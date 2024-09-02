These are the best coffee alternatives if you’re just not feeling that cup of joe

For many, there’s nothing quite like the first sip of hot coffee in the morning. Whether you need it for a caffeine kick or just to savor the flavor, a cup of joe has become almost necessary for many. And while there’s nothing wrong with your favorite cup of coffee, experimenting with alternatives is always a good idea. For those days you simply want to skip the coffee maker, change your diet, or are merely looking for a different taste, these alternatives will give you a similar jolt of energy as your coffee. These coffee alternatives can also help keep you pumped for the day if you’re looking for a refreshing changeup to your hot coffee in the morning during the hotter days. Regardless of your reason, these coffee alternatives are well worth setting down that mug every once in a while.

Matcha

One of the most common alternatives to coffee comes in the form of matcha. Known for its unique taste, matcha can keep you awake during your morning meetings without relying on your coffee. Matcha is a Japanese green tea powder sourced from dried tea leaves. Typically, matcha is made by mixing in the powder with either water or hot milk, depending on your preference. Besides giving you an energy boost, matcha also gives you plenty of health benefits you simply can’t find in coffee. Coming from dried tea leaves, matcha delivers high amounts of antioxidants, which can help lower blood pressure and boost your metabolism. Unlike coffee, matcha gives you energy in a less physical form, helping you keep focused and calm throughout the day.

Recommended Videos

Lemon Water

For those looking to swap their coffee for something more hydrating and refreshing, there’s no better choice than a glass of lemon water. As simple as it sounds, lemon water involves adding a few squeezes of lemon into the water, along with a few slices if you wish. With some ice cubes, this refreshing drink can help give you an energy boost in an entirely different way. Lemon water can help deliver some much-needed vitamin C into your daily routine, which has a host of benefits on its own. You can also add other ingredients to your lemon water, such as mint or honey, which can help add even more health benefits to your drink. For those who struggle to complete their daily water intake, a glass of lemon water can help you achieve your hydration levels. In this way, lemon water can help keep you hydrated, which can help your body run optimally and without the assistance of caffeine.

Mushroom coffee

Although technically it looks like and tastes like coffee, mushroom coffee is still considered an alternative based on the different benefits compared to regular coffee. Adding mushroom extract to your coffee can help give you antioxidants, reduce inflammation, and add caffeine. While mushroom coffee has less caffeine than regular brew, it can give you some energy kicks without the stress of feeling anxious or being up all night. Mushrooms are also known for helping reduce inflammation, which can be an advantage over regular grounds. Thankfully, mushroom coffee has become more mainstream and accessible nowadays and can be found in many variations. You can find coffee grounds and premade coffee brew with mushroom extract already added into the mix in stores at a lower cost than when it first became popular.

Golden milk

For those looking for something entirely new to try, golden milk might be the right new obsession to try. Although golden milk sounds like a new dairy substitute, it’s simply a mixture of turmeric, milk, and other spices. This bright yellow drink is as healthy as it is interesting to look at. Like many of these coffee alternatives, golden milk provides plenty of antioxidants, can help reduce inflammation, aid in brain health, can improve moods, and has plenty of antibacterial properties. There’s no doubt that many of the claims can seem exaggerated, but the truth is that many of the ingredients in golden milk can provide benefits you can’t get out of a regular cup of coffee. Just as with coffee, golden milk can also be made early in the week and stored for up to five days, making it ideal for meal planning.

Finding the right alternative

No matter which alternative you choose, these substitutes can help give you more benefits than your regular coffee order. These alternatives also offer different flavors and tastes for those who tend to get bored with the same type of coffee every day. Even though they differ in caffeine levels, each can get you through your day with plenty of health benefits you’ll see in the long run.