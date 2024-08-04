The La Louisiane is your new go-to cocktail

 Skip to main content
The La Louisiane is the nightcap cocktail you need

By
La Louisiane
We often write about classic cocktails. The problem with this is the fact that we end up writing about iconic, well-known drinks over and over again. We’re talking about the likes of the Old Fashioned, Manhattan, Martini, and Daiquiri. And while we love these timeless drinks, this means some other classic drinks don’t get the respect their due. So, to remedy this, we’ve decided to highlight a lesser-known drink that absolutely should get the same amount of attention as the aforementioned cocktails. We’re talking about the La Louisiane.

What is the La Louisiane?

La Louisiane
If you already enjoy the Boulevardier or its close relative the Vieux Carré, you’re going to enjoy the La Lousiane. Your soon-to-be favorite cocktail is made with rye whiskey, Benedictine (a French herbal liqueur), sweet vermouth, absinthe, and Louisiana’s favorite Peychaud’s bitters. It’s a complex, flavorful cocktail with hints of peppery rye flavors, herbal notes from the absinthe and Benedictine, sweetness from the vermouth, and spice from the bitters.

What is its history?

New Orleans
Not surprisingly, the La Louisiane comes from New Orleans. A variation on the Vieux Carré, it’s believed to have been invented at the La Louisiane Hotel in the late 1800s. It didn’t appear in print until 1937 in Stanley Clisby Arthur’s book ‘Famous New Orleans Drinks and How to Mix ’Em’. It was mostly lost to time until it was unearthed like many classic drinks during the cocktail renaissance of the early aughts.

The La Louisiane

Besides the fact that you’ll look pretty knowledgeable about cocktails by whipping out this lesser-known drink, it’s a flavorful, complex drink. As we mentioned previously, all of the various flavors work in perfect unison. Even though it has more ingredients than drinks like the Old Fashioned and Manhattan, the steps to make it aren’t much more complicated. Make it once, and you’ll fall in love with its nuanced flavor profile.

What you need to make the La Louisiane

  • 2 ounces of rye whiskey
  • .75 ounces of sweet vermouth
  • .5 ounces of Benedictine
  • 2-3 dashes of absinthe
  • 2-3 dashes of Peychaud’s bitters

The La Louisiane recipe steps

1. Add ice to a mixing glass.
2. Pour in the rye whiskey, sweet vermouth, Benedictine, absinthe, and Peychaud’s bitters.
3. Stir gently to combine.
4. Strain into a chilled coupe glass.
5. Garnish with a cocktail cherry.

Bottom line

Rye whiskey
If you’re a fan of classic cocktails, you’ve probably already perfected drinks like the Mojito, Manhattan, Daiquiri, Margarita, and more. It’s time to branch out into lesser-known cocktails. A good start is the flavorful, complex, boozy La Louisiane cocktail. Peppery, sweet, herbal, and spicy. What’s not to love? A drink like this will make you want to look up other classic, lesser-known drinks (like the Hanky Panky or Bee’s Knees) and give them a try as well.

