 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Why you don’t want to travel through this NYC airport

By
Newark Liberty International Airport
Newark Liberty International Airport Wikimedia Commons / Wikimedia Commons

Travelers may want to avoid connecting through Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), as it continues facing delays that began last week. On Sunday, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) implemented a Ground Delay Program, with flights delayed an average of four hours that evening, as noted by an FAA advisory. A combination of issues led to the delays, including technology malfunctions, according to Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy; a runway closing for rehabilitation work; the air traffic controller shortage across the country; and last week’s walk-off by air traffic controllers in Newark, according to United CEO Scott Kirby.

Newark Airport is a major East Coast hub

Newark Liberty International Airport
Newark Liberty International Airport Wikimedia Commons

EWR serves the New York metropolitan area, and is the 14th busiest airport in the U.S., according to data from the Department of Transportation’s Bureau of Transportation Statistics. The airport is also a major hub for United Airlines, which cancelled 50 flights on Monday and delayed 225 more, according to data on FlightAware

Recommended Videos

United CEO Scott Kirby commented: “technology that FAA air traffic controllers rely on to manage the airplanes coming in and out of Newark airport failed – resulting in dozens of diverted flights, hundreds of delayed and canceled flights and worst of all, thousands of customers with disrupted travel plans.”

Related

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy added that outdated technology led to the technology failures, saying current equipment is “incredibly old”. He promised to install a new “state-of-the-art” system across the country, though that could take three to four years. He said President Trump is “fully on board” with the suggestion to upgrade the systems.

An ongoing shortage of air traffic controllers contributed to the delays, with the U.S. needing 3,000 more to be adequately staffed, according to the National Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA), a union that represents 10,800 controllers across the country. Last March, Nick Daniels, President of the NATCA, told Congress that nationwide staffing is lower than it’s been in almost 30 years. 

Editors’ Recommendations

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif has a passion for the outdoors and travel, and telling the stories of his experiences. He’s a lifelong…
These airlines are offering free elite status when you fly down under
You can earn free elite status on these airlines
Sydney Opera House

In 2025, Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines are offering free elite status for round-trip flights to Sydney, Australia, and Auckland, New Zealand. Not only that, but recipients enjoy Mileage Plan MVP elite status through the end of 2026. And since both airlines are a part of the oneworld alliance, elite status transfers to multiple airlines.

Explore the South Pacific and enjoy these MVP Elite Status perks

Read more
Don’t sleep on Central California: Discover its charm on your next road trip
Get lost in the core of the Golden State
Asilomar State Marine Reserve, California

When it comes to California, the credit tends to go high and low. Up north, there's San Francisco and the Napa Valley wine scene. Down south, the swaying palm trees that frame big cities like Los Angeles and San Diego. But this road trip season, we're advising you to go central.

California's core is full of charming towns, amazing food, and a rugged coastline begging to be photographed. By all means, start central at Yosemite National Park or any number of great wine-growing areas. But be sure to head west and play around in and around the coast, where there are fewer crowds and tons of attractions that appeal to beach bums, hikers, foodies, and cocktail lovers alike. Here's your ultimate guide for a California road trip in Central Cali.
Monterey Beach Hotel

Read more
This continent’s airports lead the top 100 global rankings
Singapore Changi Airport

At the recent Passenger Terminal EXPO in Madrid, the Skytrax World Airport Awards took center stage, revealing the World’s Top 100 Airports for 2025. Asian airports made a strong showing, dominating the top 10 and seen throughout the rankings. Here are the top performers.

Asian airports are among the world’s best

Read more