How to get into airport lounges (it’s easier than you think)

Table of Contents Table of Contents 1. Fly first or business class 2. Earn elite status with an airline 3. Get a credit card with lounge access 4. Buy a lounge membership 5. Use Priority Pass or another lounge program 6. Get a day pass 7. Travel with someone who has lounge access 8. Fly with an airline alliance partner 9. Look for pay-per-use lounges 10. Book a premium airport service

Airport lounges can make a world of difference when traveling, especially during the busy travel seasons. The first time I stepped into an airport lounge, I felt like I had discovered a secret world. Instead of fighting for an outlet at a crowded gate, I found myself sipping a glass of wine in a quiet space with plush seating and free food. But how do you get access to these exclusive spaces? Here’s how to get into airport lounges.

1. Fly first or business class

One of the easiest ways to access an airport lounge is by flying in first class or business class. Most airlines offer premium passengers complimentary access to their lounges, where they can enjoy high-end amenities before their flight. If you’re flying internationally, the experience is usually even better, with full meals, showers, and sometimes even spa services.

2. Earn elite status with an airline

Frequent travelers who rack up miles with a particular airline can achieve elite status, which usually comes with complimentary lounge access. For example, American Airlines AAdvantage Platinum members, Delta SkyMiles Medallion members, and United MileagePlus Premier members all get access to select airport lounges.

If you don’t travel enough to earn elite status, check if your airline has a “challenge” program. Some airlines let you fast track to status by flying a certain number of miles in a short period.

3. Get a credit card with lounge access

Several travel credit cards offer airport lounge access as a perk. Some of the best options include:

The Platinum Card from American Express grants access to Centurion Lounges, Priority Pass lounges, Delta Sky Clubs (when flying Delta), and more.

Chase Sapphire Reserve comes with a Priority Pass Select membership, which allows access to over 1,300 lounges worldwide.

Capital One Venture X provides access to Capital One Lounges and Priority Pass locations. Travel expert Senitra Horbrook prefers this credit card due to its relatively lower annual fee compared to other premium cards.

Some credit cards even allow you to bring a guest for free, while others charge a fee. Don’t forget to check the terms before you travel with your guest!

4. Buy a lounge membership

If you travel frequently, purchasing a lounge membership may be worth it. Airlines like American Airlines (Admirals Club), United (United Club), and Delta (Delta Sky Club) offer annual memberships that provide access to their lounges whenever you fly with them.

5. Use Priority Pass or another lounge program

Priority Pass is a popular membership program that provides access to a wide network of independent lounges worldwide. You don’t need to be flying with a specific airline, and many lounges offer complimentary food, drinks, and Wi-Fi.

Other lounge programs include:

LoungeKey is similar to Priority Pass but often included with certain bank-issued credit cards.

DragonPass is another global lounge access program.

6. Get a day pass

Most airline lounges allow you to purchase a day pass, even if you’re not a member. This is a great option for travelers who only want lounge access occasionally.

American Airlines Admirals Club is $79 per person

United Club is $59 per person

I’ve found that if you have a long layover, a day pass can be a worthwhile investment for a more comfortable wait.

7. Travel with someone who has lounge access

If you have a friend or family member with airport lounge access, they may be able to bring you as a guest. Many credit cards and memberships allow at least one guest for free. But keep in mind that some lounges restrict guests to immediate family members, so check ahead before relying on this option.

8. Fly with an airline alliance partner

If you have elite status with one airline in an alliance (such as Oneworld, SkyTeam, or Star Alliance), you may be able to access partner airline lounges, even when flying in economy.

For example:

A United MileagePlus Gold member can access Lufthansa lounges when flying internationally.

An American Airlines Platinum member can use British Airways lounges.

Lounge access rules vary, so double-check with your airline before heading to the lounge.

9. Look for pay-per-use lounges

Many airports have independent lounges that allow anyone to enter for a fee. Examples include:

Plaza Premium Lounges

The Club Lounges

Escape Lounges

These lounges typically cost $30 to $60 per visit and offer comfortable seating, snacks, and Wi-Fi. Some even include showers and alcoholic drinks.

10. Book a premium airport service

Some airports offer VIP services that include lounge access. Companies like Fastrack VIP provides gate-to-gate transfer service and lounge access as part of its package. These services are often on the pricey side but can be worthwhile if you want a seamless airport experience.