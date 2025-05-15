Do golf balls go bad? Here’s how to know when it’s time to toss them

Maybe you’ve found a box of old golf balls in your garage, or an unclaimed one out on the fairway. You might be wondering, do golf balls go bad? Modern golf balls are actually pretty robust, lasting as long as five or ten years or more without significant degradation, but it’s always good to check. Golf balls can degrade over time, and the signs aren’t always obvious. Here’s everything you need to consider when teeing up with old golf balls.

How to tell if your golf balls are bad

Look for structural damage

The first thing to look for is structural damage. If your golf balls have visible scuffs, cuts, or cracks from play, they aren’t going to serve you well out on the fairway. These deformities, even if they are small, can affect the aerodynamics during flight. You might be okay with very minor dings, but use your best judgment.

Checking the health of the core

If your golf ball has no structural damage, now it’s time to check the health of the core. I like to give them a gentle squeeze to see if they are firm and consistent all the way around. A bad one will feel softer or even squishy in places. Then, gently bounce the golf ball on a hard surface and compare it to a new one. If it bounces almost as high, that means that it’s likely still good.

The saltwater test

Epsom salt isn’t just great for getting rid of sore muscles. A while ago, Bryson DeChambeau made some waves for his creative method for testing the balance of his golf balls. Golfers have been doing this for a while, but he went on to win the U.S. Open with this golfing hack.

“I put my golf balls in Epson salt. . . essentially, we float golf balls in a solution to make sure that the golf ball is not out of balance,” said DeChambeau to GOLF. “There was a big thing back in the day where golf balls are out of balance, and it’s just because of the manufacturing process. There’s always going to be an error, especially when it’s a sphere and there are dimples on the edges. You can’t perfectly get [the core] in the center.”

When the balls float in Epsom salt, the heavy side will slide down to the bottom. If you mark the top with a marker and test again to see if that same spot faces up, then you’ve found the balance errors. Since most golf balls aren’t perfectly balanced, this test is more about finding the degree of unbalance in your golf balls. The faster the heavy side slides to the bottom, the more unbalanced your golf ball is.

Keep in mind that submerging your golf balls for long periods of time is not recommended. Even with waterproof coatings, prolonged submersion can allow water to get trapped inside the ball, which will make them heavier and will throw off your performance. Water can affect all parts of the golf ball, from the cover to the core, so don’t use balls that have been floating around in water for weeks.

Test with a driver

Next, do a driver test. When you hit the ball, you should hear that familiar “pop” that you get with a good golf ball. If the sound happens to be duller, then you’re best retiring the ball.

How to prevent golf ball damage

As I mentioned before, golf balls will last about five years or more if they are stored in a room-temperature, dry environment. Garages and attics aren’t climate controlled, so these are no-go areas in my book. You’re better off storing them on a shelf in your coat closet or laundry room, somewhere they will be out of the way, but still easily accessible for when you’re ready to go out.

To prolong the life of your gear (not just golf balls), wash them after use to remove any dirt, debris, or stains that can cause wear and tear over time. While there are plenty of golf ball cleaners on the market, soap, warm water, and a soft-bristled brush is good enough, and dish soap is great for those tougher stains. I would avoid abrasive materials like steel wool or strong chemicals like bleach. High pressure, hot water, or concrete can also damage your golf balls. When you’re done, dry them off. If your golf course has a cleaning station or a cleaning machine, you can also wash them there before you get home.

So, do golf balls go bad? Eventually. However, if you store them in a cool, dry location, you can prolong the life of your golf balls and reduce risk of bad performance. Next time you come across a questionable golf ball, try some of these tests to make sure that it’s still playable. With any luck, you’ll be able to keep them in play.