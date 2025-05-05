Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with these delicious Margarita recipes

Table of Contents Table of Contents The Freshest Margarita Cucumber Watermelon Margarita Silver Sparkler Margarita Cilantro Margarita

Today is Cinco de Mayo, so people across the US, Mexico, and beyond will be celebrating. And if you’re planning food or drinks, then one option you absolutely can’t overlook is the most iconic of tequila cocktails: the margarita. Whether you prefer the classic, simple recipe or something more elaborate, tequila brand Milagro has a selection of margarita recipes for you to enjoy tonight.



The Freshest Margarita

Ingredients:

2 Parts Milagro Silver

3/4 Part Agave Nectar (can sub with simple syrup

1 Part Fresh Lime Juice

1 Lime Wheel

Method:

Pour all ingredients into a Boston shaker, add ice, shake and strain over fresh ice into a rocks glass. Garnish with a lime wheel. Enjoy the world’s most classic cocktail, with the refreshing agave and brightness from Milagro Tequila.



Cucumber Watermelon Margarita



Ingredients:

2 Parts Milagro Silver

1 Part Fresh Lime Juice

3/4 Part Agave Nectar*

4 Watermelon Chunks

2 Slices Cucumber

Tajin

1 Cucumber Spear

1 Watermelon Spear

Method:

Muddle watermelon and cucumber in a Boston shaker. Add remaining ingredients and ice. Shake vigorously and strain over fresh ice into a rocks glass. Garnish with Tajin dusted watermelon and cucumber spears to create the summer’s most refreshing drink.



Silver Sparkler Margarita





Ingredients:



1 Part Milagro Silver

2 Parts Sparkling Rosé

.5 Part Fresh Lime Juice

.5 Part Orange Liqueur

Method:

Pour all ingredients, except sparkling rosé, into a Boston shaker with ice. Shake vigorously and strain into a coupe glass or champagne flute. Top with sparkling rosé and garnish with a strawberry to enjoy a fruity balance of agave, strawberry and fizz to kickoff this summer.



Cilantro Margarita

Ingredients:



2 Parts Milagro Silver

1 Part Fresh Lime Juice

3/4 Part Agave Nectar*

Fresh Cilantro

1 Lime Wheel

1 Cilantro Sprig

Smoked Salt

Method:

Pour all ingredients into a Boston shaker with ice. Shake vigorously and strain into a rocks glass with fresh ice. Garnish with a lime wheel, cilantro and smoked salt rim to finish off Milagro’s tasty green twist to a classic cocktail.