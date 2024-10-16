Delta's new nonstop route to Copenhagen

In a boost to its international network, Delta Air Lines will add a direct flight from the U.S. to Copenhagen, Denmark. The route flies between Minneapolis-St. Paul (MSP) and Copenhagen (CPH) beginning in May 2025, with flights available three times per week. With the addition, Delta passengers will have direct access to seven European destinations via MSP.

From Minnesota to Scandinavia in comfort

The MSP to CPH flight coincides with Delta’s recent codeshare agreement with SAS, Denmark’s flagship carrier. Under the partnership, Delta and SAS passengers flying from Minneapolis to Copenhagen can connect to over 80 international destinations. Since Delta is the largest airline serving MSP, those traveling from Denmark gain access to more than 110 cities across the U.S. and Canada.

The flight will be aboard an Airbus A330-300, with Delta One, Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin. Before taking off, eligible travelers can visit the MSP Delta Sky Club, with a nature-inspired design, relaxing lounge area, and curated cuisine.

Joe Esposito, Delta’s Senior Vice President – Network Planning, commented: “Delta continues to strengthen its global network and offers unparalleled access to Europe from Minneapolis-St. Paul with this new direct service to Copenhagen, one of Europe’s most vibrant and culturally rich cities.”

Brian Ryks, CEO and executive director of the Metropolitan Airports Commission, which owns and operates MSP Airport, said: “We are excited that Delta is expanding direct service to Europe from MSP next year, offering even more connections in that region through its new SkyTeam partner Scandinavian Airlines System.”

“Many Minnesotans are of Scandinavian heritage, and this new route offers great access to support deeper cultural ties and the continuation of cross-Atlantic business connections between our regions.”

Peter Krogsgaard, CCO at Copenhagen Airport, added: “This is really great news, and we look forward to welcoming another route with Delta Air Lines at Copenhagen Airport. Delta is one of the world’s largest airlines, and with a new direct route from Copenhagen to Minneapolis, many travelers will have direct access to one of Delta’s key hubs, offering numerous connections to destinations across North America, the Caribbean, and Mexico.”

“We are also excited to welcome even more American visitors, who with a direct route to Copenhagen, not only have the opportunity to visit one of the world’s most beautiful cities, but also gain easy access to the many routes from Copenhagen to destinations across Europe.”