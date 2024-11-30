 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

Does your fitness level, BMI, or body weight affect your risk of heart disease?

Does staying physically active really help protect your heart health?

By
A man bending down on one knee in the middle of a workout.
Beatrice / Unsplash

Research reveals that several factors affect your risk of heart disease, including a lack of physical activity, high blood pressure, diabetes, prediabetes, and obesity. Staying physically active has been shown to protect your heart health, and it’s an important part of a healthy lifestyle. Recently, researchers explored whether your body weight or your fitness level is a better predictor of your heart disease risk. Let’s delve into the research.

The study

Man doing high cable bicep curl in gym with cable machine
Franco Monsalvo / Pexels

In a large meta-analysis of cohort studies published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, researchers reviewed 20 studies, including 398,716 adults from multiple countries. If individuals had an exercise test score higher than the 20th percentile in their age group, they were categorized as ‘fit’.  

Recommended Videos

The objective was to determine the associations between muscle-strengthening and aerobic activities and the risk of non-communicable diseases like heart disease in adults.

Related

The results

man boxing shirtless gym boxing gloves
Logan Weaver / Unsplash

The meta-analysis revealed that heart and lung fitness are stronger predictors of mortality and heart disease risk than body weight as defined by body mass index or BMI. Your BMI is a value that estimates your body fat and weight status and categorizes that numerical value into a range from underweight to obesity. Each of these ranges has different health risks and BMI isn’t a direct measure of body fat.

Fit participants across all BMI categories had statistically similar health risks from heart disease. Unfit participants had a two- to three-times higher risk of mortality from heart disease by comparison to fit people of a normal body weight. Muscle-strengthening activities were linked to a 10-17% lower risk of cardiovascular disease, all-cause mortality, diabetes, and more. Combined aerobic and muscle-strengthening activities were also associated with a reduced risk. 

Study co-author Siddhartha Angadi said, “Fitness, it turns out, is far more important than fatness when it comes to mortality risk.”

Concluding thoughts

man exercising running around outdoors dark grey sky
Zakaria / Pexels

The study authors found that those in a position similar to the bottom 20th percentile could make a big difference to their health by starting any aerobic or muscle-strengthening exercise. They recommend brisk walking multiple times weekly until you work up to around 30 minutes daily. The team behind this meta-analysis emphasized the value of a fitness-based approach rather than just a weight loss approach for obese and overweight individuals to boost their health and reduce their heart disease risk. 

More research is needed, but this meta-analysis indicates that your fitness level could be a better predictor of your heart disease risk than your body weight. While studies conclude that both of these factors play a role, fitness, and physical activity might be even more protective for your heart health. Your heart is one of your most important organs, and with all the proven benefits of exercise, you probably don’t need another reason to stay committed to that training schedule. 

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Steph Green
Steph Green
Steph Green is a content writer specializing in healthcare, wellness, and nutrition. With over ten years of experience, she…
Is too much protein bad for you? The facts about your daily intake
Discover the range you should fall in
Meat kabobs

A high-protein diet can dramatically improve your life, helping you lose weight, build muscle, and feel more satisfied after a meal. But some people are starting to get worried. Is it possible to have too much protein? What side effects might that cause?

In this article, we’ll tell you everything you need to know about protein, including how much you should have, how much is too much, and what can happen when you eat too much. Let’s dive in and learn the facts about protein.
What is protein?

Read more
Study finds walking could turn back the clock for your brain by this many years
There are plenty of reasons to put one foot in front of the other and head out the door
Man jogging brisk walking outdoors in nature

Walking brings a whole host of benefits, from breathing in the fresh air to improving your sleep quality and moving your muscles and joints. Your mood will likely be better after your walk, which could make the day ahead more productive. Research has shown that a brief 10-minute walk can lower your blood pressure, so there are plenty of reasons to put one foot in front of the other and head out the door. A new study reveals that walking could make your brain this many years younger. Let’s take a look at the study.
The study

In the study published in the Annals of Behavioral Medicine, the researchers set out to determine the health impacts of everyday physical activities, including walking regularly and doing chores. The 204 participants answered questions on their phones during a nine-day study. They checked in six times every day, around every 3.5 hours.

Read more
Cable bicep curls: Your secret weapon for sculpting bigger arms
Swell your biceps with this effective isolation exercise
Man doing cable curls.

Bulging biceps are a sign of strength, power, and dedication. The cable bicep curl is one of the elite bicep-focused exercises worth including in your upper-body muscle-building program. The cable bicep curl keeps constant tension on your biceps, so it’s one of the most effective bicep curl variations. Mastering your grip and your technique is the best way to maximize your bicep-building potential. Let’s look at the cable biceps curl, the benefits, common mistakes to avoid, and more.
What is the cable bicep curl?

The cable bicep curl is a variation of the bicep curl, where you use a cable machine and curl the handles toward your upper torso. It’s an isolation exercise that requires the use of a cable machine. The goal is to lift the load by bending your elbows to curl the weight up near your shoulders.
What muscles are worked during the cable bicep curl?

Read more