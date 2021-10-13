The 9 Best Keurig Coffee Makers in 2021

If you’re a coffee drinker, or even if you’re not, you’ve heard of Keurig. The single-serve, pod-based coffee system took the world by storm almost three decades ago and never looked back.

Whether you’re interested in joining team Keurig, have been a long-time Keurig fan or trying to get your holiday shopping done early, now there’s a Keurig for every type of coffee drinker. The thing is, there are a staggering number of Keurig models to choose from, so being confident you’ve found the best one can be tough.

Here are some of our favorite Keurig models to help you narrow down your options. And we’ve sourced the best Keurig deals to shop online.

Keurig K-Duo Plus Coffee Maker

Sometimes you feel like just one cup of coffee, sometimes you need twelve. The K-Duo Plus takes erratic coffee-drinking behavior into consideration, giving you the option to brew a single-pod cup (6, 8, 10, or 12 ounces) or a 12-cup carafe from coffee grounds. The insulated carafe keeps coffee hot for hours and is sleek and stylish. One of the main things we like about the K-Duo Plus is its slim design that takes up much less space than some other carafe models. You can also pre-program your coffee to brew up to 24 hours in advance.

Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker, Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Brewer

The Keurig K-Elite is one of the brand’s best-selling and top-rated models. This sleek, stainless steel one-cup machine gives you the option to brew a 6, 8, 10, or 12-ounce cup from a pod. You also have the option of brewing from grounds with the Universal My K-Cup Reusable Coffee Filter (sold separately). The K-Elite has a strong-brew feature for a more robust cuppa and an ice brew feature. Coming with a 75-ounce reservoir, you’ll spend less time refilling the machine between cups.

Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker

If you’re the nostalgic type, the Keurig K-Classic is where it all began. In comparison to the K-Elite, this is more of a “no-frills” model. With a 48-ounce tank and only the option to brew 6, 8, or 10-ounce cups, this Keurig also has a lower price tag.

Keurig K-Cafe Special Edition

The Keurig K-Cafe was designed especially with the frothed milk lover in mind. This model lets you enjoy 6, 8, 10, or 12-ounce lattes or cappuccinos. It comes with a strong brew feature, a spacious 60-ounce tank, and a dishwasher-safe milk frothing system. The overall system takes up a little more space on your countertop but also leaves you with a little extra space in your wallet (it’s more expensive).

Keurig K-Supreme Coffee Maker

The Keurig K-Supreme is a space-saving unit that comes with a lot of innovation. First, the adjustable 66-ounce reservoir lets you set up your coffee maker for optimal counter space. Next, the K-Supreme is equipped with MultiStream Technology, which more deeply saturates any k-cup pod to give you maximum taste. Need even more flavor? The strong brew feature will quickly send you to Flavortown (sans Guy Fieri).

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker

This mini yet mighty model can brew any size cup 6-12 ounces. The only downside is that you have to refill the water after each use. The upside is if you’re looking for a coffee maker that fits in the center console of your car, this could be the one.

Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker

The Kuerig K-Slim is essentially a slightly larger version of the K-Mini, due to its removable 46-ounce reservoir. The K-Slim also has a removable drip tray that can accommodate travel mugs.

Keurig K-Supreme Plus Smart Brewer with BrewID

The Keurig K-Supreme Plus, Smart Brewer with BrewID, has all the features of the regular K-Supreme with some smart technology injected in. First, the BrewID automatically recognizes the type of K-cup pod your using and adjusts the brew temperature and strength for the best-tasting cup of coffee. The K-Supreme Plus lets you adapt your brew strength and temperature directly on the machine itself or remotely through your smartphone app if you’re into customization. You’ll also be getting a slightly larger (78-ounce) reservoir.

Keurig K2500 Plumbed Single Serve Commercial Coffee Maker

If you’re looking for a Keurig that is suitable for an office or doctor’s office, or you simply hate refilling a water reservoir, then the K2500 Plumbed Single Serve Commercial Coffee Maker is for you. This machine offers a high-resolution color touchscreen with customizable features like the high altitude setting, 5 cup sizes, auto on/off, and programmable sleep mode. It also meets NSF-4 and ANSI cleaning and hygiene standards.

