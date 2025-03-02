 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

How to get into airport lounges (it’s easier than you think)

Let’s be real, we’ve all wondered at some point

By
Man sitting in an airport lounge
Priority Pass

Airport lounges can make a world of difference when traveling, especially during the busy travel seasons. The first time I stepped into an airport lounge, I felt like I had discovered a secret world. Instead of fighting for an outlet at a crowded gate, I found myself sipping a glass of wine in a quiet space with plush seating and free food. But how do you get access to these exclusive spaces? Here’s how to get into airport lounges.

1. Fly first or business class

First class seats in an airplane
British Airways

One of the easiest ways to access an airport lounge is by flying in first class or business class. Most airlines offer premium passengers complimentary access to their lounges, where they can enjoy high-end amenities before their flight. If you’re flying internationally, the experience is usually even better, with full meals, showers, and sometimes even spa services.

Recommended Videos

2. Earn elite status with an airline

Blue and red airplane in the sky
Gary Lopater / Unsplash

Frequent travelers who rack up miles with a particular airline can achieve elite status, which usually comes with complimentary lounge access. For example, American Airlines AAdvantage Platinum members, Delta SkyMiles Medallion members, and United MileagePlus Premier members all get access to select airport lounges.

Related

If you don’t travel enough to earn elite status, check if your airline has a “challenge” program. Some airlines let you fast track to status by flying a certain number of miles in a short period.

3. Get a credit card with lounge access

Three American Express cards on a table
CardMapr.nl / Unsplash

Several travel credit cards offer airport lounge access as a perk. Some of the best options include:

  • The Platinum Card from American Express grants access to Centurion Lounges, Priority Pass lounges, Delta Sky Clubs (when flying Delta), and more.
  • Chase Sapphire Reserve comes with a Priority Pass Select membership, which allows access to over 1,300 lounges worldwide.
  • Capital One Venture X provides access to Capital One Lounges and Priority Pass locations. Travel expert Senitra Horbrook prefers this credit card due to its relatively lower annual fee compared to other premium cards.

Some credit cards even allow you to bring a guest for free, while others charge a fee. Don’t forget to check the terms before you travel with your guest!

4. Buy a lounge membership

Etihad preclearance lounge
Etihad Airways

If you travel frequently, purchasing a lounge membership may be worth it. Airlines like American Airlines (Admirals Club), United (United Club), and Delta (Delta Sky Club) offer annual memberships that provide access to their lounges whenever you fly with them.

5. Use Priority Pass or another lounge program

Person scanning Priority Pass airport lounge membership on phone
Priority Pass

Priority Pass is a popular membership program that provides access to a wide network of independent lounges worldwide. You don’t need to be flying with a specific airline, and many lounges offer complimentary food, drinks, and Wi-Fi.

Other lounge programs include:

  • LoungeKey is similar to Priority Pass but often included with certain bank-issued credit cards.
  • DragonPass is another global lounge access program.

6. Get a day pass

Delta One Lounge at JFK airport
Delta Air Lines

Most airline lounges allow you to purchase a day pass, even if you’re not a member. This is a great option for travelers who only want lounge access occasionally.

  • American Airlines Admirals Club is $79 per person
  • United Club is $59 per person

I’ve found that if you have a long layover, a day pass can be a worthwhile investment for a more comfortable wait.

7. Travel with someone who has lounge access

A man and a woman talking and eating in an airport lounge
Priority Pass

If you have a friend or family member with airport lounge access, they may be able to bring you as a guest. Many credit cards and memberships allow at least one guest for free. But keep in mind that some lounges restrict guests to immediate family members, so check ahead before relying on this option.

8. Fly with an airline alliance partner

Man wheeling a rollaboard suitcase through a Priority Pass lounge in the Vancouver Airport
Priority Pass

If you have elite status with one airline in an alliance (such as Oneworld, SkyTeam, or Star Alliance), you may be able to access partner airline lounges, even when flying in economy.

For example:

  • A United MileagePlus Gold member can access Lufthansa lounges when flying internationally.
  • An American Airlines Platinum member can use British Airways lounges.

Lounge access rules vary, so double-check with your airline before heading to the lounge.

9. Look for pay-per-use lounges

Airport lounge
Olena Yakobchuk / Shutterstock

Many airports have independent lounges that allow anyone to enter for a fee. Examples include:

  • Plaza Premium Lounges
  • The Club Lounges
  • Escape Lounges

These lounges typically cost $30 to $60 per visit and offer comfortable seating, snacks, and Wi-Fi. Some even include showers and alcoholic drinks.

10. Book a premium airport service

Man in an airport
Chris F / Pexels

Some airports offer VIP services that include lounge access. Companies like Fastrack VIP provides gate-to-gate transfer service and lounge access as part of its package. These services are often on the pricey side but can be worthwhile if you want a seamless airport experience.

Editors’ Recommendations

Kelly Baker
Kelly Baker
Kelly is a writer who loves good books, baking homemade bread, playing the piano, and spending time with her family.
How to clean AirPods without damaging them (and make them like new)
Follow these steps to revive your dirty AirPods
Apple AirPods on table

If you use AirPods, I don't have to tell you how amazing these wireless earbuds are for listening to music, taking calls, or zoning out with your favorite podcast. But let's be honest -- over time, they can get grimy. With a little TLC, you can get them looking and sounding like new again. I’m here to walk you through how to clean AirPods and their charging case (from experience). No fancy equipment is needed, just a few household tools and some patience.
What you’ll need to clean your AirPods

Before you start cleaning, grab these supplies:

Read more
Afraid of flying? Some effective ways to combat flight anxiety
How to get to your destination without the stress
Person looking out plane window

The thrill of travel often comes hand in hand with the challenge of overcoming various fears and anxieties. For many people, the prospect of turbulence during a flight can be a significant source of stress, and I know that when I'm on a very bumpy flight, my stress levels go way up. Turbulence on a plane can lead to flight anxiety, which can be crippling for many people.

If you are afraid of flying due to turbulence, all hope is not lost. There are plenty of coping mechanisms that can empower you to manage or even overcome your flying anxiety. Conquering your plane anxiety will allow you to enjoy the journey and become more comfortable during the flight. Keep reading to learn about some flight anxiety travel tips that help me get through stressful flights.
Understanding why turbulence happens

Read more
How to get a passport without the stress: A step-by-step guide
Getting a passport isn’t as complicated as it seems
Person holding U.S. passport

Getting a passport might feel like one of those tasks you want to keep pushing to the bottom of your to-do list (it can seem complicated, time consuming, and honestly, a little intimidating). I’ve been there. When I was getting ready to apply for my passport, I was so nervous about making a mistake that I double- and triple-checked every single detail. The last thing I wanted was a delay because of a paperwork error. But here’s the thing, once I actually started the process, I realized it wasn’t nearly as overwhelming as I’d built it up to be in my head. In fact, it’s pretty straightforward when you break it down step by step.

This guide covers everything you need to know about how to get a passport, from the required documents you’ll need to the processing times.
How to get a passport

Read more