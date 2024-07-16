You should know how to make these Highball drinks

If you don’t know much about mixed drinks, you might assume that all Highballs contain whiskey. And while there are Whiskey Highballs (made with any whiskey you prefer), the style is more than just whiskey and soda water. There’s a very simple definition of what a Highball is.

Simply put, a Highball is a mixed drink that consists of a liquor base and a non-alcoholic mixer. The second ingredient is usually a soda or sparkling water of some kind. Served in tall glasses called Highball glasses, the main ingredient runs the boozy gamut. You can find Highballs featuring gin, vodka, rum, tequila, and any other spirit you enjoy. And while there are many cocktails, the most exciting thing about the Highball is its versatility. You can mix and match any liquor and carbonated beverage you desire.

Highball drinks, you should know how to make

And while we’re all about experimentation, there are also a ton of great, flavorful Highball drinks just waiting to be discovered. The best part? Since they don’t require a whole cabinet of ingredients, you can whip them up fairly easily. Don’t believe us? Keep scrolling to learn about some of our favorite Highball drinks.

Tom Collins

Like many cocktails, the Tom Collins has a bit of a muddled history, with multiple bartenders taking credit for it in the 1800s. While those are up for debate, we do know that its first print appearance was in Jerry Thomas’ ‘Bartender’s Guide’ in 1876. Made with gin, simple syrup, freshly squeezed lemon juice, and sparkling water, it’s a boozy, effervescent lemonade perfect for warm weather (or any time of year).

What you’ll need to make a Tom Collins

1.5 ounces of London dry gin

.5 ounces of simple syrup

.5 ounces of freshly squeezed lemon juice

A sparkling water topper

The Tom Collins recipe steps

1. Add ice to a Collins, Highball, or pint glass.

2. Add gin, simple syrup, and lemon juice to the glass.

3. Top with soda water or your favorite sparkling water

4. Stir gently to combine.

5. Garnish with a lemon wedge and a cocktail cherry.

Long Island Iced Tea

When made correctly, this aptly named drink is supposed to taste like a tall glass of sweet tea. If you don’t know how this is done, you might be surprised to learn that it’s made with vodka, white rum, gin, blanco tequila, triple sec, simple syrup, freshly squeezed lemon juice, and a cola topper for color. While there’s debate as to who invented the drink, many believe it was first introduced in Kingsport, Tennessee of all places during Prohibition. The creator, Charles Bishop, originally called the drink “Old Man Bishop”.

What you’ll need to make Long Island Iced Tea

.5 ounces of vodka

.5 ounces of blanco tequila

.5 ounces of gin

.5 ounces of white rum

.5 ounces of triple sec

.5 ounces of simple syrup

.5 ounces of freshly squeezed lemon juice

Cola topper

The Long Island Iced Tea recipe steps

1. Add ice to a Collins, Highball, or pint glass.

2. Add vodka, blanco tequila, white rum, gin, triple sec, simple syrup, and lemon juice.

3. Top with cola and stir gently to combine.

4. Garnish with a lime or lemon wedge.

Gin Rickey

You might have had a Gin Rickey or two in your life and never really took a moment to wonder where it got its name and why. While some cocktails have murky histories, the Gin Ricker was created in the late 1800s and named for a Democratic lobbyist in Washington, DC named Joe Rickey. The drink is a little more refreshing than you’d imagine a lobbyist deserves, with gin, freshly squeezed lime juice, and a sparkling water topper to bring everything together nicely.

What you’ll need to make a Gin Rickey

2 ounces of London dry gin

.5 ounces of freshly squeezed lime juice

Sparkling water topper

Lime wheel garnish

The Gin Rickey recipe steps

1. Add ice to a Tom Collins, Highball, or pint glass.

2. Add gin and freshly squeezed lime juice

3. Top with soda water, seltzer, or your favorite sparkling water.

4. Stir gently to combine and garnish with a lime wheel.

Mojito

The Mojito doesn’t have a clear-cut history. It’s believed to have originated in the 1500s in Cuba. Like many historical drinks, it was originally made for its medicinal qualities. You’re probably not drinking this combination of white rum, granulated sugar, lime juice, mint leaves, and soda water to cure any sickness today. That is unless you have an unnecessary fear of scurvy.

What you’ll need to make a Mojito

1.5 ounces of white rum

1 ounce of freshly squeezed lime juice

2-3 teaspoons of granulated sugar

5-6 mint leaves

Soda water topper

The Mojito recipe steps

1. In a Collins, Highball, or pint glass, gently muddle the granulated sugar, mint leaves, and lime juice.

2. Add ice and then white rum to the glass.

4. Top with soda water and stir gently to combine.

5. Garnish with a lime wedge and another mint leaf.