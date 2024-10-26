This new brewer is sleek, efficient, and stylish

Brewing a single cup of coffee just got even more accessible thanks to the release of Vinci Housewares’ newest Micro Café single-serve brewer. This new brewer just launched, encompassing innovative technology and thoughtful design to create an extraordinary coffee experience rich in flavor. The new maker debuts a better way to brew a single-serve cup of coffee in a sleek, space-efficient frame that fits into even the tightest of kitchen spaces.

Measuring only 9.25 inches tall and with a base circumference of 4.5 inches wide, the Micro Café Single-Serve Brewer is a welcome alternative to the traditionally big and bulky single-serve brewers consumers are accustomed to. Additionally, users will appreciate the Vinci Micro Café Brewer’s built-in clean function that leaves the unit dry and hygienic after each use since a common concern with single-serve brewers is mold growth in the internal plumbing. Vinci tackles this issue by eliminating long water lines within the unit and instead containing internal brewing to a very short pickup tube.

Harnessing the power of Vinci’s patented Circle Flow Technology, the Micro Café Brewer applies continuous water circulation while brewing. This results in a perfectly brewed cup of coffee every time and the very best extraction from the coffee grounds, capturing every ounce of flavor. The Micro Café Brewer also hits optimal brewing temperatures faster, which delivers your cup of joy quicker than ever before.

The Vinci Micro Café Brewer is compatible with K-Cup filters and pre-filled K-Cups and includes a reusable filter cup for added convenience, money savings, and sustainability. It also features three brew strengths plus an optional Bold feature for a stronger morning cup, and brew sizes range from 4oz to 12oz. This is a great option to control the strength of your coffee, delivering customization based on your idea of the perfect cup of coffee.