Is playing golf better for you than playing pickleball? Interesting new data

Both provide benefits, but one might be easier on your joints

Man holding a golf club about to hit a ball
Ryan Hoffman / Unsplash

Golf has been a popular sport for a long time, and golfers love nothing more than teeing off and swinging their clubs on a vibrant, green course. Recently, pickleball has taken the spotlight with a surge in interest. Lots of my friends are playing pickleball, swinging those rackets, and joining local games and teams. Researchers have been exploring whether playing one of these sports is easier on your body than the other. Let’s look at the new research. 

Golf or pickleball? According to science

man playing pickleball
Anhleephoto / Pexels

Both provide benefits, but one might be easier on your body overall than the other, especially if you have certain medical conditions or concerns about your joint health.

Golf

Man holding a golf club
Anthony Camerlo / Unsplash

A new MarketWatch Report, a study of Swedish golfers, and a 2020 American Heart Association study revealed that frequent rounds of golf could provide regular exercise while lowering stress and the risk of heart disease. The researchers found that playing golf promotes longevity. Many health and fitness professionals recommend golf because it’s easier on the joints, especially for players with bone conditions and lower bone density.

Pickleball

An intense pickleball game.
Stephen Rahn / Flickr

Pickleball and racket sports also deliver benefits like improving balance, flexibility, and hand-eye coordination and promoting calorie-burning and weight loss. A review of 13 studies showed that pickleball players report improvements in overall well-being, life satisfaction, and general happiness. However, the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons released data in 2024 showing that pickleball-related fractures had increased by 200% in the last 20 years.

To pickleball or not to pickleball?

Group playing pickleball
Bhpix / Shutterstock

While pickleball is a fun and beneficial sport that can make you feel like a kid again, it doesn’t come without risks, and it seems fractures are more likely due to the nature of the sport when compared to sports like golf. Pickleball involves fast movements, twists, and turns that might also play a role.

If you don’t think pickleball is for you, the research reveals that playing golf still provides cardiovascular benefits and physical activity. It’s up to you what you decide to play and how you get your exercise, but this research is worth keeping in mind. If you’re not sure if you should try a certain sport, it’s always best to consult your healthcare provider.

Steph Green
Steph Green
Steph Green is a content writer specializing in healthcare, wellness, and nutrition.
