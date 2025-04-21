Why this desert garden should be your first stop in Phoenix

Table of Contents Table of Contents A different type of botanical garden Desert Discovery Trail Orchid Fever What you’ll learn

As a Northeasterner, flying into Phoenix was my first time seeing natural rock formations and mountain ranges from above. Until my visit to Phoenix, the farthest west I’d been was Fort Worth, Texas, which features a landscape much different from the West Coast. Immediately after leaving Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, the cacti everywhere fascinated me. I’d describe the experience as someone from out of state trying their first Philly Cheesesteak. For those of us who grew up in Philly, the experience isn’t overly fascinating. Meanwhile, to travelers, the experience is one of a kind.

While you can see thousands of cacti just driving around the Phoenix area, a visit to the Desert Botanical Garden gives you a chance to get up close to thousands of species of cacti. Here’s why you shouldn’t skip this top thing to do when in Phoenix.

A different type of botanical garden

I’m a huge fan of visiting any botanical garden while traveling, from the Miracle Gardens in Dubai to Longwood Gardens right here, closer to home. Though many botanical gardens have unique offerings, the Desert Botanical Garden is one of a kind. This experience features over 50,000 plant displays in beautiful outdoor exhibits, focusing on plants exclusive to the Sonoran Desert. I had no idea there were so many different species of cacti that naturally occur in this region. After visiting, you’ll see why the Desert Botanical Garden earns a top spot on things to do in the Phoenix area.

When you enter the gardens, you’ll find several different paths you can explore at your own leisure. I recommend going early for fewer crowds and better weather. As the day goes on, walking around can get pretty hot (which makes it a bit harder to stop and learn about the cacti) and more difficult as crowds take up the pathways. I went right when the garden opened; it was the perfect time to explore.

Desert Discovery Trail

As you enter from the front entrance, you’ll quickly run into one of the centralized trails of the Desert Botanical Garden. This Desert Discovery Trail, a red loop on the map that spans about 1/3 of a mile, is a great way to immerse yourself into everything the garden offers quickly. Again, I was amazed at how many desert plant species were on this trail alone. Along with cacti, I spotted various types of beautiful succulents. As you walk through, check out the multiple formations of cacti, each of which grows arms in different locations and at different rates.

You can also access various other exhibits in the park from the Desert Discovery Trail, such as the Sonoran Desert Nature Loop Trail and the Plants & People of the Sonoran Desert Trail. The latter was one of my favorites, which offers a chance to learn about the variety of ways indigenous people used native plants for shelter and food. As you roam around, keep track of which trails you’ve completed to ensure you don’t miss out on everything the garden has to offer. I spent about two hours here (since I like to read all the signs).

Orchid Fever

A visit to the Desert Botanical Garden in Phoenix will allow you to learn about all types of cacti, from the prickly-pear cactus to the Saguaro Cactus. Though this was my favorite part of the garden, I loved the Orchid Fever exhibit. Orchid Fever is a walk-through area (available only during the springtime until around mid-May) presented by Barton Faber and Elizabeth Byrnes.

The Orchid Fever exhibit is fun and vibrant, featuring a variety of colorful orchids in pink, purple, yellow, and orange. The walk-through will teach you about Arizona’s rare and endangered orchids. During my walkthrough experience, I overheard another guest note that orchids don’t make sense for the “desert” botanical garden. I beg to differ, and I found this exhibit to be a great addition to the Desert Botanical Garden.

What you’ll learn

Like all botanical gardens, visitors stop by the Desert Botanical Garden to see beautiful displays of plants and Instagram-worthy photo spots. However, I find the experience more memorable when I’ve taken away more than just photos from the experience. I like to take away knowledge that enhances the experience (and makes me more likely to return in the future).

Throughout the garden, don’t miss the informational signs that teach you everything you ever wanted to know about how plants survive. Plants native to the southwestern U.S. have fascinating adaptations that allow them to store water and survive in dry, hot conditions.

The most intriguing fact I learned during my visit was about the Saguaro Cactus, which starts growing its arms between 50 and 100 years of age. I also learned that while most of this species of cactus do grow arms, some may never grow arms. If you love learning about facts like these, you’ll find the Desert Botanical Garden’s immersive experience quite memorable.



