 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

A Top Chef winner showcases modern, Sicilian-style aged fish at new restaurant

Chef Harold Dieterle is back and creating innovative seafood dishes

By
Dry-aged tuna crudo on a white plate
Dry-aged bluefin tuna with caponata, fried capers, and fig leaf oil Il Totano / Hall PR

Chef Harold Dieterle, Top Chef winner and New York culinary legend of Perilla and The Marrow, is back after a decade away from the restaurant game. At his new restaurant Il Totano, Chef Dieterle is focused on modern Southern Italian cuisine, particularly seafood. And one of the most vibrant themes on the menu is dry-aged fish with Sicilian flavors, something Chef Dieterle found inspiration in during the pandemic.

“I’m an extremely avid fisherman,” explains Chef Dieterle. “I got into dry-aging fish during the pandemic, where there was really nothing to do, and nobody felt comfortable doing anything except kind of being out on the open water.”

Recommended Videos

Preparing dry-aged fish

Raw seafood crudo on plates
The raw crudo selection at Il Totano Il Totano / Hall PR

For dry-aged fish, one key thing to consider, according to Chef Dieterle, is the yield loss and the size of the fish. The yield loss of dry-aged fish when it’s done aging (two to three days or more, depending on the size of the fish) will be net around a 10 to 15 percentage loss.

At Il Totano, there are currently three dry-aged fish options on the menu: dry-aged kampachi, dry-aged tuna, and dry-aged branzino. The tuna and kampachi are served raw while the branzino is grilled. For Chef Dieterle, there were several reasons why he chose to feature these three fish. First, tuna was a fish he was very familiar with through fishing and cooking. But the kampachi and branzino were chosen for both flavor and size since Il Totano only has one dry-ager. “So the other two fish that I picked out were because I wanted smaller fish that I knew I could dry age in a quicker amount of time,” Chef Dieterle explained.

What ingredients pair well with dry-aged fish?

Il Totano dishes on white plates.
Various dishes at Il Totano Il Totano / Hall PR

To know what ingredients pair well with dry-aged fish, it’s important to understand the flavors of the fish itself. Depending on the fish, the flavors and texture will differ. Tuna firms up, getting meatier and more intense. For kampachi, the fat heightens after it ages, making it richer. For the branzino, which gets grilled at Il Totano, it’s all about the skin. “The skin almost gets like a Peking ducktype skin. Very glassy and crunchy, which is pretty cool,” Chef Dieterle said. 

While the technique of dry-aging fish comes from Japan, Chef Dieterle infuses his dry-aged fish with Sicilian and other global influences. In particular, acidity and salt play a central role in how Chef Dieterle flavors his dry-aged fish. Lemon juice, red wine vinegar, and even passionfruit are all ingredients Chef Dieterle uses to add that acidic bite to dry-aged fish. Because of these flavor profiles, Chef Dieterle recommends pairing dry-aged fish with wines that are crisp with a bit of salinity. An excellent choice, according to Chef Dieterle, is a Sicilian white wine.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Hunter Lu
Hunter Lu
Contributor
Hunter Lu is a New York-based food and features writer, editor, and NYU graduate. His fiction has appeared in The Line…
You won’t believe these 6 ways to clean burnt pots and pans
You'll be surprised what a few household items that you already have can do for your dirty pots
Getting ready to clean a burnt pot

We've all had to say goodbye to an unfortunately burnt-beyond-repair pot. However, not all crispy pans are a lost cause. So before you cast out that crusty iron pan or that over-browned brownie sheet, we've got some tips that might keep them around a few more rounds.

With just a few everyday household products, you will be surprised at what a little bit of nature (and a lot of elbow grease) can do. Here's how to bring those burnt pots back to life. These methods aren't that hard to do, but they do take a little patience and some elbow grease. Fortunately, the reward is extremely satisfying! So, here is how to how to clean burnt pots and pans.
The vinegar and baking soda method

Read more
9 tips on how to roast a juicy whole chicken
Here are some tips to elevate your roasted chicken to new heights
Close-up of a roasted chicken on a cutting board at a table

There's a reason chicken is the most popular meat in America. Whether fried, broiled, sauteed, poached, braised, or boiled, it remains delicious. Roasting chicken is one of the more ancient forms of cooking chicken that is still used today. When man first started cooking the bountiful birds, they didn't have boiling pots or saute pans, just some sticks and an open fire. This radiant heat form of cooking is today more widely known as rotisserie.

How to roast a chicken is commonly answered by roasting it over an open fire, which is still a perfectly acceptable method of preparing your poultry. But it's now most commonly done in an oven with dry heat. If you prefer calling cooking in the oven baking, that's fine since the terms baked and roasted are often used interchangeably. However, if you want to split hairs, the term baking typically implies some other sort of carb-based ingredients, such as breading. Think classic shake and bake. With roasting, it's typically just the meat and some seasonings or perhaps a glaze.

Read more
Turns out reheated French fries don’t have to be gross
Tricks to return the crispiness to your leftover fries
Inside of an air fryer with a pile of golden brown, freshly cooked French fries

It's universally accepted that the potato is the world's best comfort food. Its thousands of applications and culinary contributions are nothing short of astonishing, and it is to be praised. But let's be honest. Even if the potato's only gift to the world was French fries, it would still be worthy of the crown. There's just nothing better than a French fry.

The problem with French fries, though, is that it's hard to reheat them without ending up with a weird, flabby, soggy mess. Of course, French fry leftovers are a rare thing, but it can happen. So if you find yourself with leftovers that you want to reheat, it’s important to choose the right cooking technique, so they can be just as tasty as the first time. So let us show you how to reheat fries the right way, but first, a brief history lesson.
French fries: A brief history
Did you know French fries have been a popular food ever since they were invented back in the late 1600s? Though originally a Belgian creation, French fries got their name from American soldiers who were stationed in a francophone region of Belgium during World War I. French fries have taken the world by storm to become one of the most popular foods of all time. OK, the history lesson is over, let's move on to showing you how you should be reheating fries.
How do you revive leftover fries?

Read more