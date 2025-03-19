 Skip to main content
Can you fly without an ID? Here’s the lowdown

You’re probably not expecting this answer

By
Man in an airport
Chris F / Pexels

We’ve all heard the golden rule of travel: ID in hand before you even think about heading to the airport. It’s drilled into us as a must-do for getting through security and onto your flight. I remember just last year, I was rushing to catch an early morning flight, coffee in one hand, suitcase in the other, and it wasn’t until I was practically at the security line that a little voice in the back of my head asked, “Wait, where’s your ID?” My heart skipped a beat as I frantically patted my pockets and rummaged through my carry-on. 

Thankfully, there it was, tucked safely in my wallet. But that moment of near-panic got me thinking: what actually happens if you do forget or lose your ID on the way to the airport? Is it a complete travel disaster? Can you fly without an ID? That’s the burning question we’re tackling today. Let’s unpack what you need to know if you ever find yourself in this situation.

The TSA’s standard ID expectations

Security checkpoint in an airport
Simone Hogan / Shutterstock

First things first, let’s talk about the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). They’re the team responsible for keeping our airports safe, and a big part of that is making sure everyone who boards a plane is who they say they are. Their standard procedure is pretty clear: if you’re 18 or older, you need to show a valid ID to get past the security checkpoint. Most of us reach for our driver’s license or state ID, but passports, military IDs, and other government-issued forms of identification are also perfectly acceptable. 

Security at the airport
Getty Images

Okay, so you’ve arrived at the TSA checkpoint, and a cold wave of realization washes over you – your ID is nowhere to be found. Don’t panic just yet! The TSA has been there, seen that, and actually has a plan for when this happens. While it’s always smoother sailing with your ID, they understand that sometimes things just don’t go according to plan. Here’s a breakdown of what you can expect:  

Yes, you might still be able to fly (but there’s a catch)

Believe it or not, you might still be able to catch your flight even without an ID. The key word here is “might,” and there will definitely be extra steps involved. A TSA officer will likely ask you to go through an identity verification process. This usually means providing your name, date of birth, and current address. They might also ask you other personal questions to help confirm who you are. 

Some travelers have even been asked for details like the last four digits of their phone number or who else lives at their address. The TSA can also tap into databases to try and verify your identity. If they can confirm you are who you say you are, you’ll generally be allowed to proceed.  

Be ready for extra scrutiny

Just because they can verify your identity doesn’t mean you’ll get a free pass through security. If you don’t have a valid ID, the TSA will require you to undergo additional security screening. This could involve a more thorough inspection of your carry-on bags and a physical pat-down. 

So, if you find yourself in this situation, make sure to give yourself plenty of extra time to get through the process. Aim to arrive at least two to three hours before your flight – maybe even earlier if you can.  

Flying is not a guarantee

While the TSA has a system for verifying your identity without an ID, it’s important to know that it’s not a foolproof guarantee. If they can’t confirm who you are, or if anything else raises a red flag during the process, you could be denied boarding. It’s rare, but it does happen.  

Keep in mind that starting May 7, 2025, for domestic flights, your state-issued driver’s license or ID must be REAL ID compliant (look for a star). If not, you’ll need another acceptable form of ID, like a U.S. passport. Check with your state’s DMV for more information

Can you travel with an expired ID?

TSA security line
David Tran Photo / Shutterstock

Good news on this front! The TSA currently accepts expired driver’s licenses or state-issued IDs for up to one year after the expiration date. This can be a relief if you’ve recently realized your ID isn’t current. However, keep in mind that this is a temporary policy and could change, especially with the REAL ID deadline on the horizon.  

Do kids need an ID to fly? 

little girl standing next to suitcase in airport
Gustavo Fring / Pexels

If you’re traveling with little ones, the rules are a bit different. The TSA doesn’t require children under 18 to show ID for domestic flights within the United States. However, it’s always a good idea to check with your specific airline, as they might have their own policies for younger travelers. For international trips, though, everyone, including children of any age, will need a valid passport.

Lost your ID before your flight? Follow these steps

Inside of an airport
Matthew Turner / Pexels

Discovering your ID is missing right before a flight can be a major stressor. But remember, you might still have options. Here’s a quick rundown of steps to take:  

  1. Get to the airport ASAP. Try to arrive about two to three hours before your flight.  
  2. Talk to your airline. Explain your situation to an airline representative at the check-in counter. 
  3. Provide any other ID you have. According to a flight attendant, this could be credit cards, photo business cards, student IDs, or even mail or medication with your name and address.  
  4. Get your boarding pass. The airline might issue you one with a note about the missing ID.  
  5. Head to the TSA checkpoint. Explain your situation to the TSA agent.  
  6. Be prepared for extra screening. This might include a pat-down and a more thorough check of your bags.  
  7. Cooperate with the identity verification process. Answer their questions honestly and provide the information they need.  
  8. If your ID was stolen, file a police report. Bring a copy with you to the airport.  
  9. Having a copy of your ID can help. While not a substitute for the real thing, a photocopy or digital version might smooth things along.  

Do you need an ID to travel internationally? 

Man holding a passport in his hand at the airport
Global Residence Index / Unsplash

When it comes to international flights, the rules are much stricter. You absolutely cannot fly internationally without a valid passport. U.S. passport cards, while good for some land and sea travel, won’t cut it for international air travel. 

If you lose your passport before an international flight, you’ll need to contact the nearest U.S. embassy or consulate right away to get help with an emergency passport or other necessary documents.  

Bottom line: Can you fly without an ID? 

man standing in an airport with his suitcase next to him
Ashim D’Silva / Unsplash

So, while it’s technically possible to fly domestically without an ID, it’s definitely not the ideal scenario. It involves extra time, added scrutiny, and there’s always a chance you could be denied boarding. The best advice? Always double-check you have your valid ID before you leave for the airport. But if you do find yourself in a bind, remember the TSA has procedures in place, so take a deep breath, arrive early, and be prepared to cooperate.

