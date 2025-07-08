 Skip to main content
When it comes to Champagne, what does the word “Brut” actually mean?

Get to know your bubbly

By
Champagne flutes
stockcreations / Shutterstock

There’s just something about champagne that makes my heart flutter. Maybe it’s the sparkle, maybe it’s that famous cork pop that signals the start of a glamorous time, or maybe it’s the way it makes any cocktail feel special. I love champagne in all its forms, whether it’s bone-dry and bracing or sweet and indulgent. But not all bubbly is created equal, and if you’ve ever been confused by the difference between “brut” and “demi-sec,” you’re not alone. Let’s break down the different types of champagne so you can sip exactly what you love.

Understanding Champagne sweetness levels isn’t just wine snob trivia — it’s the key to choosing a bottle you’ll actually enjoy. Whether you’re a brut loyalist or prefer your Champagne to be softer and sweeter, knowing the differences between brut, extra dry, sec, demi-sec, and doux puts you one step closer to popping the perfect bottle. Let’s break it down, starting with the term you’re most likely to see: Brut.

What is Brut Champagne?

Three glasses of champagne
Igor Dudchak / Adobe Stock

“Brut” is the most common style of Champagne, and it’s essentially the Goldilocks of the bunch — dry but not bone-dry, crisp, but not aggressively so. Brut is typically perceived as dry on the palate, with just enough sugar to smooth out the acidity and round out the flavors. Think bright citrus, green apple, toasted brioche, and a fresh mineral finish. It’s versatile, food-friendly, and widely popular just about everywhere in the world.

What makes brut even more interesting is that it’s actually the result of decisions made in the winemaking process. After the second fermentation (the process that creates the bubbles), Champagne makers add a mixture called liqueur d’expédition. This is where the sugar comes in. The amount added to the wine in this process determines the sweetness level, and therefore the type of Champagne being made. Brut Champagne contains 12 grams or less of sugar per liter, while other types have varying sugar levels that place them into one of the following categories.

Other types of Champagne

Hands toasting with Champagne
Xeniya Kovaleva / Pexels

Extra Dry (a.k.a. Extra Sec)

Here’s where Champagne labeling gets a little counterintuitive. It’s probably safe to assume that most would think “extra dry” would mean bone-dry, but that’s not the case. Extra dry Champagne is actually sweeter than brut. It contains between 12 and 17 grams of sugar per liter, which gives it a noticeably softer mouthfeel and a touch of fruitiness. You’ll still get acidity and sparkle, but with more ripe pear, honeyed citrus, and a kiss of sweetness at the end. This style is a great middle ground if brut feels too sharp, but you don’t want a completely sweet wine.

Sec

Sec means “dry” in French, but in the world of Champagne, it doesn’t quite live up to that name. Sec Champagnes have between 17 and 32 grams of sugar per liter, making them decidedly sweet — think dessert wine territory, but with bubbles. These are often fruit-forward, with lush notes of candied citrus, stone fruit, and hints of almond or marzipan. They’re not for everyone, but if you enjoy a little sugar in your sip, Sec might be your speed.

Demi-Sec

Demi-sec steps up the sweetness even more, with 32 to 50 grams of sugar per liter. This is where Champagne starts to feel more indulgent and dessert-like, perfect for pairing with fresh berries, fruit tarts, or soft, creamy cheeses. It’s lush, velvety, and unapologetically sweet. But thanks to Champagne’s naturally high acidity, it usually manages to avoid tasting cloying. If you’ve got a sweet tooth or are serving dessert, demi-sec might just be the move.

Doux

Finally, there’s doux, the sweetest Champagne style, with over 50 grams of sugar per liter. Doux Champagnes tend to be less popular these days, but if you ever encounter one, expect full-blown dessert wine vibes — rich, syrupy, and decadently sweet. It’s the kind of Champagne you sip slowly, possibly with dessert, or maybe just as dessert.

