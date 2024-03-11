 Skip to main content
AeroPress portable coffee maker review: This tool makes a great cup of coffee anywhere, anytime

Is the AeroPress coffee maker worth it?

Amanda Teague
By
AeroPress
AeroPress / AeroPress Go

Gone are the days of sacrificing a good cup of coffee while traveling. The AeroPress Go is a versatile brewing device that is suitable for home use, travel, and outdoor adventures such as hiking and camping, allowing users to enjoy quality coffee on the go. Building upon the success of its predecessor, the AeroPress Original, the AeroPress Go promises the same quality coffee in a smaller, more portable package. The AeroPress Go is an inch shorter than the original AeroPress and, therefore, brews less coffee (8 ounces instead of 10). But is the AeroPress Go the best travel coffee maker on the market? Here’s what you need to know about this versatile device.

AeroPress Go Parts
Amanda Teague

What we like about the AeroPress Go

  • Portability. The AeroPress Go lives up to its name by offering unparalleled portability. The coffee maker is compact and lightweight, and all of the parts and pieces fit neatly inside one another, making it easy to toss into a suitcase or backpack. 
  • Versatility. Despite its small size, the AeroPress Go offers impressive versatility when it comes to brewing options. The instructions included with the coffee maker include options for making an American-style coffee, espresso-style coffee, latte, or cold brew, accommodating everyone’s brewing preferences. The device is also compatible with a wide range of grind sizes and brewing techniques, allowing you to customize your coffee to suit your taste preferences.
  • Easy to use. The AeroPress Go could not be any easier to use. With a straightforward brewing process that requires minimal effort, it’s suitable for both beginners and experienced coffee makers. All you need to do is add your coffee grounds to hot water, stir it up, and press down on the device to extract a flavorful cup of coffee in just a few minutes. 
  • Durable. Construction from high-quality plastic and silicone, the AeroPress Go is built to withstand the rigors of travel and outdoor use. Unlike delicate glass or ceramic brewing devices, the AeroPress Go is incredibly durable, making it a perfect companion for outdoor adventures.
AeroPress
Amanda Teague

What to consider about the AeroPress Go before buying

  • Limited capacity. The AeroPress Go’s compact size comes with a trade-off in terms of brewing capacity. With a maximum capacity of 8 ounces, it is not ideal for making several cups of coffee at once and may not be great for large groups. For making larger amounts of coffee, you might want to opt for the AeroPress Original or AeroPress XL. However, for individual use, this may not be a drawback.
  • Manual brewing. The device requires manual operation, which may not be appealing to everyone. Some coffee lovers enjoy the hands-on brewing process, while others prefer the ease of just pressing a button. However, for times when an electric coffee maker is not available, the AeroPress Go is a wonderful option.
AeroPress
Amanda Teague

Should you buy the AeroPress coffee maker?

The AeroPress Go is portable, durable, and easy to use. While it may have a few limitations in terms of brewing capacity and operation, we believe that its benefits far outweigh its drawbacks for those seeking a reliable device for making coffee on the go. 

The AeroPress Go is available on the company’s official website for $39.95.

