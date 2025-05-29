This golf brand is breaking into pickleball with high-performance paddles

With about 50 million adults in the United States playing pickleball last year, it’s been the fastest-growing sport in the United States for the past four years. Brands are starting to take notice. Parsons Xtreme Golf (PXG) is well known for its golf equipment, but they are officially breaking into the pickleball market with a series of pickleball paddles, namely with the PXG XP1 and the XP2. Nearly one-third of golfers also play pickleball, so this crossover release has everyone excited.

In the market for a new pickleball paddle? Both the XP1 and the XP2 paddles will feature a polyurethane honeycomb core with 8mm cells for optimal energy transfer and vibration dampening. This will hypothetically make your shots more precise and powerful. On the outside, the hitting surface is made from 3K woven carbon fiber for high tensile strength and lightweight maneuverability. This carbon fiber finish improves ball grip so you’ll be able to perform better spins and maintain directional control during rallies. Lastly, these paddles are made with aerodynamics in mind.

What’s the difference between the XP1 and the XP2? The XP1 has a standard shape with a larger sweet spot, so it’s ideal for all skill levels. The XP2, on the other hand, has an elongated design with a higher sweet spot, so it’s best for more experienced players.

Both paddles are available either online at PXG.com or at select retail locations. We look forward to seeing how PXG enhances the sport with their new line of pickleball gear, and we can’t wait to see what they come up with next.