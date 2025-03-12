First time in Texas? Don’t miss these unforgettable Fort Worth experiences

Table of Contents Table of Contents Wine tasting at Cowtown Winery Cattle drive Dine at The Biscuit Bar

My first time in Texas led me to visit Fort Worth, where I first encountered authentic “Texas charm.” This city instantly impressed me with its diverse offerings of things to do and friendly southern atmosphere. Whether you’re a solo traveler, a couple, or a family visiting the region, culture, fun, and exploration await in this city. Though I wasn’t sure what to expect, my visit to the city of Fort Worth inspired me to return to Texas to explore more on my next adventure.

As an avid traveler, I always look beyond the basics of the “top things to do” when visiting a city. In my experience, it’s the “hidden gems” or less popular things that end up becoming my favorite parts of my trips. On your next visit to the “Panther City,” don’t miss the opportunity to try these three things to do in Fort Worth.

Recommended Videos

Wine tasting at Cowtown Winery

Located in the walkable area of the Historic Fort Worth Stockyards, the wine tasting at Cowtown Winery was one of the most memorable portions of my trip. Though I’m not a confirmed wine drinker, this was one of my favorite wine flights due to the selection of sweet fruit wines, such as the Pained Lady (strawberry wine) and Silver Spur (cranberry wine).

The atmosphere inside the winery is small and cozy, which offers a great place to temporarily escape from the Texas heat. Here, you can choose from a wine flight tasting of three, four, or five wines of all types.

If you aren’t a wine drinker, don’t rule out a wine tasting from your list of things to do in Fort Worth. Cowtown Winery has other fun drinks, such as frozen drinks and Jell-O shots. All drinks can be enjoyed at the bar, at a table, or taken to go as you roam the Stockyards. Many also know Cowtown Winery for its ghost tours every weekend. Though I didn’t personally have a chance to attend one, this experience is on the top of my list for the next time I visit Fort Worth.

Cattle drive

The name “cattle drive” might not mean anything to you, especially if you’re not from Texas. As a typical “northerner,” I’ll admit I had to research what a cattle drive was before attending. The term “cattle drive” refers to a group of cattle moving from one place to another.

That’s precisely what you can expect from the Fort Worth cattle drive experience, which is set up almost like a parade. Visitors stand on both sides of the road and watch the tremendous cattle walk through the streets of the stockyards. Established in 1999 to commemorate the city’s history, this event has now become an iconic thing to do when visiting Fort Worth. (I recommend getting there about 15 to 30 minutes before the scheduled time if you want a good viewing spot.)

Though this experience is listed everywhere as a top thing to do in Fort Worth, I was skeptical if I’d personally enjoy it. It turns out I did, and I’m glad I didn’t skip this classic Fort Worth event based on stereotypes. The cattle drive takes place two times per day on East Exchange Avenue.

Since it’s available twice a day, every day (weather permitting), it’s pretty easy to find time to visit as part of your trip itinerary. The event was relatively quick, only about 8 to 10 minutes, which surprised me. The size and strength of the cattle are pretty impressive. Even better, it takes only a few minutes’ walk from the Cowtown Winery.

Dine at The Biscuit Bar

If you’re a foodie, don’t miss adding a visit to The Biscuit Bar to your list of things to do in Fort Worth. After spending just a few hours in the Fort Worth area, it became apparent that I couldn’t escape the popular restaurant, The Biscuit Bar, which has multiple locations across the DFW area. The restaurant claims, “Everything is better on a biscuit,” and I have to say, I agree wholeheartedly with this statement. Since vacation isn’t really vacation without a great meal, I went to The Biscuit Bar to see what all the hype was about.

This restaurant takes biscuits to a new level, with unique savory options like the Philly Cheesesteak Biscuit and classic options like the Buttermilk Biscuit with grape and strawberry jam. In addition to great biscuits and snacks, this restaurant has a full bar with interesting cocktails to try out. I tried the Cereal Sips Cocktail (Cinnamon Toast Crunch, of course), which was the perfect blend of “adult drink” and youthful flavor. The Biscuit Bar is “the spot” if you’re looking for a quick bite and a taste of a proper Southern biscuit. It’s also worth noting that The Biscuit Bar has an actual “bar” area, making it a great stop if you’re planning to bar hop around the Stockyards area.