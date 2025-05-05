 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

A Michelin Star Chef’s cocktail recipes for Cinco de Mayo

By
Marcado 28
Marcado 28

For your Cinco de Mayo drinks today, the obvious and classic choice is a margarita. There’s no cocktail that’s more associated with the day, and you can adjust your margarita to incorporate all sorts of flavors.

If you’re looking to stay on the tequila theme but get a bit fancy, though, you might want to try these handsome recipes from celebrity chef and Michaelin Star winner Michael Voltaggio, using his Marcado 28 tequila.

Recommended Videos

Marcado 28 Paloma

Marcado 28
Marcado 28

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Marcado 28 Blanco Tequila
  • 1 oz fresh grapefruit juice Grapefruit soda (to top)
  • Black lava salt (for rim)
  • Garnish: Grapefruit wedge and grapefruit Volt

Method:

Related

Rub the rim of a highball glass with a grapefruit wedge, then dip the rim into black lava salt. Fill the glass with ice. In a shaker filled with ice, combine tequila and fresh grapefruit juice. Shake vigorously. Strain into the prepared glass. Top with grapefruit soda. Garnish with a grapefruit wedge and a striking grapefruit Volt.

Marcado 28 Cinco Super Citrus Margarita

Ingredients:

  • 3 oz Marcado 28 Blanco Tequila
  • 2 oz Triple Sec
  • 2 oz fresh orange juice
  • 2 oz fresh lime juice
  • 1 oz fresh lemon juice
  • Dash of citrus bitters
  • Agave syrup (for rim)
  • Ground dried hibiscus flower (for rim)
  • Black lava salt (for rim)
  • Garnish: Orange, lemon, and lime “Volt” decorative slices

Metohd:

Rim a cocktail glass with agave syrup, then dip into a blend of ground hibiscus flower and black lava salt. Fill the glass with ice. In a shaker filled with ice, combine tequila, triple sec, orange juice, lime juice, lemon juice, and a dash of citrus bitters. Shake vigorously. Strain into the prepared glass over fresh ice. Garnish with orange, lemon, and lime “Volt” slice for a vibrant finish.

Editors’ Recommendations

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
Tequila El Mexicano is launching the perfect blanco tequila for Cinco de Mayo
Tequila El Mexicano newest release is a classic blanco
Tequila El Mexicano

León Jr. and Willy Bañuelos are the grandsons of the founder of Cazadores Tequila. Instead of working for their well-known grandpa, they decided to blaze their own trail in the agave-based spirits world. The duo collaborated with their father, Master Tequilero León Sr., to create Tequila El Mexicano. While the brand already makes a reposado and high-proof blanco, it recently announced the launch of a classic blanco tequila.
Tequila El Mexicano Blanco

Made with 100% Blue Weber agave, Tequila El Mexicano Blanco is made with classic production methods, including traditional copper pot stills. According to Tequila El Mexicano, the result is a balanced, memorable, mixable, and sippable tequila that begins with a nose of cooked agave, yellow lemon, mint, and brine. Sipping it reveals notes of cooked agave, sweet citrus fruits, and a smooth, balanced herbal finish.

Read more
Just in time for Cinco de Mayo, Woodinville is releasing a tequila barrel-finished bourbon
Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Woodinville's newest expression
Woodinville

Washington State's Woodinville has the perfect whiskey if you love tequila and bourbon. Just in time for Cinco de Mayo, the award-winning distillery is launching Tequila Finish Woodinville Flagship Bourbon.
Tequila Finish Woodinville Flagship Bourbon

Releasing this weekend, Tequila Finish Woodinville Flagship Bourbon is a limited-edition experimental whiskey that you'll want to add to your Cinco de Mayo table. Like all of Woodinville's whiskeys, this limited-release offering takes a bit of a journey. First, the grains are grown at the Omlin family farm in Quincy, Washington. The grains are trucked over the Cascade Mountains to the distillery in Woodinville. The new-make whiskey distilled there is sent back over the mountains and added to new American oak barrels seasoned by the elements for 18-24 months.

Read more
Just in time for Cinco de Mayo, Fuenteseca is releasing a 12 Year Tequila
Fuenteseca is releasing a 12 Year Tequila that's perfect for Cinco de Mayo sipping
Fuenteseca

It’s that time of year again. And no, we’re not talking about spring cleaning day. We’re talking about Cinco de Mayo. On this day, we celebrate the Mexican army’s defeat of France in the bottle of Puebla by eating tacos and quesadillas, drinking Mexican lagers, and drinking glasses of well-made tequila. And while we love all of those things, it’s the latter that we’re most interested in today.

This year, you don’t have to turn to any plastic-handled blanco tequilas. That’s because the folks at Fuenteseca Tequila just released a 12-year-old tequila worthy of your Cinco de Mayo table.
Fuenteseca 12 Year Tequila

Read more