Celebrate World Cocktail Day with these innovative mezcal cocktails

Mezcal Unión
Tomorrow is World Cocktail Day, one of the few holidays that can surely unite everyone in fondness for a good drink. While this is a great excuse to try out some of the classic cocktail recipes, from sours to gimlets to martinis, if you’re an old hand at the classics then you might want to try out something a bit different.

If you’re interested in trying out the trendiest of spirits, tequila’s smokier cousin mezcal, then the brand Mezcal Unión has a great selection of unusual and innovative recipes. Using ingredients like avocado, watermelon, and pineapple, these hit all the on-trend notes for fresh and spicy-savory flavors, giving a different drink experience that what you’ll find in most bars. Try these out for a refreshing, intriguing sipper.

Avocado Margarita

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz Mezcal Unión Uno
  • 0.75 oz Lime Juice
  • 0.75 oz Avocado Puree
  • 0.25 oz Agave

Method:

Combine all ingredients into a shaker tin. Add ice and shake. Strain into an ice-filled rocks glass. Enjoy!

Watermelon Kombucha Cooler

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz Mezcal Unión Uno
  • 0.5 oz Lime Juice
  • 0.5 oz Agave
  • 2 oz Watermelon Kombucha
  • 1 Jalapeno Wheel
  • Watermelon Spear
  • Tajin Rim

Method:

Combine all ingredients into a shaker tin. Add ice and shake and strain into an ice filled rocks glass.

Pineapple Sour

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz Mezcal Unión Uno
  • 2 oz Pineapple juice
  • 0.5 oz Fresh lime juice
  • 0.25 oz Agave syrup
  • Fresh or dehydrated pineapple
  • Chili powder rim

Method:

Add all ingredients into a shaker with ice and shake. Strain into a rocks glass with ice.

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…

