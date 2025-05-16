 Skip to main content
Delta’s revised app includes these upgrades

Fly Delta app version 7.0
Fly Delta app version 7.0 Delta Air Lines / Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines has updated the Fly Delta app just before the hectic summer travel season. Version 7.0 features an array of upgrades that streamline the passenger experience, from the latest info during a trip to searching for the best fares.

Fly Delta 7.0 adds these features

Fly Delta app 7.0
Fly Delta app version 7.0 Delta Air Lines

Version 7.0 addresses customer feedback, adding global and regional upgrade certificate redemption, which allows Diamond Medallion and Platinum SkyMiles members to view available upgrades and select them in-app. Additionally, starting June 1, the app will add a Choice Benefit selection so Diamond Medallion and Platinum Members can unlock even more loyalty benefits. The new features are a welcome add-on, considering over 97% of SkyMiles Medallion Members use the app to manage their day-of-travel experience, and more than 85% of members use the app when traveling (according to Delta).

The app also allows users to link their SkyMiles accounts to Delta’s new partner, Uber, to earn miles for rides to or from the terminal. Those using an iOS 16 (or newer) device can soon view real-time flight updates from their lock screen and dynamic island (iPhone 14 Pro+). Starting three hours before departure, updates will include pre-boarding, boarding, boarding doors closing (not just departure time), in-flight progress, and arrival. 

Soon, Fly Delta will alert international passengers of essential tasks or documentation needed to complete their trips, providing peace of mind when going overseas. In June, the app will help travelers when disruptions happen, allowing those on direct flights or the last leg of their trip to book themselves as standby passengers on an earlier route that takes off within 24 hours before the original confirmed flight. 

Eric Phillips, SVP and Chief Digital Officer – Delta Air Lines, said: “By knowing where our Members are headed, how they interact with us, and what they value most, we’re able to offer choices and experiences that truly matter to them. We’re continuously improving the Fly Delta app to make it the ultimate travel companion, enhancing every step of the customer journey to ensure seamless and connected travel with Delta. As we announced at CES 2025, the next step in this journey will be leveraging Delta-centric AI – Delta Concierge—for an elevated human touch to supercharge the customer experience, beginning later this year.” 

Norovirus outbreaks are surging on cruise ships in 2025: Here’s how to stay safe
Norovirus outbreaks on cruise ships are at a record high
Cruise ship into the sunset

Norovirus is making waves on cruise ships in 2025, with a sharp rise in outbreaks reported so far this year. As of early May, 16 outbreaks of gastrointestinal illness on cruise ships have met the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) threshold for public notification. Alarmingly, 12 of those outbreaks were caused by norovirus, the highly contagious virus known for its rapid spread and harsh symptoms.

One of the most recent incidents occurred on Holland America Line's Eurodam, where 148 passengers and 22 crew members fell ill between April 12 and May 3. This spike in outbreaks is notable, as previous years saw far fewer incidents: 2024 recorded 18 outbreaks in total, while 2023 saw 14.

You can book American Airlines new Flagship Suites for less using this clever workaround
American Airlines Flagship Suites

American Airlines’ new Flagship Suites on Boeing 787-9 aircraft promise next-level comfort, privacy, and luxury. Positioned at the front of the plane, the suites use privacy doors, chaise lounge seating, a wireless charging pad, personal storage space, and more. 

Flagship Suite seats went on sale this past Monday, with the first trip on June 5 from Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). Other debut routes to London, Zurich, and Brisbane will follow during the summer. However, the seats aren’t cheap, with fares for the ORD to LAX route running around $6,000. The Points Guy found a clever approach to book a Flagship Suite for less, using points from another oneworld Alliance airline. Here’s how it works.

Why you don’t want to travel through this NYC airport
Newark Liberty International Airport

Travelers may want to avoid connecting through Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), as it continues facing delays that began last week. On Sunday, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) implemented a Ground Delay Program, with flights delayed an average of four hours that evening, as noted by an FAA advisory. A combination of issues led to the delays, including technology malfunctions, according to Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy; a runway closing for rehabilitation work; the air traffic controller shortage across the country; and last week’s walk-off by air traffic controllers in Newark, according to United CEO Scott Kirby.

Newark Airport is a major East Coast hub

