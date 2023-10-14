 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Our margarita recipe is the only one you’ll ever need, we promise

You'll want to drink this tequila cocktail all day, every day

Christopher Osburn
By
Four glasses of freshly made Margarita cocktail decorated with limes on wooden table with shaker and limes.
Igor Dudchak / Adobe Stock

When it comes to classic, flavorful cocktails, it’s tough to beat the appeal of the Margarita. It’s simple, fresh, and citrus-driven. It’s made with only three ingredients: tequila, triple sec, and lime juice. What’s not to love? The tequila’s roasted agave, vanilla, and spices mixed with the tart acidity of the lime juice and sweetness of the triple sec make for a truly well-balanced, flavorful drink. This turbo-charged, agave-centered drink has been gracing menus all over the U.S. (and the world) since its inception in the early 1900s.

But like many classic cocktails, its history is as murky and hazy as a hand-shaken cocktail. Some believe a bartender named Carlos “Danny” Herrara created the drink in 1938 at his restaurant Rancho La Gloria in Tijuana, Mexico, for a dancer named Marjorie King. Another story says that a bartender named Francisco “Pancho” Morales created the margarita in 1942 at a bar called Tommy’s Place in Juarez, Mexico. These aren’t the only claims. There are others as well. Regardless of when it was first created and by whom, it’s a sweet, sour, agave-centered drink that has stood the test of time and might be more popular today than ever.

Recommended Videos

If you didn’t know it, the Margarita is a “sour” family member. Just like your favorite whiskey sour or pisco sour. For those unaware, a sour cocktail contains a base liquor (in this case, tequila), a citrus juice (lime juice), and a sweetener of some kind (usually triple sec). Some sours also contain egg whites, but that doesn’t apply to the Margarita.

Related

While all the ingredients are important, none carries the weight of its tequila base. Choose the right tequila style for you. Blanco is for brightness, reposado is for a mellow, smooth drink, and añejo is a more full-flavored, nuanced, smooth Margarita.

Let’s not forget the sweetener. While triple sec is common, you can choose from many options, including Cointreau, Combier, Grand Marnier, simple syrup, or even agave syrup. You can even mix them or try a half and half. Have fun with this portion of the recipe.

We can all agree that the Margarita, with its kick of roasted, vegetal agave, fresh citrus, and sweet triple sec is a borderline perfect mixed drink on its own; however, there’s some debate about the garnishes. Many drinkers, bartenders, and mixologists will add a lime wedge or wheel to complete the look. There is one garnish that divides drinkers, though. It’s the salted rim.

Some drinkers shy away from the salty flavor and opt to simply enjoy the main flavors, but salinity fans will tell you that the salt is there for a reason, and it’s not just to make you pucker up mid-drink. The salty flavor pairs well with the tartness and acidity of the lime and the vegetal flavor of the tequila. The salt makes the other flavors bolder, sweeter, and more flavorful. Still, salting the rim is up to the drinker.

Now that we’ve learned a little bit about the Margarita’s history and the flavors involved (and why), it’s time to drink it. Instead of making you scour the internet in search of the best, most flavorful margarita recipe, we did the work for you. Keep scrolling below to learn how to make a Margarita. But not just any Margarita. The best Margarita. Trust us, you’re going to want to make this for your friends and family.

Margarita
Kike Salazar N/Unsplash

The best margarita recipe

Directions:
2 oz. tequila
1 oz. fresh lime juice
1 oz. sweetener

Preparation:

Shake all ingredients with ice for 10-15 seconds. Strain into a Margarita or pint glass. Add (or don’t) a salted rim and a lime wheel.

Editors' Recommendations

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
Apple cider donuts are a fall tradition – this is the only recipe you need
You'll love this tasty, simple apple cider donut recipe
Apple cider donuts with sugar

This time of year, the sweet treats are out to play, and we couldn't be more thrilled. Pair all the deliciously spicy fall flavors with chilly days that make you want to snuggle up with something cozy and sugary, and we're happy campers. Perhaps slightly chubbier ones, but that's what the cable-knit sweaters are for. If you've never made (or even tried!) piping hot, cinnamon-sugary, crisp and spicy, fresh apple cider donuts, what are you even doing with your life? This chilly weather treat is a must for autumn days, and it's about time you learn to make these spicy little love cakes.

Why are apple cider donuts so good?
We all love our local corner donut shops for a quick sugar fix and a cheap cup of coffee. Nothing says "it's going to be a good Saturday morning" more than one of those cheerful pink boxes. Now imagine that instead of your usual maple bar or classic glazed, the donut in your hand is fresh and warm, infused with crisp, autumnal apple cider and fall spices, warm cinnamon and sugar crystals dusting your fingertips. And instead of a fluorescently lit shop in a strip mall with chipped laminate flooring, you're enjoying that donut at a stunningly fragrant, gorgeously picturesque apple orchard, owned and run by kind and jovial local farmers.

Read more
Whiskey upgrade: How to fat wash your favorite whiskey or bourbon to add new depths of flavor
Add flavor to whiskey or bourbon with fat-washing
Whiskey glass

If you pay attention to the cocktail or whiskey world, you’ve probably heard the term “fat-washed” at some point. You also might not have any idea what that means. You might assume you should, so you don’t want to ask anyone and seem foolish, right? It sounds like you’re washing whiskey with some kind of fat, whatever that means. If you think that, you’re on the right track. It is a technique to change the flavor of whiskey (and other spirits), but it has nothing to do with your kitchen sink, washing machine, dishwasher, or anything like that.

In the simplest terms, fat washing is a cocktail technique in which some form of fat (like bacon fat, butter, or some other fat) is added to room-temperature whiskey (like in a dish or sealable container, not a bottle). It sits on the counter for a few hours so the fat can separate from the spirit before being put into a refrigerator or freezer until the fat forms a solid crust on top. Scrap it off or strain it through cheesecloth and you have a buttery, fatty, flavorful whiskey to pour back into a bottle to use in your favorite cocktails. Sounds simple enough. To do it right requires a little bit more effort than that. There are steps that need to be taken.

Read more
Kick off Hispanic heritage month with these 2 incredible tequila drink recipes from mixologist Javier Ramirez
These recipes are great all year, too
Cantera Negra

September 15th through October 15th is Hispanic Heritage Month. There’s no better way to kick off this month of celebration of the achievements and contributions of Hispanic Americans than by imbibing some well-made, delicious tequila. There’s no spirit more entrenched in Hispanic history and one that deserves not only a month of celebration, but a whole year of celebration.

For those unaware, the spirit must be made in Mexico to be referred to as a tequila. It can’t be made in Milwaukee and then listed as a tequila. That’s a major no-no. As Walter Sobchak states in The Big Lebowski, “There are rules.” But, while bourbon can be made anywhere in the United States, tequila has more specific geographic rules. It. can only be made in the state of Jalisco (where the town of Tequila is located) and a few areas in the states of Nayarit, Tamaulipas, Michoacán, and Guanajuato.

Read more