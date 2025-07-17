 Skip to main content
Why summer 2025 should be all about the Whiskey Highball

Learn everything there is to know about the Whiskey Highball

By
Whiskey Highball
OurWhisky Foundation / Unsplash

With the arrival of summer, you might feel like it’s time to put your darker spirits like bourbon, rye whiskey, and single malt Scotch whisky back on the shelf in favor of lighter spirits like vodka, rum, tequila, and gin. But we think that’s a shame. The warmer months aren’t a time to banish your favorite whiskey. There are countless whiskey-centric seasonal cocktails. This includes the timeless Whiskey Highball.

In my years of writing about alcohol, I’ve found that in the pantheon of refreshing mixed drinks, there might not be a more flavorful, refreshing summer potable than the Whiskey Highball. As soon as the weather hits 80 degrees (sometimes even 70 degrees), you can bet I’ll be mixing up this classic highball drink.

What is a Whiskey Highball?

Whiskey Highball
bong hyunjung / iStock

In the most basic terms, a Whiskey Highball is a type of “Highball” drink. It doesn’t have enough ingredients to be referred to as a cocktail (a cocktail requires a base spirit, a sweetener, and a sour or bitter element), but it features a base spirit and a non-alcoholic mixer.

The Whiskey Highball is a simple, refreshing drink built in a tall (highball) glass filled with ice, carbonated water (seltzer, soda water, or sparkling water), and whiskey.

How to make a Whiskey Highball

Whiskey Highball
MaximFesenko / iStock

Now that you’ve learned a little about the drink, it’s time to learn how to make one. Below is a simple recipe perfect for the humid, hazy summer months.

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz of your favorite whiskey
  • Sparkling water topper
  • Lemon twist

Method: Add ice to a highball glass. Pour in the whiskey and top with sparkling water (soda water, seltzer, or ginger ale). Stir to combine. Garnish with a lemon twist.

What whiskey should you use?

Whiskey Highball
Jay / Unsplash

While historically, the whisk(e)y used is often Scotch, it can be made with any whiskey that appeals to you, from bourbon to Japanese whisky to rye whiskey to Irish whiskey and beyond. Bourbon will add some corn sweetness to the drink, rye will add some peppery spice, and Scotch or Japanese whisky will add a malty, sweet balance to the drink.

What is its history?

Whiskey
Mathias Reding / Unsplash

Like many historic alcoholic drinks, the origins of the Whiskey Highball are fairly mysterious. According to TheMixer.com, the drink originated in England.

While historical documents state that English drinkers (especially golfers imbibing a drink called a “Ball”) were imbibing a version of the Scotch and Soda as early as the 19th century, there are many other stories of its genesis.

Legend says that the first Whiskey Highball was created in 1894 when an English actor named E.J. Ratcliffe asked bartender Patrick Gavin Duffy at a bar called Old Lyceum in New York City to make him a “Scotch and Soda.” Some believe this is the original iteration of the Whiskey Highball as we know it today.

In 1905, Tommy Dewar of the iconic Scotch whisky brand Dewar’s claims to have invented the modern version of the Whisk(e)y Highball when he was given a remarkably small glass from the bartender and asked him for the drink in a “high glass.”

According to Gary “Gaz” Regan in an article on Difford’s Guide, the name comes from “an old railroad term for the ball indicator connected to the float inside a steam train’s water tank which told the conductor that there was enough water in the tank and so the train could proceed.”

Popularity in Japan

Whiskey Highball
Fidel Fernando / Unsplash

We can thank Japan for some of the contemporary appeal of the Whisk(e)y Highball. In the 1950s, Suntory began opening its popular “Tory’s Bars” throughout Japan. The Whisky Highball became a favorite due to its refreshing flavor profile. While its popularity declined in the 1980s, it returned in the early aughts and remains a favorite drink in the country today.

