy at REI
4-Person
Expires soon

Kelty Sequoia Tent

$245 $330
This 4-person tent, suitable for all ages of campers, is specifically designed to accommodate tall and small campers alike.
Buy at REI
Expires soon

Marmot Tungsten UL Hatchback 2 Tent

$359 $479
This two-person backpacking tent with a removable door in the front porch vestibule creates added space and shelter.
Buy at Moosejaw
4-Person
Expires soon

Sierra Designs Meteor Tent

$262 $400
Constructed with two doors and two vestibules, the Meteor is spacious enough to house four people and extra gear and also comes with a burrito bag for easy transport and storage.
Buy at Dick's Sporting Goods
8-Person
Expires soon

Coleman Tent

$158 $220
Weatherproof and built with a rainfly, this tent has everything you need for protection against the rain and other weather conditions and compartments to make organizing and storing gear easy.
Buy at Amazon
Discount with coupon
Expires soon

CAMPROS Camping Tent

$160 $200
Standing at 14 x 9 x 6(H) ft., this camping tent is spacious enough to fit an eight or nine-person family and features one large mesh door and five mesh windows for ventilation.
Buy at Amazon
2-Person
Expires soon

Wakeman TradeMark Tent

$20 $40
If you're worried about rain during your camping trip, this Wakeman tent is made from a waterproof material that can withstand harsh conditions.
Buy at Amazon
Discount with coupon
Expires soon

QOMOTOP Tent

$140 $200
Qomotop's water-proof tent features a mesh roof and ground vent to keep you dry from the rain and can house three adults. three children, and gear.
Buy at Amazon
2-Person
Expires soon

Big Agnes Tiger Wall UL2 3-Season Tent

$405 $450
Big Agnes makes some of the best backpacking tents and this one is the absolute lightest dual-door option from the brand.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Texsport 01113 Camouflage Three-Person Hexagon Dome Tent

$49 $71
This camouflage tent by Texsport will have you blending in with your campsite. It features fiberglass poles for added durability and stability.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Gazelle T4 Overland Edition GT401SS Pop-Up Portable Camping Hub Tent

$280 $340
With a pop-up mechanism, this tent lets you enjoy the outdoors more and spend less time setting up. Stability and wind resistance are also assured, thanks to its solid fiberglass poles and metal hubs.
Buy at Amazon
8-Person
Expires soon

Wenzel Klondike Tent

$230 $360
Wenzel's tent features a shock-corded fiberglass roof frame with steel uprights, corner elbows, and a pin and ring for an easier and more bearable setup.
Buy at Amazon
9-Person
Expires soon

Wenzel Kodiak Tent

$187 $270
This Kodiak tent includes mesh vents for ventilation and two rear lockers/vent for that much-needed ground breeze—the perfect tent for people with an irrational fear of small spaces.
Buy at Dick's Sporting Goods
8-Person
Expires soon

Field & Stream Cross Vent 8-Person Tent

$100 $200
Baclyard and campground tent sleeps up to eight people. Includes fly and tent carrying bag. Four windows with awnings and mesh. Corner storage and electronics pockets. Shock-cord color-coded poles.
Buy at Dick's Sporting Goods
3-Person
Expires soon

MSR Zoic 3 Tent

$299 $400
Equipped with a quick-pitch pole system that lets you speed through setup, this tent features two access doors and three gear lofts for personal storage and can accommodate up to three people.
Buy at REI
4-Person
Expires soon

Coleman Dome Tent for Camping

$150 $200
This Coleman tent has a WeatherTec system that keeps the interior dry, along with easy-to-reach mesh pockets and a screen room for bug-free lounging.
Buy at Amazon
1-Person
Expires soon

Clostnature Tent

$90 $100
Clostnature's lightweight and waterproof tent features a convenient D-shaped door and a large vestibule for your camping gear—the perfect tent for camping solo.
Buy at Amazon
Discount with coupon
Expires soon

KAZOO Outdoor Camping Tent

$150 $160
Bring the whole family to an adventure with this 4-person camping tent which features a spacious room and a durable frame.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Alpine Mountain Gear Sun Shelter

$60 $100
This Alpine Mountain Gear Sun Shelter is good for protection against the harsh sun and rain for events, festivals, and the beach.
Buy at REI
6-Person
Expires soon

Coleman WeatherMaster 10-Person Outdoor Tent

$224 $230
Feel like you're in a cabin with this 10-person Coleman tent made from a WeatherTec system that keeps the exterior and floor dry outdoors.
Buy at Amazon
3-Person
Expires soon

Marmot Tungsten UL Hatchback 3 Tent

$427 $569
This easy-to-pitch Marmot backpacking tent with color-coded slips and poles sleeps three people and is perfect for epic mountain-bike adventures.
Buy at Moosejaw

How To Choose A Tent

If you’ve never shopped for a tent before, get ready to learn a lot. You may be surprised by the number of factors to consider when choosing a tent. It’s easy to get blown away by impressive features when you’re ready to buy, but if you do your homework you’ll be prepared to buy the best tent for your needs at the best price.

Overall purpose

The right tent for your intended use adds to your enjoyment because you won’t have to struggle with compromises. Major factors to consider when defining the purpose include where you’ll be camping, how you’ll transport the tent, and how long you’ll stay in one location. There’s no such thing as one tent that serves all purposes, so the better you can define your needs, the higher your chances of finding the right tent.

Related

The tent you’ll want for backpacking in potentially extreme weather conditions is not the same tent to set up for two weeks in a commercial campground near a beach in the summer. Weight matters, whether you’re walking, riding a bicycle, or transporting a tent in a vehicle.

Capacity

It’s a lot easier to buy a tent for one or two people than it is for a crowd. Tents have rated capacities, but as the diagrams usually indicate, that means just enough room to fit sleeping bags on the floor. There are many scenarios when buying two or three smaller tents will be a better choice than trying to find one tent to hold everyone.

Season(s)

Camping in the summer requires a tent that provides privacy, protection from rain and bugs, and adequate ventilation. If you’re going to be camping in the winter, potentially during snowstorms, choose a four-season rated tent with protective materials that can withstand heavy wind, rain, and snow.

Material

Get ready to compromise on tent material, because the more protective materials generally weigh more and come with higher price tags. For backpacking and mountaineering tents, the calculus is different, and you’ll pay more for the lightest weight materials that offer the best protection. Pay attention to the material used for tent poles, also considering strength, durability, and weight.

Tent amenities

The little things will matter more the longer your camping trips. Rain flies are separate outer layers that help keep the inside of the tent dry and also can offer some protection from the sun and wind. Vestibules are short hatchway-style entries – usually without floors – where you can store wet boots and other gear. Extra doors are convenient when the tent is packed with people to lessen the chance of stepping on someone when you have to step outside the tent. Windows and screens in tents are primarily to aid ventilation, but be sure they don’t compromise rain protection. Other tent niceties can include pockets, gear lofts, and integrated LED lighting.

Set-up

This point doesn’t relate to choosing a tent, but it’s the most important thing you can after you bring your new tent home. Practice setting your tent up at least once before you go on a trip with family or friends. The second or third time you put up a tent is usually much shorter and less frustrating than the initial effort. Some tents are literally a snap to erect, but more often, you’ll benefit from a little practice.

