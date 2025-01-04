How to clean a coffee maker: Easy steps for a fresher cup

Table of Contents Table of Contents How to clean a coffee maker Other ways to clean a coffee maker When to clean your coffee maker

As a homeowner, there’s a never-ending list of things to clean. The visibly “dirty” things always seem to rise to the top of my list, such as wiping down the counters or vacuuming the floors. Meanwhile, the regular maintenance tasks seem to be forgotten — such as running a cleaning cycle on the dishwasher and washing machine. On that note, here’s a question: when did you last clean your coffee pot? If cleaning your coffee maker has fallen into the “forgotten” cleaning and maintenance tasks category, it’s probably past due for a cleaning. Here’s how to clean a coffee maker effectively and efficiently for a fresher, better-tasting cup of coffee.

How to clean a coffee maker

The most popular way to clean a coffee maker is by using a few simple household ingredients you likely already have in your pantry: white vinegar and water. Once you learn the harsh reality of yeast, mold, and bacteria that can grow on coffee pots, you’ll quickly find yourself motivated to clean your coffee maker. Not only can these give you the ick and impact the taste of your coffee, but a dirty coffee maker could even harm your health.

As shown in Martha Stewart’s YouTube video, the process of cleaning a regular coffee maker is simple. However, these steps only apply to a regular coffee maker with a standard-size carafe. The process of cleaning a single-serve brewer like a Keurig is a bit different, as is cleaning a French Press or a Pour Over coffee maker. Here’s how to clean your traditional drip coffee maker in just a few simple steps:

Start by filling your coffee carafe halfway with water. Then, fill the rest with white vinegar. Pour the solution into your coffee maker and turn it on as usual. Run a brewing cycle until the carafe is half-full. Be sure to use a fresh filter with no coffee grounds. Turn the coffee maker off and allow it to sit for one hour. Clean the carafe by handwashing and wipe down any removable parts by hand. Turn the coffee maker back on so the vinegar water can run again. Follow a plain water cycle to remove any remaining vinegar water. Enjoy a clean coffee maker and, more importantly, better-tasting coffee.

Other ways to clean a coffee maker

While using white vinegar is the most common way to clean a coffee maker, it’s not your only option. Some argue that Apple Cider Vinegar is a better cleaning agent for coffee makers as it is more acidic. Used in a way that’s almost identical to the white vinegar method, using ACV can effectively remove hard water, grime, and bacteria living inside your coffee maker. According to Mr. Coffee, however, using Apple Cider Vinegar may cause the taste to “linger a bit more” in your coffee maker. If using this method, run one or two water cycles after the cleaning cycle to remove any remaining taste.

Baking soda is another everyday household staple to clean your coffee maker. For this method, you’ll use a mixture of one part baking soda and four parts warm water to clean your coffee maker. Here’s how:

Remove your existing coffee filter. Stir water and baking soda together fully to avoid clumping, which can clog your coffee maker. Brew several times and then follow with two water cycles.

Many brands also sell pre-packaged coffee maker cleaners, such as the popular Affresh coffee maker cleaning tablets. These work well, too, as an alternative to using vinegar or baking soda. I recommend starting with a natural cleaning agent like vinegar or baking soda before using chemical-based products. However, these can be a good choice if your coffee maker is long overdue for a thorough cleaning.

All in all, there’s no “best” way to clean your coffee maker. It’s more about what method works best for your cleaning preferences. Plus, cleaning it proactively will make every subsequent cleaning process so much easier.

When to clean your coffee maker

Once you know how to clean your coffee maker, the next step is proactively staying on top of it. If you have a busy life like I do, I recommend setting a reminder on your calendar for once-per-month cleanings. Cleaning your coffee maker once a month is ideal, mainly if you use it one or more times daily. If you’re only an occasional coffee drinker, cleaning your coffee maker every few months will suffice. This should keep you on a good preventative maintenance schedule. However, you should also clean your coffee maker immediately if you notice any questionable signs.

Signs it’s time to clean your coffee maker