 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

What does grip strength tell you about your risk of chronic disease? New studies

By
shirtless man in gym doing close grip lat pulldown with cable machine
Marcus Chan Media / Pexels

We often hear fitness buffs discussing bulging biceps, toned triceps, and how to build tree trunk legs on leg day. What’s equally important but not as widely discussed is grip strength. You use your gripping muscles in your hands and wrists every day when you’re doing your functional tasks and when you’re in the gym powering through a deadlift or doing HIIT battle rope exercises like slams, waves, or pulls. Let’s explore the latest research and the importance of grip strength.

Correlations and vital signs

two men arm wrestling strong grip muscles
Олег Наливайко / Pexels

Many healthcare providers use grip strength as an indicator of overall health, much like blood pressure, pulse, body temperature, and other vital signs. Researchers found a correlation between low hand grip strength and various conditions, including heart disease, liver disease, stroke, sarcopenia, and fragility fractures.

Recommended Videos

Researchers also found a correlation between low hand grip strength and increased hospitalization, as well as a lower quality of life. It reflects muscle strength and general health. In other studies, researchers associated low grip strength with poor mental health. For example, a study of 34,129 older adults revealed that those with weaker gripping power were 1.45 times more likely to get depression.

Related: 
Upgrade your daily routine with the best smartwatches for men

A sense of independence

older man doing pull ups
Cotton Bro / Pexels

Especially for older adults, a firmer grip allows for greater independence, as they can continue with their daily tasks and chores.

How can you test your grip strength?

man gripping dumbbell
Yousef Samuil / Unsplash

A simple grip strength test only takes a few seconds, but it could tell you a lot about your health. Most doctors provide handheld dynamometers — a tool you squeeze in your hand to measure grip strength. Typically, you’ll be sitting down, holding your arm at 90 degrees, and you’ll squeeze the dynamometer for three seconds to generate results, which are in pounds or kilograms. In many cases, you’ll repeat the test three times to get an average reading.

What’s a normal grip strength for men?

man rock climbing gripping wall
Wesley Tingey / Unsplash

The normal grip strength varies depending on gender, age, which hand you use, and which type of dynamometer. Providers use a handgrip strength of below 26 kilograms for men and 16 kilograms for women to help diagnose sarcopenia, which is a condition involving a progressive, age-related decline in muscle strength and mass that can lead to a heightened risk of falls as well as a lower quality of life and physical function.

If you don’t have a dynamometer, you can get an idea of your gripping power in other ways. For example, the longer you can hold an object like a water bottle at arm’s length with your arm extended, the more powerful your grip.

Quick tips to enhance your grip strength

Man hand close-up squeezing the stress ball or grip strengthener
Kitty Fly / Shutterstock

You can work on improving your grip strength in different ways, such as doing weighted wrist curls, Farmer’s Carry, and kettlebell swings. You can also find little gripping tools or stress balls that are squishy and allow you to practice gripping and releasing, even while you’re watching TV.

Steph Green
Steph Green
Steph Green is a content writer specializing in healthcare, wellness, and nutrition. With over ten years of experience, she…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

What does exercise have to do with your vitamin D levels? Fascinating new study
Researchers explore how 10 weeks of exercise impacts vitamin D levels.
man getting sunlight vitamin D

Vitamin D is known as the sunshine vitamin, which makes it more difficult to get enough in certain places and at certain times of the year. You can get vitamin D from the sunlight on your skin, a supplement, and from a few foods like fatty fish, mushrooms, and eggs. Your body needs vitamin D to absorb calcium, which is an important part of your bones. Vitamin D also supports your immune system and helps your muscles and brain cells function properly.

What does exercise have to do with your vitamin D levels? In this interesting hot-off-the-press study, researchers find out. Let’s look at the research.

Read more
Here’s why you shouldn’t overlook rotational training for core strength
Improve your deadlift and your performance on the sports field with rotational training.
Russian twists.

Your core muscles consist of your erector spinae, obliques, abdominal muscles, and more. These muscles play a huge role in your daily functional activities and overall strength and fitness. Researchers found that training your core can improve your posture, balance, and stability, and reduce your risk of lower back pain. For runners, a weak core can really hold you back and compromise your running form, increasing your risk of back pain and running injuries.

You can work your core with classic moves like crunches, planks, and lying leg lifts, but it’s also important to include rotational exercises. Let’s look at the benefits of the increasingly popular rotational exercises and some of the best ones to try.

Read more
Does having a furry friend make you more active? Interesting new survey
How does your pet inspire you?
man with dog

It's an enormous understatement when I say I love my two little furry dogs. I first decided to get dogs because they're awesome, and I hoped it would help me deal with the challenges of an autoimmune bone condition. There’s nothing like taking them on a walk or a jog around my neighborhood or their favorite parks and trails, and seeing their faces light up. Smiles and wagging tails under the sunlight always perk me up. 

Even on those days when I don’t really feel like going, the look in their eyes convinces me otherwise. If you have a dog, you probably know what I’m talking about. When they look longingly at their leashes or gently prod you with their paws, those pups are politely asking for a trip around the block. An interesting survey revealed that our dogs really do encourage us to be more active. 

Read more