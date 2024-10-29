Delta introduces retro in-flight video game, with the chance to win a $400 gift card

Delta Air Lines just added retro fun to the skies with its Sky Hopper video game. Available to SkyMiles members using Delta Sync Wi-Fi on their mobile devices, the game has a classic 8-bit appearance, hearkening back to early consoles and arcades. Passengers can test their gaming skills and also enter to win a $400 gift card from now through April 24, 2025.

Sky Hopper complements Delta’s industry-leading Wi-Fi

Sky Hopper follows Delta’s rollout of Delta Sync Wi-Fi, which now provides a streaming-quality connection on over 700 aircraft. Not only that, but more than 90% of passengers have free access. The service is a catalyst for SkyMiles memberships, with over 3 million new members since the launch of free Wi-Fi.

To play Sky Hopper, SkyMiles members must log in to Delta Sync Wi-Fi on their mobile device. Sky Hopper is located in the “Entertainment” section of the Wi-Fi portal. While playing, passengers “hop” through the sky and collect SkyMiles facts, including info about Delta’s loyalty program, partners, and more. Customers must complete the game one time (until the “Game Over” screen) to be entered to win a $400 Delta gift card. More games equal more entries, with up to 10 per flight or 30 per month.

Sarah Honeyman, Managing Director of IFEC Engagement & Optimization, commented: “With Sky Hopper, we’re giving our SkyMiles Members something fun and unexpected to look forward to each time they fly with us. We’re committed to evolving the inflight experience with entertainment options that resonate with all of our customers while introducing them to all the great ways they can grow their world with SkyMiles and get rewarded for their loyalty.”