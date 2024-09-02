 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

These are the best coffee alternatives if you’re just not feeling that cup of joe

By
man sitting at table drinking coffee
Andrew Neel/Unsplash / Unsplash

For many, there’s nothing quite like the first sip of hot coffee in the morning. Whether you need it for a caffeine kick or just to savor the flavor, a cup of joe has become almost necessary for many. And while there’s nothing wrong with your favorite cup of coffee, experimenting with alternatives is always a good idea. For those days you simply want to skip the coffee maker, change your diet, or are merely looking for a different taste, these alternatives will give you a similar jolt of energy as your coffee. These coffee alternatives can also help keep you pumped for the day if you’re looking for a refreshing changeup to your hot coffee in the morning during the hotter days. Regardless of your reason, these coffee alternatives are well worth setting down that mug every once in a while. 

Matcha

iced matcha drinks
Frank Zhang/Unsplash / Unsplash

One of the most common alternatives to coffee comes in the form of matcha. Known for its unique taste, matcha can keep you awake during your morning meetings without relying on your coffee. Matcha is a Japanese green tea powder sourced from dried tea leaves. Typically, matcha is made by mixing in the powder with either water or hot milk, depending on your preference. Besides giving you an energy boost, matcha also gives you plenty of health benefits you simply can’t find in coffee. Coming from dried tea leaves, matcha delivers high amounts of antioxidants, which can help lower blood pressure and boost your metabolism. Unlike coffee, matcha gives you energy in a less physical form, helping you keep focused and calm throughout the day. 

Recommended Videos

Lemon Water

lemon water in pitcher and lemons in tray
Mariah Hewines/Unsplash / Unsplash

For those looking to swap their coffee for something more hydrating and refreshing, there’s no better choice than a glass of lemon water. As simple as it sounds, lemon water involves adding a few squeezes of lemon into the water, along with a few slices if you wish. With some ice cubes, this refreshing drink can help give you an energy boost in an entirely different way. Lemon water can help deliver some much-needed vitamin C into your daily routine, which has a host of benefits on its own. You can also add other ingredients to your lemon water, such as mint or honey, which can help add even more health benefits to your drink. For those who struggle to complete their daily water intake, a glass of lemon water can help you achieve your hydration levels. In this way, lemon water can help keep you hydrated, which can help your body run optimally and without the assistance of caffeine. 

Mushroom coffee

man holding cup of coffee
Nathan Dumlao/Unsplash / Unsplash

Although technically it looks like and tastes like coffee, mushroom coffee is still considered an alternative based on the different benefits compared to regular coffee. Adding mushroom extract to your coffee can help give you antioxidants, reduce inflammation, and add caffeine. While mushroom coffee has less caffeine than regular brew, it can give you some energy kicks without the stress of feeling anxious or being up all night. Mushrooms are also known for helping reduce inflammation, which can be an advantage over regular grounds. Thankfully, mushroom coffee has become more mainstream and accessible nowadays and can be found in many variations. You can find coffee grounds and premade coffee brew with mushroom extract already added into the mix in stores at a lower cost than when it first became popular. 

Golden milk

golden milk sitting on table
Osha Key/Unsplash / Unsplash

For those looking for something entirely new to try, golden milk might be the right new obsession to try. Although golden milk sounds like a new dairy substitute, it’s simply a mixture of turmeric, milk, and other spices. This bright yellow drink is as healthy as it is interesting to look at. Like many of these coffee alternatives, golden milk provides plenty of antioxidants, can help reduce inflammation, aid in brain health, can improve moods, and has plenty of antibacterial properties. There’s no doubt that many of the claims can seem exaggerated, but the truth is that many of the ingredients in golden milk can provide benefits you can’t get out of a regular cup of coffee. Just as with coffee, golden milk can also be made early in the week and stored for up to five days, making it ideal for meal planning. 

Finding the right alternative

barista making coffee
Jennifer Bedoya/Unsplash / Unsplash

No matter which alternative you choose, these substitutes can help give you more benefits than your regular coffee order. These alternatives also offer different flavors and tastes for those who tend to get bored with the same type of coffee every day. Even though they differ in caffeine levels, each can get you through your day with plenty of health benefits you’ll see in the long run.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
This is where you can find the best cocktail bars in the U.S.
You'll be surprised to see where the best U.S. cocktail bars are located
Gin cocktail

If you haven’t been paying close attention to the American cocktail landscape, you might not realize that it hasn’t always been like this. The cocktail renaissance of the early aughts (between 2003 and 2017) made bartending more of an art form as opposed to simply a job.

While it made the job appealing for creative, pioneering mixologists, it also brought back many classic cocktails that had seemingly been lost to time. While drinks like the Old Fashioned, Manhattan, Boulevardier, and daiquiri have always been around, they (and many other drinks) have had a resurgence in popularity in the last few decades.

Read more
The Oklahoma Martini and 9 more drinks: The best cocktails you’ve never heard of
Here are some of the best unknown drinks
Boilermaker

While there's nothing wrong with a classic cocktail recipe or a reliable glass of cabernet sauvignon, sometimes you want a change of pace. Who knows, your favorite beverage might be one you've never tried, let alone ever heard of.

Some of these wild drinks come from different parts of the U.S., offering regional twists on signature drinks. Others, like smoothie sour beers, are the work of creative producers looking to shake up the game. Others still are from faraway parts of the planet — places you may never reach, but you can at least visit in mind with the appropriate drink in hand.

Read more
What is a cortado coffee? All about this smooth, velvety drink
Everything you ever wanted to know about cortado coffee
cortado

Said to have originated in the Basque region of Spain, the cortado is gaining popularity across coffee shops worldwide. This Spanish coffee beverage is a simple beverage made of warm espresso and steamed milk, creating a velvety, smooth espresso drink to sip on at any time of the day. But what exactly is a cortado, and how does it compare to other espresso beverages? We break it down below.
What is a cortado coffee?

A cortado is a warm espresso drink that is made with equal parts warm, steamed milk and espresso. The 1:1 ratio makes this drink smooth and velvety, but it does not contain the milk foam that is found in other Italian espresso drinks. Adding steamed milk on top of the freshly brewed espresso helps to counteract the acidity of the espresso.
Understanding what's in a cortado
With many espresso beverages on the board, it's fairly easy to get your espresso drinks mixed up since they all have many similarities. Here's what you need to know about the cortado.
Is cortado the same as flat white?
A cortado and a flat white are not the same. The cortado is smaller in size than a flat white and also has a stronger taste. This is because a cortado has equal parts espresso to steamed milk, whereas a flat white has a ratio of 1 to 2-3 ratio of espresso to steamed milk. Additionally, the cortado has little to no milk foam, whereas the flat white has a larger amount of foam. This is why the flat white has a thicker, creamier consistency to it.
Is a cortado one or two shots?
A cortado is typically made with two shots of espresso (about two ounces), also known as a double-shot espresso. Considering the average espresso shot contains about 64 milligrams of caffeine, you can expect a cortado to contain about 128 milligrams of caffeine. However, this can vary depending on the type of espresso shots used in the cortado drink.
What is a cortado at Starbucks?
The cortado hasn't quite yet made it to Starbucks' menu in the U.S., but you can order this new coffee drink if you happen to find yourself at a Starbucks in the U.K. Starbucks makes their cortado with two shots of ristretto espresso, topped with warm, silky milk and served in a 6-ounce cup. We hope the cortado hits U.S. Starbucks soon.
Cortado vs. macchiato

Read more