Best Cheap Smoker Deals for May 2021

If you’re looking for the best cheap smoker deals for smoking meat, fish, and other foods, start here. This is a great time to find deals on smokers. We scoured the internet to find the best smoker deals available for purchase online today.

Today’s Best Cheap Smoker Deals
Royal Gourmet SE2801 Electric Smoker

170
With a spacious 457.86 sq. in. surface, this 1,500-watt smoker can cook multiple meats simultaneously. It's also digitally adjustable to ensure optimal cooking.
Char-Broil 12201570-A1 American Gourmet Offset Smoker

119 150
Combination BBQ, charcoal grill, and offset smoker. 290-square inch cooking surface in main cooker plus another 140-square inches in the firebox.
Pit Boss Digital Electric Smoker

267
Do you want an easy and efficient way to infuse flavor to your meats? This smoker's oversized frontload wood chip tray will do that for you while you cook meats for up to two hours.
Cuisinart COS-118 Vertical 18" Charcoal Smoker

153 199
Cuisinart's 18-inch vertical charcoal smoke has two 18-inch racks for 510-square inches of cooking space. Top and bottom air vents to control air flow.
Country Smokers 18" Wood Pellet Grill

187 225
A sleek smoker that uses wood pellets for cooking, which adds a wood-fired flavor to any meat. It's also portable so you can bring it to outdoor barbecues anywhere.
Camp Chef Smoke Vault

270 320
Despite its small size, this Camp Chef smoker can still provide optimal cooking. It has two cooking grids and a jerky rack, and a matchless snap-ignition feature.
Bradley Smoker BTDS76P Digital 4 Rack Smoker

437 549
This smoker has 4 racks for cooking meat, chicken, and more. It provides up to 8 hours of controlled cool smoke up to 320 degrees Fahrenheit.
Weber 18-inch Smokey Mountain Cooker, Charcoal Smoker

329 400
Porcelain-enameled steel Weber Smokey Mountain charcoal smoker can cook a whole ham and turkey at he same time. Two 18.5-inch wide cooking grates.
Realcook Vertical 17 Inch Steel Charcoal Smoker

100 130
Realcook 17-inch steel two-layer charcoal smoker and grill. 453-square inches of cooking space, built-in thermometer, can be used for hot or cold smoking
Barton Charcoal Smoker and Grill

131 300
This barrel smoker can be used in various ways. It can smoke and cook meet, serve as a vertical smoker, and even work as a fire pit on winter days.
Dyna-Glo Compact Charcoal Smoker and Grill

70 83
Despite its compact size, this smoker has great heat distribution to ensure that meats are cooked well. It has a temperature gauge so you can read and adjust the temperature anytime.
Lifesmart 15" Kamado Charcoal Grill with Smoker

723 900
Bring wood oven cooking to your home with this Lifesmart smoker. It's made from ceramic for optimal heat distribution and cooking.
Lifesmart 1500 square-inch Cooking Surface Pellet Grill and Smoker

713 999
Lifesmart 1500-square-inch surface pellet grill and smoker. Three racks, dual digital meat probes, and up to 30 hours low heat smoking for fish and meats.
Smokehouse Products Big Chief Electric Smoker

124 160
Remember: This smoker operates at an non-adjustable 165 degrees Fahrenheit, so time your cooking wisely. It also comes with hickory-flavored wood fuel for an added smoky flavor to meats.
Char-Broil 16" Bullet Charcoal Smoker

178
Made with a porcelain-coated body and cooking grates, this smoker not only guarantees durability, but also equal distribution of heat.
The Cumberland Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker with Searing Grate

747 855
The USSC 730-square-inch cooking surface cooks from 180 to 500 degrees for grilling, smoking, braising, and BBQ. Automatic ignition, digital thermostate, and stainless steel cooking surfaces.
How To Choose A Smoker

If you’re not familiar with smokers and shopping for your first, it’s easy to spend too much for capacity and features you’ll likely never need or use. Let’s start with cost and then touch on other major decision points in your search for cheap smoker deals.

Cost

You can find decent smoker deals starting close to $100. If money isn’t an issue and you’re setting up a full outdoor kitchen to die for, you can easily spend multiple thousands of dollars. Depending on fuel type, cooking capacity, construction, and essential extra like accurate built-in thermometers, most of us end up spending $200 to $500 on a good, cheap smoker.

Purpose and Size

A smoker’s purpose is inextricably related to size because cooking for a couple of people doesn’t require as much space as servicing a crowd. Also, consider whether you’ll want to move or take the smoker to parties, tailgates, or camping because portability and size can conflict. Moving even a large smoker around your yard isn’t much of an issue with good sturdy wheels, but packing it in your truck or SUV could be a significant undertaking. Don’t forget that at the end of the day or night, the smoker will be hot and dirty.

Fuel

You can find good deals on smokers that cook with charcoal, gas, wood pellets, or electricity. Personal preference matters, which to some people means charcoal or gas are a must for traditional smoked flavor, but electric and pellet-fueled smokers are easier to cook with.

Storage

If you spend a lot on a smoker, you’ll want to protect it from the weather, which probably means covered storage and even inside a garage or shed if possible. Larger smokers require more storage space, so if your garage or outside storage area is full, you might want to choose a more compact smoker.

Need more options? Check out our roundup of the best smoker grill combos.

