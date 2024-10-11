These things may be shocking, but they're allowed

Air travel has come a long way since the Wild West days when every passenger was smoking Pall Malls, packin’ heat, and engaging in full-on katana battles in the aisles (OK, those last two are an exaggeration, but people WERE smoking).

The establishment of the TSA, a worldwide crackdown on smoking anywhere in public, and enhanced security measures redefining what you can bring on a plane have sucked all that fun out of flying — mostly. Believe it or not, the agency still allows travelers to pack a few surprising things in their carry-on luggage. And before you ask, yes, you can still bring your cigarettes and cigars on board — just don’t light them!

Here are a few of our favorite things allowed in carry-on luggage:

TSA carry-on surprises

Booze

Many travelers are surprised to learn that liquor (less than 140 proof) is fair game to pack in their carry-on luggage. The only caveat is that, like all liquids, each bottle must be three ounces or less. Technically, there’s a second caveat: the FAA doesn’t allow passengers to consume any alcohol onboard that isn’t served by the flight crew. This means you can pack a quart-sized bag full of nips, but you can’t imbibe until you land. In reality, provided you’re not making a belligerent ass of yourself en route, the flight attendants are unlikely to notice or care.

Scissors

In this age of hyper-aware travel security, the TSA is surprisingly lax about passengers packing scissors in their carry-on baggage. The only catch is that the blades must be less than four inches long from the pivot point. Still, with the right Jason Bourne-worthy melee combat skills, it’s possible to do serious damage with a 4-inch blade (or even a magazine, for that matter).

Ice

Provided it’s frozen solid, the TSA is cool with passengers taking ice aboard. Of course, any errant liquid will need to be consumed before passing through security. This is convenient for anyone who doesn’t want to drop $4 on a bottle of water post-security or doesn’t trust airport bathroom tap water. Fill your Nalgene at home, freeze it overnight, and stay hydrated for your flight. Also, medically necessary gel ice packs will be allowed even if they are partially melted or slushy.

Matches

Matches of any kind are not permitted in checked baggage. However, travelers are allowed one book of non-strike-anywhere safety matches in their carry-on. Considering that smoking has been outlawed on planes since Cheap Trick was popular, it isn’t easy to imagine why anyone would need matches at 30,000 feet. But, the TSA is nothing if not quirky.

Corkscrews

Speaking of quirks, we’ve never seen anyone crack a full-sized bottle of Shiraz mid-flight. Nevertheless, the TSA is fine with passengers packing a carry-on corkscrew. Just make sure it doesn’t have an integrated foil cutter/blade. No matter — that’s what those scissors are for.

Antlers

Presumably, enough people have tried or asked if they could take antlers on a plane. If you’re one such passenger, you’ll be glad to know the answer is yes. Bring all the dead animal trophies you like, provided they fit in the overhead compartment.

Cremated remains

It appears the TSA isn’t completely heartless. They get that most travelers don’t trust behind-the-scenes baggage workers with their socks, let alone the remains of their dear sweet Pop-Pop. So, cremated remains are allowed in carry-on baggage. The only recommendation is they be placed in a lightweight container (like plastic or wood) that can be easily scanned at airport security checkpoints. If they can’t scan it, you may not be allowed on the plane with it.

Some more surprising things we found on the TSA website

Since TSA regulations are always changing, we decided to take a look at the agency’s website to see if we missed any more unusual things allowed on a plane, and we found some real head-scratchers, including at least one we would pay to see someone try to get into a standard carry-on.

Bicycles

While pursuing the list of allowed items, we weren’t surprised to see bicycle chains and bike pumps among the allowed items, but we were taken aback when we came across the bicycle entry. Instead of saying something like, “Come on, a bike is too big to fit in a carry-on bag,” the TSA says to “check with the airline.” Now, logically, we know that TSA doesn’t mean the bike literally has to be in a bag designed to fit under a seat, but the visual is too funny to pass up.

Bowling equipment

We get it; long flights can be boring, and there is that long, straight aisle right there; it’s perfect for bowling, right? Well, don’t get your hopes up. The TSA does allow bowling balls to be brought on board in a carry-on bag, but bowling pins are sadly forbidden. On the bright side, bocce balls are allowed, so maybe there is a chance for some sports mid-flight.

Cowboy spurs

Good news for all of you flying down to ride the range and live out your Wild West fantasies: you can pack your spurs in your carry-on luggage.

Golf gear

Like bowling, there’s a good news/bad news situation for golfers. While you’re allowed to bring golf balls and tees in your carry-on luggage, the clubs aren’t allowed, so no putting practice mid-flight for you!

But leave these at home …

Booze, razor-sharp cutting implements, and fire-making equipment are fine in your carry-on bags. However, the TSA has to take a stand somewhere — a stand that it documents regularly via its surprisingly clever Instagram account. It will not abide foam toy swords (it has a page on its official website that says so), toy guns, or replica battle axes. If it is or remotely resembles a weapon, leave it at home.

Ditto snow globes unless they’re smaller than a tennis ball. They are allowed in checked baggage, but who trusts a delicate, fluid-filled glass bobble to airline baggage attendants?

The bottom line

To further complicate things, what you can and cannot bring in your carry-on is at the whim of the TSA agent standing in front of you. Regardless of the agency’s official guidelines, any agent can deny you boarding for virtually any reason. Sure, you should be able to bring most of the above items with you, but why risk it?

If your prized antelope horns or favorite fabric shears do get confiscated, check GovDeals. With a little luck, you may be able to buy your stuff back. Before you get on the plane, you may need some tips on packing, and here are some tips on how to deal with flight anxiety.