 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

These 8 things red flag you as a potential problem to airport security

Here's how to breeze through airport security by making yourself a 'model' passenger

Mike Richard
By

Modern air travel kind of … sucks. Just when we think it can’t get any more inconvenient, uncomfortable, and just plain awful, COVID, the airlines, and the TSA find ways to make it even worse. So, why make it harder on yourself than it has to be?

One thing you can do to help breeze through the airport on your next trip is to look and act like a “model” passenger. The goal is to make yourself invisible, so you can coast through those security checkpoints without any unnecessary snags. That means knowing what not to do. Here are eight things most likely to flag you as a potential problem passenger at airport security.

Related Videos

Joking about bombs and terrorism

Travelers speaking with a TSA agent at an airport security checkpoint.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

This is an obvious point to avoid for most people. However, some jokers seem intent on pushing the TSA to see just how seriously they take bomb threats. Steer clear of a surprise three-hour interrogation (and any bonus “intensive pat-downs”) at the airport by not talking about bombs, guns, knives, terrorism, or anything resembling violence. Just don’t.

Traveling bearded and alone

Bearded young man with a skull cap on walking up stairs.

Sometimes traveling solo is unavoidable. But, if you’re a lone guy, be prepared for extra scrutiny. It’s doubly true if you have a beard. We know, we know. It’s sad but true.

Criticizing the screening equipment and TSA personnel

Air traveler getting screened in a full-body screening machine.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Dealing with the TSA is an unavoidable fact of life for air travelers in the 21st century. It sucks for all of us. But complaining loudly about the fruitlessness of the security screening equipment and TSA personnel is not a soapbox you need to stand on at the airport. By all means, do so at your own peril. Just don’t be surprised if you receive the “extra special pat-down” treatment in front of your fellow citizens.

Traveling with coffee

Two hands together holding a bunch of whole coffee beans.

Watch enough episodes of Locked Up Abroad, and you’ll know that traveling with large amounts of coffee is the mark of most smugglers (it’s an excellent, though obvious, way to throw off scent dogs). If you’re returning to the United States from South America and can’t help bringing back a few pounds of the good ground, so be it. Just know that U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers (and their dogs) are likely to scrutinize you even more.

Not following protocol

Airport security agent searching a female passenger's carry-on bag with a dog nearby.

The litany of things — liquids, loose change, laptops, throwing stars — that must be removed from your pockets and carry-on baggage at airport security is inconvenient. But following TSA protocol is a surefire way to make the process smoother for everyone involved. You’d be amazed at the contraband agents find in carry-on baggage every year. If you want to breeze through the checkpoint every time, know the rules, and follow them to the letter.

Getting out of line

Long line of travelers waiting at an airport security checkpoint.
Scott Olson/Getty Images

We mean this literally and figuratively. No matter what, be patient and go with the flow. Shifting lines might be wise at the grocery checkout, but it can be the mark of someone with something to hide at airport security. This is especially true, for example, if you’re standing in a line with a full-body scanner, then suddenly decide to move to a different line with only a metal detector. Trust us, they’re on to you’re shenanigans.

Improper medical documentation

Close-up of tablets pouring out of an orange prescription bottle.

In these days of ridiculous baggage fees, we’re all trying to pack lighter and tighter (completely carry-on only, if possible). Tossing all your pills into one or two travel-sized bottles seems like a solid packing decision, but traveling with medication — especially prescription medicines — can be trickier than you think. At the very least, keep your pills in their original bottles and bring copies of the prescriptions for each drug you’ll be traveling with. If you’re headed overseas, brush up on the laws surrounding medication in your destination country. What’s legal in the U.S. may be restricted or outright banned (with heavy penalties, including jail time or worse, for possession) where you’re headed.

You can’t power-on your laptop

Traveler carrying a laptop checking flight schedule.

This is one of the most overlooked requirements for air travelers, but the TSA is very clear that they can confiscate your laptop — or worse, deny you boarding — if they can’t turn on the device. Be sure to charge your laptop the night before your flight.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Mike Richard
Mike Richard

Mike Richard has traveled the world since 2008. He's kayaked in Antarctica, tracked endangered African wild dogs in South Africa, and survived a near-miss great white shark attack in Mexico. His travel advice has appeared on the websites of industry-leading publications for Forbes, Travel + Leisure, CNET, National Geographic, and Vagabondish. He loves the great outdoors and good bourbon, and (usually) calls Tulsa, Oklahoma home. Mike also enjoys speaking in the third person.

You can go fossil hunting on this beach and live out your Jurassic Park dreams
Get your rockhounding on at these New Brunswick fossil beach destinations
A person holding up a rock with an impression in it

OK, we mean you could live out your Jurassic Park dreams if they don't involve being chased by dinosaurs while your life is in danger. More like the fun, "hey, I found a cool fossil" type of Jurassic Park dreams. But if that sounds awesome to you, too, then there are a few places to go rockhounding in New Brunswick, Canada.

Places off the beaten path
For those who want to feel like they had to work for those treasures, these are the spots to make your fossil hunting more challenging.
Point Wolfe in the Fundy National Park
If you want to camp in a beautiful location surrounded by the Bluffs and then look for geodes, Point Wolfe is the place to be. The biggest draw for us is that if you stay there for rockhounding, you'll also be close to some stunning covered bridges, like the Point Wolfe Covered Bridge, which looks like it's straight out of Beetlejuice. While this location may be a bit more difficult to get to, the rewards are well worth it.
Grand Manan Island in the Bay of Fundy
This one sounds like a winner all around. Not only could you dig for all kinds of geodes and gems, but the list of other amazing life experiences on Grand Manan Island is extensive. Watch the whales and check out cool lighthouses, museums, and festivals. It sounds like a place to move to, but start with fossil hunting.

Read more
4 good reasons to buy an Apple Watch Ultra if you travel often
This Apple Watch is your ultimate travel companion
A man running on the beach

The Apple Watch was released in 2015, and it quickly became a fashion statement. It displaced Fitbits on the wrists of athletes. It didn’t completely kill the luxury watch market, but it became a must-have all its own.

Apple launches may have a different panache than they did under founder Steve Jobs. However, the September 2022 release of the Apple Watch Ultra turned heads — and not just for the $799 price tag.

Read more
Report: 4 travel trends influencing where your next vacation will be
A new AmEx report has uncovered the four biggest trends for travel in 2023
white sand beach with palm trees

It’s hard to believe that three years ago, travel was canceled. In 2023, the industry is soaring.

According to a new report from AmEx Travel, 85% of respondents planned to take at least two or more leisure trips in 2023.

Read more