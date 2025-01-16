Flat white coffee vs. latte: Which drink is creamier?

Table of Contents Table of Contents Flat white coffee vs. latte Is a flat white a latte without foam?

Even though I have learned the distinctions between different espresso-style beverages, it’s still easy to forget. Coffee shop menus leave us with dozens of choices that make it challenging to narrow down an order. Amongst the creamy espresso drinks on coffee shop menus, subtle differences in milk-to-espresso ratios and the types of milk used set each drink apart. Two drinks that often confuse me are the flat white coffee and the latte. These two drinks are more similar than when comparing other types of espresso drinks, such as the bold Americano and a creamy cappuccino — which means they are trickier to differentiate. Which is the creamier drink? Here’s what to know about a flat white coffee vs latte.

Flat white coffee vs. latte

A big part of what makes a flat white coffee and a latte different is the type of milk used and the ratio of milk to espresso. Brett Habenicht, co-founder of Kerriston Coffee Roasters, says, “The main difference [between a flat white and a latte] is in the milk. A flat white uses micro-foamed milk, creating a velvety, less airy texture, whereas a latte typically has more frothy foam. The flat white complements the espresso rather than overpowering it.”

Recommended Videos

The type of milk used in each drink also sets each drink apart. “The main difference is in the milk. A flat white uses micro-foamed milk, creating a velvety, less airy texture, whereas a latte typically has more frothy foam. The flat white is more about complementing the espresso rather than overpowering it,” says Habenicht.

Located just outside of Seattle, Washington, Habenicht brings nearly 30 years of experience in the coffee industry to the table. Brett’s journey into coffee began in 1986 with the U.S. Navy when he was stationed in Trieste, Italy. Inspired by an espresso experience that sparked his passion, he’s spent the past three decades immersed in the craft, even training others.

Regarding taste, Habenicht describes a flat white as having a “stronger espresso flavor, as there is less milk diluting the shot.” In contrast, a latte has a “creamier taste with a higher milk-to-espresso ratio.” While both drinks have espresso flavor, a flat white is undoubtedly a go-to drink for when you’re feeling a heavier espresso flavor, whereas a latte is a good choice when you’re in the mood for a creamier coffee beverage.

Cultural differences

While you can order a latte or a flat white in coffee shops worldwide, the flat white has “its roots in Australia and New Zealand coffee culture,” says Habenicht. Meanwhile, the “latte is a broader, globally recognized drink, often adapted to local tastes.” In the U.S., you can order either drink at national coffee chains like Starbucks. However, a latte is far more popular than the flat white coffee. The latte beverage is consistently one of the most-ordered coffee drinks in the U.S., with many coffee shops offering seasonal variations such as the pumpkin spice latte in autumn and Peppermint Mocha Latte in the winter.

Is a flat white a latte without foam?

Since the term flat white is not as widely used in the U.S., some people may describe a flat white as a “latte without foam.” A flat white has a thin layer of microfoam on top, so it’s not entirely without foam. However, a latte has a much more sizable layer of foam on top, giving it a milder taste. The smaller layer of foam atop a flat white is part of why the flat white gets its name, which is named for the “flat” layer of microfoam on top of the drink.

Espresso-to-milk ratio and cup size

Baristas typically use a ratio of 2 parts milk to one part espresso to make a flat white. Alternatively, a latte is made with a ratio of 3 parts milk to one part espresso. Since less milk is used when creating a flat white, you can expect the drink to be served in a smaller cup than a latte. Most coffee shops worldwide will serve a flat white in a small, five to six-ounce cup.

However, this rule doesn’t necessarily apply when ordering a flat white at Starbucks. Starbucks only offers flat white in its standard cup sizes, so many true coffee enthusiasts find Starbucks’ version of the drink inauthentic. If you’re looking to experience an authentic flat white, I recommend trying a local coffee shop or stopping by a cafe if you’re lucky enough to travel to New Zealand or Australia.

The higher volume of milk used when making a latte requires that the drink is served in a bigger cup. Depending on what size you order, most lattes come in cups ranging from eight to sixteen ounces. For this reason, I like to order a latte when I want more volume to sip on for prolonged enjoyment. The flat white may have a more pungent espresso taste, but its small serving size means it’s gone pretty soon.