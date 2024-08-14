Take your clubs to Arizona to swing away at the best golf courses in Scottsdale

Passionate golfers want to swing a club at as many courses as possible. Comparing scores, hazards, and maybe the dining situation after the game are what players live for. There’s no better place to tee off than the ultimate desert destination of Arizona. If hitting some of the best golf courses in Scottsdale is on your golfing bucket list, make time for these spots.

Troon North Golf Club

Designed by Jay Morrish and Phil Smith and revamped by British Open Champ Tom Weiskopf, Troon North Golf Club gives players stunning views of Pinnacle Peak. Take your pick of the Monument Course or the Pinnacle Course, or try both and see what you score at each.

Monument Course

The Monument Course will have you start on a par 4 first hole, with a few holes playing over 500 yards. Players will enjoy the bump-and-run shots over 7,000 acres of green and how the course ends on an easy par 4. No matter what your skill level is, you’ll have a bit of fun swinging through all 18 holes.

Pinnacle Course

The Pinnacle Course might be the more favored of the two at Troon North, in part due to the challenging nature and stunning scenery offered. Players will find parts of fairways tucked behind hills and boulders, with sloping greens and desert hazards tripping up even experienced golfers. A soft par 4 might make you think the course will be forgiving, but things end with a long 609-yard par 5 hole.

Grayhawk Golf Club

Grayhawk Golf Course has two top-notch greens to try your hand at. With scenic views of the McDowell Mountains, generous layouts, and deserts dotting the holes, you can’t go wrong with spending a day or two at Grayhawk.

Raptor Course

Opening back in 1995 and designed by Tom Fazio, the Raptor Course needs some skill with a club. You need to know your way around the bunkers and swales covering the holes to not tank your handicap. The 8th hole is all carry, being only 156 yards, but it’s the last hole that will get you. You’ll find out what kind of player you are when you have to land a par 5 with water on one side and bunkers on the other for the last 200 yards.

Talon Course

Golfers will feel excited battling the dramatic Talon Course, designed by architect Gary Panks and legendary 1979 PGA and 1981 U.S. Open Champ David Graham. At just under 7,000 acres, players will appreciate the view of the McDowell Mountains along with the Scottsdale skyline while fighting for their lives on the back nine. Ironwood, Palo Verde, and Mesquite trees come in hot and thick along tight holes that make you question if par is doable.

We-Ko-Pa Golf Club

If you want nothing but views and more views with your swings, you should spend time at the We-Ko-Pa Golf Club. Not only are the courses pristine, but looking at the McDowell Mountains and the Sonoran Desert from every hole doesn’t hurt.

Cholla Course

When Scott Miller designed the course in 2001, he made sure to make golfers feel like they were alone with their swing. You won’t find a single view of anything other than nature throughout the course, with the Four Peaks, Red Mountain, and Superstition Mountains all in your eyeline. And if the desert ridges and shady arroyos get you down, you can slink over to the casino next door and try your luck there.

Saguaro Course

Ben Crenshaw and Bill Coore added the Saguaro Course on in 2006, making sure to keep the theme of no buildings in sight. This desert course starts with a par 4 that’s pretty forgiving for it being 469 yards, but has players finishing on a 508-yard par 4 hole. Saguaro is more fun than challenging, but you can’t beat the understated beauty of it.

Other notable courses

Ak-Chin Southern Dunes

Set on the Ak-Chin Reservation, golfers will have a 360-degree view of over 320 acres of desert. This course is more laid back for an easy-going tee time.

Quintero Golf Course

GolfWeekly and Golf Digest named Quintero Golf Course the Best Public Course in 2017, so expectations are high to give golfers a run for their money.

O’odham Course

If you want a course requiring more brains than brawn, the O’odham Course has angular holes needing a more precise skill.

Arizona has some of the most pristine courses surrounded by stunning mountain views and perfect skies for golfers to enjoy the game — no matter what score they get. The deserts give Scottsdale a leg up with the temperature, allowing courses to be open all year long. Don’t let your irons get rusty. Take them through their paces at one of the best golf courses in Scottsdale, where beginners and veterans alike will appreciate the beauty of the courses.