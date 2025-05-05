A Michelin Star Chef’s cocktail recipes for Cinco de Mayo

For your Cinco de Mayo drinks today, the obvious and classic choice is a margarita. There’s no cocktail that’s more associated with the day, and you can adjust your margarita to incorporate all sorts of flavors.
If you’re looking to stay on the tequila theme but get a bit fancy, though, you might want to try these handsome recipes from celebrity chef and Michaelin Star winner Michael Voltaggio, using his Marcado 28 tequila.
Marcado 28 Paloma
Ingredients:
- 2 oz Marcado 28 Blanco Tequila
- 1 oz fresh grapefruit juice Grapefruit soda (to top)
- Black lava salt (for rim)
- Garnish: Grapefruit wedge and grapefruit Volt
Method:
Rub the rim of a highball glass with a grapefruit wedge, then dip the rim into black lava salt. Fill the glass with ice. In a shaker filled with ice, combine tequila and fresh grapefruit juice. Shake vigorously. Strain into the prepared glass. Top with grapefruit soda. Garnish with a grapefruit wedge and a striking grapefruit Volt.
Marcado 28 Cinco Super Citrus Margarita
Ingredients:
- 3 oz Marcado 28 Blanco Tequila
- 2 oz Triple Sec
- 2 oz fresh orange juice
- 2 oz fresh lime juice
- 1 oz fresh lemon juice
- Dash of citrus bitters
- Agave syrup (for rim)
- Ground dried hibiscus flower (for rim)
- Black lava salt (for rim)
- Garnish: Orange, lemon, and lime “Volt” decorative slices
Metohd:
Rim a cocktail glass with agave syrup, then dip into a blend of ground hibiscus flower and black lava salt. Fill the glass with ice. In a shaker filled with ice, combine tequila, triple sec, orange juice, lime juice, lemon juice, and a dash of citrus bitters. Shake vigorously. Strain into the prepared glass over fresh ice. Garnish with orange, lemon, and lime “Volt” slice for a vibrant finish.