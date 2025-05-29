 Skip to main content
How long does cold brew last? Signs it’s time to toss your coffee

How to know when to toss rancid cold brew coffee

By
Cold brew in a glass mug
Kate Amos / Pexels

Cold brew coffee’s smooth and mellow taste sets it apart from other cold coffee drinks. Cold brew coffee lovers can brew this delicious cold coffee at home using a simple cold brew coffee maker. Yet, once the batch of cold brew is made, it won’t last forever. If you’ve ever tasted a sip of sour or rancid cold brew, you’ll know its taste is a long way away from what it tastes like when it’s fresh. I’ve had this experience before, and it’s made me wonder, “How long does cold brew last?” Here’s what you need to know about how long cold brew lasts in the fridge and how to store it properly for optimal freshness.

How long does cold brew last?

Cold brew coffee
4137dutchcafe / Pixabay

Whether you’ve made your own cold brew or are using store-bought, regular cold brew should typically be used within 5 to 7 days of making or opening it. The reason for this is due to the unique low-temperature, slow-brewing process required to make cold brew coffee. This process allows for potential oxidation and microbial growth. The longer you leave your cold brew coffee sitting in the fridge, the more you’ll notice its taste degrade over time. As the only coffee drinker in my household, I’m mindful not to make a batch of cold brew unless I’m prepared to drink it over the next couple of days (I hate wasting coffee). Of course, using fresh coffee beans is also essential to yield great-tasting cold brew coffee.

Signs that cold brew has gone bad

Even if you had the best intentions of finishing your batch of cold brew, you’ll want to discard it if you notice any signs that it’s started to go bad. Cold brew that has gone bad will have a rancid and slightly sour taste. Trust me, you’ll know it as soon as you take a sip. I’ve tasted cold brew that also leaves a weird aftertaste after the first sip, which is a sign it’s time to toss it and make another batch. If you visually examine your cold brew, it likely looks fine. Even if it seems (and looks) fine, any cold brew that has a suspicious taste should be discarded.

Consuming a sip or two of rancid cold brew won’t hurt you, but drinking a whole cup could be harmful to your health. Rancid cold brew may contain mold or bacteria, which can cause stomach upset. As tragic as it is to see cold brew coffee to waste, don’t risk it if you feel your cold brew coffee may have spoiled.

How long does cold brew concentrate last?

Cold brew coffee
Jonas Jacobsson / Unsplash

When we consider “how long does cold brew last?”, the answer depends on whether you’re storing cold brew coffee or cold brew concentrate. Cold brew that has already been diluted with water won’t store as long in the fridge as straight cold brew concentrate. “Cold brew concentrate can be stored in a sealed container for up to 10 days in the fridge,” says Jamie Smith, Associate R&D Manager at Peet’s Coffee.

“And, because it’s a concentrate, it will require less room in their fridge than they might expect. However, if a customer finds that their cold brew concentrate tastes stale after only a few days, it might be a sign that it’s time to clean the old coffee oils caked onto their equipment, rather than anything else. Once you dilute cold brew concentrate with milk or water, it’s going to turn rancid much faster than black cold brew coffee. I recommend waiting to prepare each cup until right before drinking.

Storing your cold brew coffee

Cold brew coffee with milk
RDNE Stock project / Pexels

Knowing how to store your cold brew coffee properly goes hand in hand with the question, “How long does cold brew last?” Storing your cold brew coffee in an airtight container, such as a glass or a stainless steel container. The key is to make sure no air can seep into the coffee through the lid, which affects the flavor. Plastic containers can work too, though I prefer to avoid them as they can sometimes contain BPA. If you’re a regular cold brew coffee drinker, you can also experiment with devices that remove air from storage containers. These small devices can make your cold brew super air-tight. Many coffee shops that sell cold brew coffee might also use this method.

As the only coffee drinker in my household, I’ve found that single-serve cold brew coffee cans work well for keeping my cold brew as fresh as possible. La Colombe’s cold brew coffee cans are one of my favorites, available in 12 and 24-pack cans. Each can is vacuumed shut to keep the cold brew as fresh as possible, and the single-serving cans are great for taking on the go.

