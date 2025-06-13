 Skip to main content
New study suggests coffee disrupts brain’s overnight recovery

Is coffee keeping your brain awake at night?

By
cold coffee
Wade Austin Ellis / Unsplash

Most caffeine addicts and coffee drinkers generally claim caffeine has little to no effect on them, especially as they build up a tolerance. However, a recent study featuring research from the University of Montreal suggests that the caffeine in your coffee may be doing more than just keeping you awake.

In a recent study, published in Communications Biology, researchers found that the caffeine in coffee (among other products, such as tea or chocolate) may play a role in how the brain recovers overnight. This means your caffeine addiction could be impacting physical recovery and cognitive function — without you knowing it. The research suggests that caffeine can increase the complexity of brain signals and enhance the brain’s “criticality” during sleep. Criticality, as defined by the study, describes a state of the brain that is balanced between order and chaos.

The research, which was conducted on 40 healthy adults, also found that younger individuals are more likely to be affected. The study employed a method to monitor nocturnal brain activity, finding that individuals aged 20 to 28 were more affected than those in the 41 to 58 age group.

Overall, these age-related differences suggest that younger brains might be more susceptible to the stimulant effects of caffeine. Researchers acknowledged that more studies are needed to draw firmer conclusions. However, the changes noted in the brain’s electrical rhythms during sleep are noteworthy, especially for individuals who consume large amounts of caffeine daily. Caffeine seemed to stimulate beta wave activity during the night, which is more commonly seen during periods of mental engagement and wakefulness.

