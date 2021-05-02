If you’re looking for the best cheap smoker deals for smoking meat, fish, and other foods, start here. This is a great time to find deals on smokers. We scoured the internet to find the best smoker deals available for purchase online today.

Today’s Best Cheap Smoker Deals

How To Choose A Smoker

If you’re not familiar with smokers and shopping for your first, it’s easy to spend too much for capacity and features you’ll likely never need or use. Let’s start with cost and then touch on other major decision points in your search for cheap smoker deals.

Cost

You can find decent smoker deals starting close to $100. If money isn’t an issue and you’re setting up a full outdoor kitchen to die for, you can easily spend multiple thousands of dollars. Depending on fuel type, cooking capacity, construction, and essential extra like accurate built-in thermometers, most of us end up spending $200 to $500 on a good, cheap smoker.

Purpose and Size

A smoker’s purpose is inextricably related to size because cooking for a couple of people doesn’t require as much space as servicing a crowd. Also, consider whether you’ll want to move or take the smoker to parties, tailgates, or camping because portability and size can conflict. Moving even a large smoker around your yard isn’t much of an issue with good sturdy wheels, but packing it in your truck or SUV could be a significant undertaking. Don’t forget that at the end of the day or night, the smoker will be hot and dirty.

Fuel

You can find good deals on smokers that cook with charcoal, gas, wood pellets, or electricity. Personal preference matters, which to some people means charcoal or gas are a must for traditional smoked flavor, but electric and pellet-fueled smokers are easier to cook with.

Storage

If you spend a lot on a smoker, you’ll want to protect it from the weather, which probably means covered storage and even inside a garage or shed if possible. Larger smokers require more storage space, so if your garage or outside storage area is full, you might want to choose a more compact smoker.

Need more options? Check out our roundup of the best smoker grill combos.

Editors' Recommendations