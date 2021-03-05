  1. Food & Drink

The Best Cheap Keurig Deals and Sales for March 2021

By

If you want a great cup of coffee every time, you need a Keurig coffee maker. With a wide variety of K-Cup drink types and a simple-to-use interface, they’re the perfect kitchen accessory for the avid coffee lover. We’ve got all the best Keurig deals in one place so you won’t have to wander around the internet to find the best cheap Keurig offers out there. Read on as we give you a heads-up on the best cheap Keurig deals and help you out with knowing what to look for when choosing a Keurig coffee maker.

Today’s Best Cheap Keurig Deals
Keurig K-Cafe Single-Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker, Latte Maker and Cappuccino Maker

$190 $220
Need a quick pick-me-up? This Keurig single-serve coffee maker is the way to go. The 60-ounce water reservoir means you only have to refill after every 6 cups. Plus it accommodates tall travel mugs.
Buy at Best Buy
Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker

$78 $80
Packing a punch with every cup despite its size, the Keurig K-Mini is a compact yet ever-functional coffee maker for the practical coffee lover who's tight on space, with brew sizes from 6-12 oz.
Buy at Amazon
Keurig K-Classic Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

$80 $99
Brew a rich and delicious cup every time with this Keurig K-Classic single-serve coffee maker. You can choose from different K-Cup pod varieties from brands like Lipton and Starbucks, among others.
Buy at Walmart
Keurig K-Select Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

$90 $130
Make a delicious cup of joe in just a minute or less with the K-Select. It has adjustable brew strength settings so you can enjoy your coffee the way you want it.
Buy at Amazon
Keurig K-Cafe Coffee Maker

$170 $200
This single service K-cup coffee maker also brews lattes and cappuccinos includes a dishwasher-safe milk frother. Compatible with all styles of K-cup pods s and also can make coffee shots.
Buy at Amazon

How to Choose a Keurig Coffee Maker

Keurig machines are simple to use but with so many different options out there, it can be confusing to know what to look for before making a purchase. We’ve taken a look at the key considerations to make before hitting the buy button so you get the best machine for your budget. If you want a quick solution to your dilemma, our look at the best drip coffee makers found the Keurig K-Elite to be a big hit but there are plenty of other models out there depending on your needs.

As always with any purchase, you need to consider your budget. A Keurig is a great purchase but only if you can afford it. Before losing yourself to the wealth of Keurig sales, consider how much you can afford to spend and keep to it. Odds are you’ll still get a great machine for your budget and you won’t have to worry about how you can afford it.

Once you’ve figured out your budget, think about how you plan on using your cheap Keurig machine. Are you simply an occasional coffee drinker? A smaller Keurig model might be a good bet here. Alternatively, if you live with people who also love drinking coffee and the whole household will spend all day enjoying a cup of joe, you really need to consider a higher capacity model to keep up with the demand. And if you plan on creating lattes and other espresso drinks alongside regular coffee, you’ll want to choose one of the specialty Keurig models out there that are specifically built for this purpose.

As mentioned, capacity is a key thing to consider. When it comes to Keurig deals, you can often get a great Keurig coffee maker that has a small water reservoir size and that might not be ideal for you. Elsewhere, some cheap Keurig machines can hold up to 60 ounces of water which works out as about enough for six average cups. Keep an eye on your needs and stick to them. Running out of water is the kind of thing that is sure to irritate you fast.

Keurig coffee machines offer a wide variety of different K-Cup drink types, brands, and flavors. Some Keurig machines even use ground bagged coffee to brew in carafes of up to 12 cups. Others can create lattes and cappuccinos. Choose a model that has the features you need. If you just like basic coffee, you won’t have to worry about it but it’s likely you may want to create something a little fancier from time to time.

Finally, consider just how many features you desire. It’s really easy to be tempted to buy the most feature-packed model but if you won’t really use everything the Keurig has to offer then it’s not a good deal for you. Don’t be afraid to prioritize where it counts. It’s likely to save you some money in the long run.

