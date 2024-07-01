 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Burgers and Champagne? A chef explains why this unusual pairing really works

Executive Chef Sebastien Choui of The Chester teaches us about burgers and Veuve Clicquot champagne.

By
burger in yellow takeout box
The Chester Burger. 8 ounce Angus patty, Veuve Clicquot caramalized red onion, plum tomato confit, Veuve Clicquot tempura onion ring, Swiss cheese. Liz Clayman / Veuve Clicquot

A frosty beer might be the most obvious pairing for grilled burgers, but for a next-level drink pairing, champagne is an excellent choice. To understand the flavors and techniques of this pairing, we spoke to Executive Chef Sebastien Choui of The Chester, the patio restaurant of the Gansevoort Hotel in New York. Chef Choui has created two burgers at The Chester for this pairing: The Chester Burger and The Ratatouille Burger, all with a glass of Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label.

“Both burgers use different kinds of elevated techniques and ingredients that would help take quality to the next level,” said Choui. “Matching the quality of the meat with the quality of VC (Veuve Clicquot).”

Recommended Videos

Why pair burgers and champagne?

burger with fries The Chester.
The Chester Burger. Hunter Lu / The Manual

First, why Veuve Clicquot champagne? “They’re an established, heritage brand with high brand standards,” explains Chef Choui. “Which aligns with our standards in our cuisine, hospitality, and service. The class, sophistication, and quality of VC match the standards that we strive for at Gansevoort.”

The Chester Burger is the best representation of this pairing. The organic beef patty is thick, and the inclusion of Veuve Clicquot isn’t just with the beverage; it’s also included in the Veuve Clicquot caramelized red onion and the Veuve Clicquot tempura onion (the batter contains Veuve Clicquot champagne). “We use the tempura technique to create an elevated feel,” explains Chef Choui. “Paired with the bright and bubbly Veuve Clicquot, the savory burger creates a delicious contrast to create a balanced flavor.”

Sampling the burger and champagne pairing firsthand, we found the subtle sweet flavor of the Veuve Clicquot a great balance for The Chester Burger. Since the beef patty is thick, the brightness of Veuve Clicquot cuts through the richness of the meat. And the addition of two Veuve Clicquot infused onion toppings only adds to the layers of champagne flavor.

Chef tips on creating the perfect pairing

veggie burger in yellow takeout container
Ratatouille Burger. Homemade pesto bun, piperade, zucchini, plum tomato, yellow squash Liz Clayman / Veuve Clicquot

For Chef Choui, creating the perfect pairing comes down to preference and an understanding of balancing flavors.

“This is very personal to each chef and what kind of burger you’re trying to achieve, but no matter what, you need fat, flavor, and texture,” explains Chef Choui. “It’s very important to have a well-balanced burger that isn’t too dry, too fatty, or no flavor. This comes down to the meat that you choose. Go back to the source. It’s very important to carefully select the meat — from the farmer (carefully caring for the animals) to the producer to the supplier. You don’t have to use extensive techniques if you have the best produce. Grass-fed, organic, and thoughtfully sourced. Temp your meat, rest the meat, allowing it to continue to cook. Serve it on fresh brioche.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Hunter Lu
Hunter Lu
Contributor
Hunter Lu is a New York-based food and features writer, editor, and NYU graduate. His fiction has appeared in The Line…
Women distillers you should know who make spirits all over the world
Support these companies by adding bottles of these tasty spirits to your liquor cabinet
Rachel Barrie

Historically, the spirits industry has been dominated by men, their contributions immortalized by iconic bottles bearing their names. And though we all love a good Jack Daniel's, it’s always good to taste the hard work and contributions of not just men; the best spirits should be as diverse and unique as the people who enjoy them. And luckily, women-owned distilleries and the women distillers and blenders who run them are are stepping up.
Female-owned spirits companies to support

Around the world, women have been breaking through that distillery glass ceiling, turning the world of distilling and spirits into a more varied and interesting field. From gin to whiskey and everything in between, these are some of the most paradigm-shattering female distillers that you should know about and support.
Kirsty Black
Arbikie Highland Estate distillery on Scotland’s Angus coast has made a name for itself as one of the most experimental distilleries out there with its “farm to bottle” approach, and one of the driving forces behind that innovation is Master Distiller Kirsty Black. Coming from a background as an engineer in the medical device field, Black switched over to distilling, studying at Heriot-Watt University before being asked to helm Arbikie’s (which originated as a multi-generational farm) distillery.

Read more
How a Michelin-starred sushi chef crafts omakase to go
For $60 a box, Jōji Box in New York is making high-quality sushi for takeout.
Joji box sushi on black table.

The omakase box at Jōji Box. Hunter Lu / The Manual
If you're a fan of high-level omakase sushi and Japanese cuisine but looking for that experience in the comfort of home, Jōji Box in New York City might be the answer you've been looking for. The grab-and-go (or delivery) operation of one Michelin Star Jōji, Jōji Box is all about high-quality sushi delivery at a reasonable price. Located in Midtown's One Vanderbilt building and the iconic Grand Central Terminal, Jōji Box (conveniently situated next to Jōji itself) is a sushi experience worth investigating.
We spoke with George Ruan, one of the three partners and chefs at Joji and Joji Box, to learn about the operation and what it takes to make Michelin-star quality sushi to go.

How Michelin-starred sushi is made for takeout
The ingredients at Jōji. Jōji

Read more
Clams vs mussels: The differences explained
These two delicious ingredients are more different than you think
Seafood pasta

For whatever reason, shellfish has a rather high-maintenance reputation. Perhaps it's simply the lack of familiarity in many American households. Clams and mussels are indeed a delicious indulgence when dining out, but they are not necessarily a staple of weeknight dinners at home—at least, not necessarily in non-coastal states. Salmon or shrimp may be the fish that grace our tables on seafood night, but seldom mussels or clams. This may be because shellfish can be tricky and unfamiliar.

The truth is that both clams and mussels are impressive, delicious ingredients that are truly easy to prepare in a variety of ways. Whether steamed, broiled, baked, sauteed, or grilled, these beautifully briney little mollusks make for meals that feel elegant and sophisticated but with very little effort and usually a relatively small price tag. But what's the difference between these two shellfish, and how are they best used in your dishes at home?
Clams vs mussels: Similarities and differences

Read more