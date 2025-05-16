Delta’s revised app includes these upgrades

Delta Air Lines has updated the Fly Delta app just before the hectic summer travel season. Version 7.0 features an array of upgrades that streamline the passenger experience, from the latest info during a trip to searching for the best fares.

Fly Delta 7.0 adds these features

Version 7.0 addresses customer feedback, adding global and regional upgrade certificate redemption, which allows Diamond Medallion and Platinum SkyMiles members to view available upgrades and select them in-app. Additionally, starting June 1, the app will add a Choice Benefit selection so Diamond Medallion and Platinum Members can unlock even more loyalty benefits. The new features are a welcome add-on, considering over 97% of SkyMiles Medallion Members use the app to manage their day-of-travel experience, and more than 85% of members use the app when traveling (according to Delta).

The app also allows users to link their SkyMiles accounts to Delta’s new partner, Uber, to earn miles for rides to or from the terminal. Those using an iOS 16 (or newer) device can soon view real-time flight updates from their lock screen and dynamic island (iPhone 14 Pro+). Starting three hours before departure, updates will include pre-boarding, boarding, boarding doors closing (not just departure time), in-flight progress, and arrival.

Soon, Fly Delta will alert international passengers of essential tasks or documentation needed to complete their trips, providing peace of mind when going overseas. In June, the app will help travelers when disruptions happen, allowing those on direct flights or the last leg of their trip to book themselves as standby passengers on an earlier route that takes off within 24 hours before the original confirmed flight.

Eric Phillips, SVP and Chief Digital Officer – Delta Air Lines, said: “By knowing where our Members are headed, how they interact with us, and what they value most, we’re able to offer choices and experiences that truly matter to them. We’re continuously improving the Fly Delta app to make it the ultimate travel companion, enhancing every step of the customer journey to ensure seamless and connected travel with Delta. As we announced at CES 2025, the next step in this journey will be leveraging Delta-centric AI – Delta Concierge—for an elevated human touch to supercharge the customer experience, beginning later this year.”