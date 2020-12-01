Coffee is the nectar of the gods, and over the years we’ve come up with a plethora of ways to extract the sweet ambrosia. We can percolate, press, pour-over, steep, and even vacuum hot water through our roasty, ground beans to get the potent potion.

Traditionally, we’ve relied on machines to do the work of brewing a large batch of our daily jolt juice. They’re perfect for those of us that need continuous large doses of coffee throughout the day to feel human and maintain productivity. Advances in coffee maker science have made choosing a drip coffee maker more difficult. We know you take your coffee seriously, and so do we. That’s why we’ve created this list of the best drip coffee makers to buy in 2020, to make choosing a little bit easier.

Best Overall Coffee Maker: BUNN Heat N Brew Programmable Coffee Maker

The Bunn Heat N Brew checks all the boxes for a great drip coffee maker. It’s reasonably priced, programable, and brews coffee at the optimal temp (195-205 degrees, which many coffee makers don’t reach). The drip-free carafe that arcs coffee right into your cup is another nice feature to ensure less mess on early mornings.

Best Value Coffee Maker: Shardor Drip Coffee Maker

The Shardor Drip Coffee Maker offers a lot of features for the price. It’s programmable, and the anti-drip, pause and pour function actually works, unlike many coffee makers out there.

Most Customizable Coffee Maker: Breville Precision Brewer

With the Breville Precision Brewer, the name says it all. This machine has more features than we can list. We like the adjustable and precise digital temperature control, the 3 different flow rates, and the customizable bloom time the most. If you want a machine that will let you tinker around until you customize your perfect cup, this one’s for you.

Best Single-Serve Coffee Maker: Hamilton Beach Single Serve Coffee Maker

Respect to those of you that can limit yourselves to one cup of coffee a day. We veered away from those “pod” machines because we don’t like to be boxed in with our coffee selection. This Hamilton Beach single-serve machine measures your grinds for a perfect cup with its pre-portioned scoop. Plus, this joker is fast, brewing an 8-ounce cup in under 90 seconds at optimal temp.

Best Coffee Maker with Grinder: Cuisinart – Burr Grind & Brew 12-Cup Coffee Maker

A grinder inside the coffee maker is a nice feature to have. It reduces mess, and with the Cuisinart Burr Grind and Brew, it grinds just enough for your desired pot, reducing waste. The large bean hopper allows you to avoid needing to refill a smaller grinder every time, like similar models from other brands.

Most Versatile Coffee Maker: Ninja 10-Cup Specialty Coffee Maker with Fold-Away Frother

The Ninja 10-Cup Specialty Coffee Maker is extremely versatile. It can do full pots or single-serve. If you want a frothy latte or cappuccino, it can do that, too. Iced coffee or tea is also an option. We could go on, but it would be quicker to view the product specs on the site.

Fastest Coffee Maker: Technivorm Moccamaster KBG Coffee Brewer

Not only does the Technivorm Moccamaster brew a lightning-fast pot of joe (4 to 6 minutes), it also does it at the optimal temperature. It’s a quality machine that uses no pumps. It also has a five-year manufacturer warranty, which is the best we found.

Easiest-to-Use Coffee Maker: Bonavita Connoisseur 8-Cup One-Touch Coffee Maker

If you’re a coffee geek, you probably know about Bonavita. Their Connoisseur one-touch coffee maker is just another great product from the brand. This coffee maker is straightforward, brews at the optimal temp, and the showerhead’s even distribution makes a delicious pot of coffee. In speed tests, this one came in second at around 6 minutes.

Best Foolproof Coffee Maker : Hamilton Beach 5-Cup Switch Coffee

Talk about foolproof! This coffee maker only allows you to add grounds, water, then turn it on. It’s simple yet sophisticated, featuring a smart plug that will enable you to command coffee through Alexa, Google Home, or Siri voice controls.

Best Coffee Maker with Espresso Maker: De’Longhi BCO430BM All-in-One Combination Maker & Espresso Machine

Sometimes you just need a shot of pure jet fuel to help you through your day. With the De’Longhi All-in-One, you can. It serves up the best at-home espresso outside of getting a professional-grade machine. It also comes with a professional foam frother for rich, creamy lattes and cappuccinos.

Best Keep-Hot Carafe: Mueller Ultra Brew Thermal Coffee Maker

If you can’t be bothered taking the time to reheat your coffee after the coffee heating plate shuts off, the Mueller Ultra Brew Thermal Coffee Maker is the ticket. The stainless steel, double insulated, thermal carafe keeps your coffee hot for hours.

