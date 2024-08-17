The LOVE-LOVE packaging is a nod to the tennis scoring system

The pairing up of non-alcoholic beers and sports continues, as now Heineken is debuting a limited edition tennis themed L0VE.L0VE packaging for its non-alcoholic option, Heineken 0.0, for the duration of the U.S. Open.

The U.S. Open runs from August 19 to September 8, and Heineken is partnering with the event to promote non-alcoholic beer as a healthy and tasty choice for drinking.

“Heineken looks for partnerships not sponsorships, and has been a partner of the US Open for over three decades. We’re excited to reimagine and up-level this year through L0VE.L0VE with Heineken 0.0,” said Heineken USA Chief Marketing Officer, Jonnie Cahill. “Our goal is to bring people to enjoy tennis together, so we’re eager to show tennis fans and beyond that moderation is cool and that whether or not they’re choosing to drink alcohol, Heineken has a brew for everyone.”

The brand is also working with tennis couple Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle to promote the beer’s new packaging launch. “We’re both thrilled to partner with Heineken 0.0 for the US Open. As we travel together for the ATP Tour, it’s important for us to find that balance between intense training and downtime. Having an alcohol-free option like Heineken 0.0 is a perfect match for our lifestyle,” said Fritz and Riddle.

“It’s become our go-to for enjoying a great brew without compromising on taste, no matter where we are. Tennis is a huge part of our lives, and partnering with a brand that shares our passion for the sport and moderation makes this collaboration even more meaningful. We can’t wait to experience Heineken L0VE.L0VE at the US Open with fans and show that it’s always possible to enjoy responsibly, on or off the court.”