Understanding coffee shop orders isn't that hard

For newbie coffee drinkers, the world of coffee and the never-ending coffee terms used by regular drinkers can seem like a different language. Just head to a local coffee shop and listen to the plethora of different orders — lattes, drip coffee, iced lattes. Just like learning a new language, starting by learning the basics of coffee shop lingo is a great place to start. Regular coffee and lattes are two common orders, each with unique distinctions. In this guide, we’ll break down a latte vs. coffee order, exploring both their similarities and differences. Plus, we’ll guide you in determining which order is best for you based on your coffee preferences.

What is a latte?

A latte is a coffee drink that is made from steamed milk, espresso, and a thin layer of milk foam. This iconic coffee drink is enjoyed around the world in both hot latte and iced latte forms. Requiring only two ingredients to make it perfect, the latte is simplistic and classic. Today’s coffee shops offer tons of variations of the latte, but all you need to know about the latte is it’s creamy and delicious. Unlike other espresso drinks that contain a higher ratio of espresso to milk, a latte typically contains one part espresso to three parts steamed milk. Making a latte at home requires that you have freshly brewed espresso (and an espresso maker), along with tools to steam milk.

Recommended Videos

What is regular coffee?

Traditional coffee is made by pouring hot water over coffee grounds. To make coffee, you’ll only need some ground coffee beans and hot water. While there are dozens of brewing methods, the most commonly used brewing method uses an automatic coffee maker. Four different kinds of coffee beans are usually used in most standard cups of coffee you’ll get at a coffee shop, with the most common being Arabica and Robusta beans. Coffee is also easier to make at home if you don’t have an espresso maker and milk steamer, requiring only a coffee maker to enjoy.

Latte vs. coffee comparison

Now that you understand what makes each drink order unique, it’s easier to see the differences between a latte vs. coffee. A latte is made with espresso, a stronger-brewed form of traditional coffee beans. Espresso beans are generally roasted for a longer time than traditional drip coffee and utilize a pressure-brew method that results in a stronger, more concentrated form of coffee. Since lattes contain quite a bit of steamed milk, the use of strong espresso in a latte is essential. Simply using freshly brewed drip coffee would not result in a strong enough coffee flavor once milk is added.

The combination of lower ground-to-water ratio, finer ground coffee beans, and pressurized brewing makes espresso a unique component of the latte. A regular coffee contains only coffee beans and water. From here, many people choose to add creamer, milk, and/or sugar to add a sweet taste. Lattes, however, consist of an espresso, steamed milk, and a layer of milk foam on top.

Ordering a latte vs. coffee

There’s a time and a place for ordering both a coffee and a latte, which are equally delicious and satisfying in their own way. However, if you’re next in line in the drive-thru line, here are a few things to consider between a latte vs. coffee.

Calorie content

Regular black coffee contains a negligible amount of calories. Usually, a cup has maybe two or three calories (which is essentially zero). If you enjoy black coffee, it’s a a great drink to consume while intermittent fasting, too. Its heavy emphasis on steamed milk packs in a sizable amount of calories, which is worth noting. Determining the exact amount of calories in a latte can be tough, especially when different amounts and types of milk are used. However, you can expect a standard latte to fall somewhere in the 150 to 300-calorie range.

While this isn’t a huge deal if you’re only drinking one cup a day, consuming multiple lattes a day isn’t an option if you want to stick within your recommended daily calories. On the other hand, those who drink two to four cups of coffee a day might prefer to opt for regular coffee to save the excess calories.

Availability

Regular coffee is much easier to find anywhere — from gas stations to airports to your local diner. On the other hand, a latte is considered more of a specialty beverage. While lattes are easy to find at most coffee shops, you probably want to avoid ordering a latte at an establishment that doesn’t specialize in coffee.