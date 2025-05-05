 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with these delicious Margarita recipes

By
Milagro Tequila
Milagro Tequila

Today is Cinco de Mayo, so people across the US, Mexico, and beyond will be celebrating. And if you’re planning food or drinks, then one option you absolutely can’t overlook is the most iconic of tequila cocktails: the margarita. Whether you prefer the classic, simple recipe or something more elaborate, tequila brand Milagro has a selection of margarita recipes for you to enjoy tonight.


The Freshest Margarita

Milagro Tequila
Milagro Tequila

Ingredients:

  • 2 Parts Milagro Silver
  • 3/4 Part Agave Nectar (can sub with simple syrup
  • 1 Part Fresh Lime Juice
  • 1 Lime Wheel

Method:

Recommended Videos

Pour all ingredients into a Boston shaker, add ice, shake and strain over fresh ice into a rocks glass. Garnish with a lime wheel. Enjoy the world’s most classic cocktail, with the refreshing agave and brightness from Milagro Tequila. 

Related


Cucumber Watermelon Margarita

Milagro Tequila
Milagro Tequila


Ingredients:

  • 2 Parts Milagro Silver
  •  1 Part Fresh Lime Juice
  •  3/4 Part Agave Nectar*
  •  4 Watermelon Chunks
  •  2 Slices Cucumber
  •  Tajin
  •  1 Cucumber Spear
  •  1 Watermelon Spear

Method:

Muddle watermelon and cucumber in a Boston shaker. Add remaining ingredients and ice. Shake vigorously and strain over fresh ice into a rocks glass. Garnish with Tajin dusted watermelon and cucumber spears to create the summer’s most refreshing drink. 

Silver Sparkler Margarita


Milagro Tequila
Milagro Tequila

Ingredients:

  • 1 Part Milagro Silver
  • 2 Parts Sparkling Rosé
  • .5 Part Fresh Lime Juice 
  • .5 Part Orange Liqueur 

Method:

Pour all ingredients, except sparkling rosé, into a Boston shaker with ice. Shake vigorously and strain into a coupe glass or champagne flute. Top with sparkling rosé and garnish with a strawberry to enjoy a fruity balance of agave, strawberry and fizz to kickoff this summer. 

Cilantro Margarita

Milagro Tequila
Milagro Tequila

Ingredients:

  • 2 Parts Milagro Silver 
  • 1 Part Fresh Lime Juice
  • 3/4 Part Agave Nectar*
  • Fresh Cilantro
  • 1 Lime Wheel
  • 1 Cilantro Sprig
  • Smoked Salt

Method:

Pour all ingredients into a Boston shaker with ice. Shake vigorously and strain into a rocks glass with fresh ice. Garnish with a lime wheel, cilantro and smoked salt rim to finish off Milagro’s tasty green twist to a classic cocktail. 

Editors’ Recommendations

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
I tried De’Longhi’s smartest espresso machine yet — and ditched my café
It's way smarter than I expected it to be
Delonghi Rivelia

When I first heard about the launch of De'Longhi's Rivelia espresso maker, I was uncertain what to expect. Coming from De'Longhi, the beloved home appliance brand and industry leader, I knew this espresso would be nothing short of exceptional (turns out I had no idea what I was in for). It's safe to say the expectations were high for De'Longhi's advanced technology. However, I wasn't quite prepared to become obsessed with this first-of-its-kind machine.

De'Longhi's Rivelia truly lives up to the attribute of "smart", exceeding expectations of what a home espresso machine can do. Here's what it's like to use the Rivelia at home, and a look at how its innovative technology adapts to your coffee preferences.
Full-touch display

Read more
Alternative bourbon cocktails to toast the Kentucky Derby
Knob Creek

With the Kentucky Derby this weekend, everyone is getting out their bourbon to make the iconic Derby drink: the Mint Julep. It's one of the classic Derby Day cocktails that everyone loves and enjoys this time of year.

However, Mint Juleps aren't the only bourbon cocktail suitable for the occasion! If you're looking for some alternative options, then there are some lesser-seen bourbon drinks which can also pair beautifully with the roses and the drama of the big run.

Read more
Get ready for the weekend with these classic Derby Day cocktails
Uncle Nearest

There are some essentials for any Kentucky Derby weekend. There's your smartest outfit. Some classic Southern food. And of course, there's the bourbon cocktails.

Most people will opt for the Mint Julep, with its classic flavors and iconic serving cup that makes it so fun to drink. But there's also another well-regarded traditional drink you can try, the Kentucky Buck. Either way, you're going to need a whole lot of crushed ice, some fresh fruit, and your best bourbon.

Read more