 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Delta Air Lines updates its boarding process (sort of)

What to know about the new Delta boarding zones before you fly

Mark Reif
By
Delta Airlines airplane landing at Gatwick Airport
Delta Airlines

In the lead-up to a big trip, you can feel the excitement. After researching destinations, buying plane tickets, and securing accommodations, you’re ready to hit the ground running. Maybe you’re on a spring skiing excursion to the high alpine in Zermatt, Switzerland. Or if you’re in need of good times in a fun-loving culture, Jamaica could be the ticket. Either way, it’s time to explore and unwind.

But on the departure date, arriving at the gate can throw a wrench in the experience. Long lines, confusing instructions, and aisle backups are like being stuck in the grocery check out line. Instead of showing your ticket, boarding the plane, and taking your seat, you’re left standing, waiting, and wondering before takeoff. 

Recommended Videos

Delta Air Lines took note of travelers’ boarding hassles and devised a simpler, easier way to depart. By simplifying groups into numbered zones, the carrier hopes to ease travel day congestion and make air travel a smoother experience.

Related

How Delta Air Line’s new boarding zones work

Rows of airplane seats
Parmanand Jagnandan via Unsplash

Previously, Delta Airlines grouped passengers with “branded boarding.” Though logical, the system involved detailed terminology, leading to a confusing, burdensome process. The carrier realized that and devised a more intuitive method: numerical zones. It starts May 1 — here’s how it works.

Before, Delta passengers received boarding preference via ticket type, active military status, rewards program status, or a need for accommodations. While well-intentioned, the program involved a dictionary of “branded boarding” terms, making the process even more arduous. This was the order:

  • Pre-Boarding
  • Delta-One or First Class
  • Diamond Medallions
  • Delta Premium Select
  • Early Access (customers with car seats or strollers)
  • Delta Comfort+
  • Sky Priority
  • Main Cabin 1
  • Main Cabin 2
  • Main Cabin 3
  • Basic Economy

That’s a lot to keep track of when you’re dreaming of distant mountains or local cuisines. Thankfully, Delta’s new boarding zones make things a breeze. The new order consists of (prior name in parentheses):

  • Zone 1 (Pre-Boarding, Delta One or First Class)
  • Zone 2 (Diamond Medallions and Delta Premium Select)
  • Early Access 
  • Zone 3 (Delta Comfort+)
  • Zone 4 (Sky Priority)
  • Zone 5 (Main Cabin 1)
  • Zone 6 (Main Cabin 2)
  • Zone 7 (Main Cabin 3)
  • Zone 8 (Basic Economy)

While the order is largely the same, customers can rest easy, with simple numbers indicating their place in line. With so much to keep track of on the day of a trip, it’s a welcome change to a confusing process.

Simplified boarding saves time and money

Horizon during sunrise through airplane window
Eva Darron via Unsplash

Delta’s new boarding system not only helps passengers but also increases the company’s bottom line. That’s according to John Milne of Clarkson University in Potsdam, NY, the author of over 20 articles on airplane boarding. 

He notes, “Saving even one minute in airplane turn time can sum up to several hundred million dollars per year for a large airline.” Further, he states, “Particularly large savings for an airline result when the boarding time reduction leads to offering an additional flight during the day.”

So, the new Delta Airlines boarding zones are a win-win. Customers no longer have to sift through branded terminology, and the airline can optimize profits. 

Though air travel can take you far and wide, boarding a plane can be cumbersome. Delta’s numbered zones make reaching your seat a breeze, so you can kick back and enjoy the view. If you want to focus on an epic trip — and not be weighed down by inconvenience — Delta’s new system is just the ticket.

Editors' Recommendations

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark’s a lifelong snowboarder with a passion for the sport. He lives in Stowe, Vermont, where he also works as a snowboard…
There’s a new website that will tell you if your plane will be a Boeing 737 Max
This website will let you know if you are flying on a Boeing plane
Boeing 737

In the wake of several notable safety incidents involving Boeing planes, specifically the 737 MAX 9, passengers worldwide have found themselves apprehensive about their chosen mode of air travel. From the tragic crashes of Lion Air Flight 610 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302, both involving the Boeing 737 MAX, to concerns surrounding the Boeing 737 MAX 9 as the plug covering an unused exit door blew out mid-flight earlier this year, the aviation giant’s track record has faced unprecedented scrutiny.

Amid these safety concerns, many travelers are looking to avoid flying on the Boeing 737 MAX planes, however, it can be hard to find the type of aircraft during the booking process. Luckily, a new website has emerged, aiming to quickly let passengers know whether or not they are traveling on a Boeing aircraft.
You can use this website before you book your ticket

Read more
The Amalfi Coast (and 3 other luxe locales) will soon be easier to travel to
Getting to your favorite travel spots is about to get easier
Buildings along cliffs on Amalfi Coast

Traveling far and wide opens your world to unique people, places, and experiences. Whether the villages of the Swiss Alps or the beaches of Jamaica, special locales enrich your mind and nourish your soul. To reach truly rare destinations, a flight to a tiny airport or a long bus ride is the norm, putting additional strain on an already long trip. But that’s about to change in several luxe spots.

Across the globe, new airports at hard-to-reach places will ease the journey, letting you make the trip of your dreams without the hassle. From Italy’s Amalfi Coast to Dominica’s natural wonders, these modern facilities pave the way for a seamless trip. Let’s dive in.
Why modern airports make travel better

Read more
5 most drool-worthy overwater bungalows for a dream Caribbean vacation
Experience paradise with these incredible overwater bungalows in the Caribbean
dock leading to an overwater bungalow in the ocean

Ever daydream about waking up to the Caribbean Sea right outside your window? If you're looking to get away from the hustle and bustle of life and go on a romantic and secluded getaway, an overwater bungalow in the Caribbean might be your perfect escape. 

Here are the most drool-worthy overwater bungalows the Caribbean has to offer.
1. Sandals South Coast 

Read more