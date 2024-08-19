 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Meet the Michelin-starred chef showcasing Sichuan-style cocktails

Wonderland in New York is creating some of the most interesting cocktails in the city.

By
cocktail on fire at Wonderland.
Wonderland

If unique presentations and innovative ingredients in Chinese-inspired cocktails captures your interest, Wonderland is a place you must try in New York City. A modern Sichuan gastrobar, Wonderland is the creation of Miki Niu, Lok Yee Yim, and Chef Peter He of the Michelin-starred restaurant CHILI. With original cocktails and Sichuan-influenced food, Wonderland is a one-of-a-kind cocktail bar.

We spoke with Wonderland’s co-owner and bar manager Zhouyu Tso to learn about how the creative drink menu. “Creating cocktails involves storytelling,” said Tso. “Wonderland is designed to transport guests into a world of imagination, and we tried to build a place that offers an escape.”

Recommended Videos

Highlighting Chinese culture and presentation

cocktail at Wonderland NYC.
Wonderland

A major aspect of Wonderland’s drink menu is the influence of Chinese cuisine. “The starting point is typically a concept, such as a cultural reference or a specific flavor profile,” explains Tso. “We draw inspiration from literature, art, food, history, and personal experience. We then choose a base spirit that aligns with the theme.”

Because of this cultural influence, expect to find ingredients like cumin, Sichuan peppercorns, ginger, and tea in many of the cocktail creations at Wonderland. And it’s not just flavors that Wonderland aims to showcase. On our visit to Wonderland, we were intrigued by the fact that each drink was a highly visual, multi-sensory experience.

“Each cocktail is designed to tell a part of the Wonderland story,” explains Tso. “Drawing inspiration from whimsical and fantastical elements. Visual components help to immerse guests in this narrative. They also add an element of surprise. Unexpected garnishes, unique glassware, or interactive elements can evoke a magical and curious feeling. A visually appealing cocktail enhances the overall dining experience, making it not just a drink but a work of art.”

Creating modern Chinese cocktails and how to pair them

food at Wonderland NYC.
Wonderland

While the drinks at Wonderland can appear unconventional, there’s a playful feel to the drinks. The flavors, however, can be layered and complex; Tso likes experimenting with chili, vanilla, or tea-infused spirits in cocktail creations. One flavor that appears in several offerings at Wonderland is a savory component. The best example of this is the Cumin Eileen, which contains plum, cumin, ginger, tomato, and onion. This drink is directly inspired by lamb and cumin, a popular dish in Sichuan, China. In Tso’s opinion, this savory cocktail is all about the right balance.

“Balancing a savory element in a cocktail, such as in the Cumin Eileen, requires careful consideration of several factors,” explains Tso. “Base spirit — choose a base spirit that complements the savory element. For cumin, tequila or mezcal work well with earthy, smoky flavors. Supporting flavors — incorporate ingredients that enhance and balance the savory note. Citrus juices, like lime or lemon, add acidity to brighten the drink.”

This balance also carries over to food pairings. Tso recommends pairing savory and spice-forward cocktails like the Cumin Eileen with Wonderland’s Peppercorn Squid. The cumin in the drink is a natural pairing with the grilled squid. Of course, it’s not all about heavier spices. For something more delicate, such as the Wild Perfume (vodka, vetiver, vanilla bean, sandalwood, black tea, peppercorn, green cardamom, orange, vermouth, lemon), Tso recommends something light, such as a Chinese-style cucumber salad. The floral flavor of the drink is perfect with the refreshing crunch of cucumbers.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Hunter Lu
Hunter Lu
Contributor
Hunter Lu is a New York-based food and features writer, editor, and NYU graduate. His fiction has appeared in The Line…
This fat-washed cocktail captures the Italian pairing of prosciutto and melon
A summer cocktail recipe from New York's Bottino restaurant
prosciutto melon cocktail bottino infused rum and cantaloupe juice 1

The trend of fat washing spirits continues -- as a way to impart savory flavors and also to add a rich mouthfeel to a spirit, it makes for a great addition to a more complex cocktail. Personally I love savory-focused cocktails, as a reaction against too-sweet offerings and a reminder that drinks can run the gamut of flavors with just as much dexterity as foods.

But mixing with savory flavors can be a bit of a challenge, as you need to create balance between savory and sweet. A new cocktail being debuted at New York's Bottino restaurant shows off how to achieve this balance, by combining proscuitto-washed rum with sweet summer melon. Prosciutto and melon are a classic summer pairing for an Italian appetizer, bringing together smokey meat and juicy fruit, but I've never seen them in a cocktail before.

Read more
Frozen whiskey cocktails to beat the summer heat
Three fruity, classy frozen cocktails making use of your whiskey
frozen whiskey cocktails unnamed 6 1

While cocktails are almost always shaken or stirred with ice to chill them -- or at least built in a glass with ice to keep the temperature down -- there's a difference between chilled and frozen. Truly frozen cocktails are quite different, requiring a different balance of ingredients. That's because when drinks are very cold, their flavors are more muted, so you'll often want to use more sweeteners and sometimes more strong spirits to create a balanced drink.

There are methods for transforming regular cocktails into frozen drinks, but sometimes you can look for recipes designed to be enjoyed in their frozen form as well. Below are three recipes for delicious frozen cocktails featuring whiskey along with fruits and citrus that are either blended with ice cubes or mixed and then frozen to create refreshing, classy cocktails for the summer months.
Frozen Blackberry Smash
Ingredients:

Read more
Toast the Paris Olympics with a French 75 cocktail
A sparkling combination of gin, lemon, and Champagne. What's not to love?
French 75 cocktail

The athletes are performing incredible feats, the medals are being handed out, the crowds are going wild: the Olympics is in full swing. The world is tuning in to the events of Paris this summer, which are showing off the beauty of the city and its stunning architecture -- with more than a few people considering that maybe they should finally book that trip to France.

If you're looking to get into the spirit of the season, or if you're looking for something classy and delicious to sip while watching the gold medal-worthy performances, then let me introduce you to one of my all-time favorite drinks: the French 75.

Read more