What is pickleball and why is it so popular? Here are the potential benefits

Lately, pickleball is everywhere, and while this interesting sport is new for some, it’s actually been around for a long time. It combines elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong for a high-energy, fun activity that many people play competitively. Playing sports like pickleball is a fun way to burn more calories and get some exercise, and for many people, it certainly beats the treadmill or a round of jumping jacks. Let’s look at how pickleball works, its history, and its potential benefits.

What is pickleball?

Pickleball is a paddle sport played on a badminton-sized court measuring 20×44 feet. Players use paddles to hit the plastic ball over a net that’s 36 inches high on the sidelines and 34 inches high in the middle. The court looks similar to a tennis court with a 7-foot non-volley zone in front of the net. Pickleball paddles are smaller than tennis racquets with shorter handles. Unlike tennis serves that are overhand, pickleball serves are typically only underhand.

How do you score pickleball points?

The receiving player lets the ball bounce one time before returning it. When an opposing player hits the ball into the net or out of bounds, a point is scored, and games are usually played to 11 points. Tournament games might be played to 15 or 21 points. Players can play doubles or singles.

The history of pickleball

Pickleball was born here in the United States. In 1965, after playing golf during the summer, congressman from Washington State Joel Pritchard and his friend Bill Bell returned to Pritchard’s home near Seattle. The property had an old badminton court, so Bell and Pritchard unsuccessfully tried to find badminton rackets. They settled on some ping-pong paddles and a perforated plastic ball and started to play. Now, three friends and their family played together, and they lowered the net and soon started creating the rules. The family-fun game of pickleball was born.

By 1972, a corporation was formed to protect the creation of this new sport, and by 1976, the first known pickleball tournament was held at the South Center Athletic Club in Tukwila, Washington.

Why the name?

The exact origins of the name ‘pickleball’ aren’t exactly clear, but rumor has it that Joel Pritchard wanted a funny-sounding name, and his beloved family dog was called Pickles.

What are the benefits of pickleball?

Pickleball is pretty easy to learn, and most people pick it up in one or two sessions. Here are more of the many benefits of pickleball:

It has a cool name.

Mix up your workout schedule.

Improve your balance, flexibility, and hand-eye coordination.

Pickleball is considered to be a moderate to vigorous physical activity that raises your heart rate, which can accelerate calorie burning and weight loss.

Improve muscle strength and bone health.

Regular physical activity like pickleball boosts your brain health and could help you sleep better

Make new friends and social connections.

Have fun and feel like a kid again.

An interesting review of 13 studies revealed that pickleball players report improvements in overall well-being, life satisfaction, and general happiness.