Can regular exercise help lower the risk of colon cancer? Researchers explore

The research is mounting on the benefits of exercise for different types of cancer.

man exercising working out
RDNE / Pexels

Exercise has been shown to lower the risk of a range of chronic conditions, from diabetes to heart disease and autoimmune disease. The research is mounting, providing us with more reasons to get our muscles moving. I know from my own personal experience that exercise helps simmer down symptoms of my autoimmune bone condition called ankylosing spondylitis. It makes sense because not only is movement natural and beneficial, it’s been shown to lower inflammation, and ankylosing spondylitis is an inflammatory chronic condition.

So, what about cancer? Previous research reveals that exercise can lower the risk of breast, colon, and prostate cancer. Recently, researchers investigated whether regular exercise could benefit colon cancer patients who adhered to a routine for several years. Let’s delve into the research.

The study

Older man exercising cardio exercise bike
Kampus / Pexels

In a study published in JAMA Oncology, cancer patients increased their weekly exercise levels with the help of coaches and stuck to a specific routine for several years. The researchers followed each participant for eight years. The study involved 900 patients in six countries with an average age of 61. Around 90% of the patients had stage 3 colon cancer. Following chemotherapy and surgery, half of the patients participated in an exercise program, while the other half (the control group) received a booklet encouraging proper nutrition and physical activity to aid in recovery.

The goal was for the participants to increase their exercise by a specific amount every week. For the first year, they met with a kinesiologist, physical therapist, or personal trainer every two weeks for a supervised, customized workout tailored to their preferences and lifestyle. Following that first year, participants met up with their coaches monthly for two years.

man exercising older man doing push ups workout inside home
Mikhail Nilov / Pexels

The researchers had two primary questions in mind: Would exercise lower the risk of cancer returning? Would being assigned an exercise coach prompt people to work out more after finishing their cancer treatments? Within five years following treatment for stage 3 colon cancer, the condition returns in about 35% of people. 

The results

man lunging in workout older man
Anna Shvets / Pexels

The researchers revealed the following:

  • Those who stuck to an exercise program following chemotherapy and surgery for high-risk Stage 2 colon cancer or Stage 3 colon cancer could lower the risk of cancer recurring by 28%.
  • Following an exercise program post-treatment could also lower the risk of a new cancer diagnosis or fatality by 28%.
  • After those eight years, 90% of those in the exercise program hadn’t had any new cancer diagnoses or cancer recurrences. However, this number was 83% for the control group. 
  • Those who exercised more also had lower risks of other cancers, including breast cancer.
  • Those who didn’t take part in the exercise program also got fewer hours of weekly exercise, showing that working with a coach really did result in more hours spent moving those muscles.

The takeaway

older man doing pull ups
Cotton Bro / Pexels

These results align with previous research on the benefits of exercise for cancer, so much so that the researchers stated that exercise should be part of the standard treatment for colon cancer. Studies conclude that regular exercise can reduce the risk of colon, breast, and rectal cancer recurrence by as much as a surprising 45%. Researchers have highlighted the impact of exercise on insulin levels, metabolic rate, and body composition.

The study also shows us that having a coach could really encourage you to work out for more hours than you would on your own.

Steph Green
Steph Green
Steph Green is a content writer specializing in healthcare, wellness, and nutrition. With over ten years of experience, she…
