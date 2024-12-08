 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

How long do Keurigs last? Signs it’s time to replace your coffee maker

Know when to replace your brewer

By
A blue Keurig K-Classic Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker placed on a kitchen countertop with plants nearby.
Keurig / Keurig

Undeniably, Keurig is the leader in single-serve coffee brewers. Since the brand developed the B2000 in 1998, it has become a staple in households seeking a quick, simple, and no-fuss cup of coffee. While the original Keurig was created for office use, Keurig machines soon became popular for home use in 2004.

While the technology of Keurig coffee makers has drastically improved over the last twenty years, the basics remain the same. Coffee drinkers rely on Keurig, with an estimated 40% of households in 2020 relying on single-serve brewers for their morning cup of joe. However, most households don’t give much thought to the operation of their Keurig until it breaks. Have you ever wondered, “How long do Keurigs last?” Here’s what to know about Keurig longevity and how to know when to replace it before it fails you.

Recommended Videos

How long do Keurigs last?

A Keurig - K-Select Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker sitting in a kitchen corner with a cup of freshly brewed coffee nearby.
Keurig / Keurig

The answer to “How long do Keurigs last?” is not necessarily a cut-and-dry answer. Several factors can affect the longevity of your Keurig maker. However, most users find their Keurig will last three to five years before malfunctioning. Perhaps the most obvious factor affecting the longevity of your maker is the frequency of usage.

Related

Do you use your Keurig now and then as an alternative to brewing coffee through other methods, such as with a French Press? Or, perhaps multiple people in your home use the Keurig multiple times a day? The frequency of use will cause wear and tear on the machine.

Another factor that can affect the longevity of your brewer is the model you have. Keurig has dozens of models on the market and has recently released brewers with new features, such as the K-Brew & Chill, which can make iced coffee. While the frequency of use and the model of your maker will impact longevity, the maintenance of your brewer will most directly affect your Keurig’s lifespan. Are you cleaning your brewer? If you’re shaking your head, no, you’re not alone.

Knowing the signs to replace your brewer

Keurig K-Slim single serve coffee maker filling water reservoir.
Keurig / Keurig

If your Keurig is on its way out, there may be some obvious signs to pay attention to. Paying attention to the operation of your maker will help you identify issues before it dies (and prevent panic when you’re left with no morning coffee). One obvious sign to replace your maker is an extra-long brewing time. Keurigs are known for brewing quick coffee, but if your maker takes over three minutes to brew, it may be malfunctioning.

You’ll also want to pay attention to the temperature of your coffee. If your coffee isn’t getting hot, this is a sign that the heating components within the maker are failing. Other signs it may be time to order a new Keurig include:

  • The flavor of coffee is inconsistent or not normal
  • Coffee tastes weak or watery
  • The machine is making very loud or irregular noises while brewing
  • The machine is leaking during brewing

If your Keurig is nearing the 3 to 5-year mark, it may still have life ahead. But if you know you’ve had your Keurig for five or more years, proactively replacing it will ensure you’re not left without a coffee maker.

Keurig maintenance affects longevity

cup of coffee
Mikesh Kaos / Unsplash

Performing maintenance on your Keurig coffee maker is not inherently apparent like other home maintenance tasks. We often enjoy our morning coffee, toss our K-cup, and move on with the day. However, regularly cleaning your Keurig can help you get the most lifespan out of your brewer. With regular brewing, coffee grinds naturally build up inside the maker, along with mineral buildup from the water. Adding cleaning and descaling brew cycles into your routine helps keep the interior components of your machine free from buildup and helps it function optimally.

Descaling your brewer

Descaling your brewer involves removing calcium deposits, or “scale,” from the interior tubes within the machine. Many of the newer Keurig models will notify you with a “descale” message when running this cycle is time. However, you don’t have to wait for the reminder to run a descale cycle on your machine. Homemade solutions to descale your brewer, made of water and vinegar, work perfectly. You can also purchase pre-made descaling liquids to make your life easy.

Running descaling cycles every 3 to 6 months will help extend your maker’s lifespan. The process takes about 45 minutes and involves running several water cycles to flush out the pipes inside the maker. To limit the buildup within the water tank, consider adding a charcoal water filter and using filtered water. Additionally, most Keurig models have a removable water tank that can be run through the dishwasher regularly to clean from the inside and outside.

Running water cycles

Descaling your brewer is the best way to keep it functioning well. However, you can also run general water cycles between descaling sessions to keep your Keurig cleaner. To do this, run a regular cycle without adding a K-Cup pod to the maker. Running cleansing water brews can help remove any loose coffee grounds that may end up in your mug.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is an accomplished freelance journalist with over seven years of experience in food, beverage, health, fitness, and…
Keurig vs. coffee maker: Is it more affordable to have a Keurig or a standard coffee maker?
Find out if a Keurig is more economical in the long run
Italian coffee capsules.

Coffee is the lifeblood of millions, if not billions, of people globally. That's why the coffee industry, as a whole, is valued at over $120 billion worldwide. However, most of us who are contributing to those profits are not benefiting from them. So, we need to know the best ways to save money on our coffee habits.

So, today, we're asking the question: "Does Keurig coffee pods cost make owing a Keurig worth it?" -- because you might wonder if having a Keurig coffee maker or a standard drip coffee maker is more affordable. The answer to that question is not a simple "yes" or "no" answer. There are dozens of different factors to consider regarding the overall cost of your daily cup of coffee. Let's dive into the nitty-gritty of the Keurig vs. coffee maker to see which is the more economical option.
How much coffee do you drink?

Read more
The best pour-over coffee makers you can use anywhere
Brew pour-over coffee at home or while traveling
Pour-over coffee tools

Through a manual brewing process that allows control of temperature and brewing speed, there's no doubt that pour-over coffee achieves a stellar cup of joe. True coffee lovers often find themselves transitioning away from automatic drip coffee makers and experimenting with pour-over coffee, a seemingly simple way of brewing coffee that allows more control.

Before you dive into the world of best pour-over coffee makers, check out these top picks, from ceramic single-serve brewers to glass multi-serve pour-over coffee makers.
Best minimalist option: Hario V60 Ceramic Coffee Dripper

Read more
Simplify your coffee routine with this new digital dosing cup
Combining two coffee-making steps into one
The Subscale

Are you tired of constantly zeroing your scale and juggling beans while brewing? Just launched a few days ago, Subminimal has the answer to simplify your coffee routine with its newest Subscale. The Subscale features the precision of a scale, met with the convenience of a cup—all in one sleek design. This innovative product was launched on October 25th and is available for purchase now via Subminimal's website.

With an LED display that comes alive with a touch, weighing the dose perfectly inside the cup eliminates a whole extra step from your coffee-making process. Just dose, grind, brew, and enjoy your coffee more. This product makes your workflow smoother and more enjoyable by eliminating the constant shuffling of your espresso scale. In addition, the Subscale offers several features designed to enhance your brewing experience such as the ability to calibrate settings, if needed, in order to maintain accuracy for years to come.

Read more