The iced flat white is the underrated coffee you didn’t know you’d love

The flat white coffee is undoubtedly one of Australia and New Zealand’s favorite coffees, but you can still find it in some U.S. coffee shops. The flat white sets itself apart from other drinks like the latte, thanks to its stronger espresso flavor and velvety microfoamed milk on top without any froth.

The drink is made with one part espresso to two parts steamed milk, giving it a creamy and delicious taste. But how does this translate into an iced drink? An iced flat white is rare, but it’s a must-order when you find it. Recently, the iced flat white has become my latest obsession. Especially when making it at home with my De’Longhi Rivelia, which is so fun. For me, it has a strong enough espresso flavor with the right level of creaminess. Here’s what to know about the iced flat white and how to make one at home.

What is an iced flat white?

I’ve heard of an iced flat white described as a more “espresso-forward” version of an iced latte, and I like this description. The iced flat white might be your new go-to drink if you want a stronger espresso flavor in each sip. I don’t hate the wonderful iced latte, but sometimes, it’s just too creamy for me.

An iced flat white is like a hot flat white, served over ice (yes, it’s that simple). Except for Starbucks, however, I’ve found it challenging to find this drink on coffee shop menus across the U.S. I’ve even ordered it and had Baristas look at me like I had a giant question mark balloon over my head.

Iced flat white vs. iced latte

The iced flat white and an iced latte are similar, but they have distinct differences that are important to know when ordering these drinks. The first thing to understand is that these two beverages use different ratios of espresso to milk. An iced flat white is prepared with a higher espresso-to-milk ratio (typically 1:2). In contrast, an iced latte has a lower espresso-to-milk ratio (typically 1:4).

As such, the espresso flavor in an iced flat white comes through more, whereas an iced latte is far creamier. In addition, an iced flat white has a velvety texture that is not frothy like a latte.

Making an iced flat white

Making an iced flat white at home is pretty simple, as long as you can brew espresso and create milk microfoam. You can do this in many ways, whether using a Nespresso pod system or a traditional espresso machine. Here’s how: