A Michelin Star Chef’s cocktail recipes for Cinco de Mayo

Table of Contents Table of Contents Marcado 28 Paloma Marcado 28 Cinco Super Citrus Margarita

For your Cinco de Mayo drinks today, the obvious and classic choice is a margarita. There’s no cocktail that’s more associated with the day, and you can adjust your margarita to incorporate all sorts of flavors.

If you’re looking to stay on the tequila theme but get a bit fancy, though, you might want to try these handsome recipes from celebrity chef and Michaelin Star winner Michael Voltaggio, using his Marcado 28 tequila.

Recommended Videos

Marcado 28 Paloma



Ingredients:



2 oz Marcado 28 Blanco Tequila

1 oz fresh grapefruit juice Grapefruit soda (to top)

Black lava salt (for rim)

Garnish: Grapefruit wedge and grapefruit Volt

Method:



Rub the rim of a highball glass with a grapefruit wedge, then dip the rim into black lava salt. Fill the glass with ice. In a shaker filled with ice, combine tequila and fresh grapefruit juice. Shake vigorously. Strain into the prepared glass. Top with grapefruit soda. Garnish with a grapefruit wedge and a striking grapefruit Volt.



Marcado 28 Cinco Super Citrus Margarita



Ingredients:



3 oz Marcado 28 Blanco Tequila

2 oz Triple Sec

2 oz fresh orange juice

2 oz fresh lime juice

1 oz fresh lemon juice

Dash of citrus bitters

Agave syrup (for rim)

Ground dried hibiscus flower (for rim)

Black lava salt (for rim)

Garnish: Orange, lemon, and lime “Volt” decorative slices

Metohd:



Rim a cocktail glass with agave syrup, then dip into a blend of ground hibiscus flower and black lava salt. Fill the glass with ice. In a shaker filled with ice, combine tequila, triple sec, orange juice, lime juice, lemon juice, and a dash of citrus bitters. Shake vigorously. Strain into the prepared glass over fresh ice. Garnish with orange, lemon, and lime “Volt” slice for a vibrant finish.