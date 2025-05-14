 Skip to main content
The ultimate guide to forearm curls: benefits, tips, and mistakes to avoid

Don't overlook the muscles in your forearms and wrists for balanced upper body strength.

By
man sitting on bench with dumbbells
Ivan Samkov / Pexels

We hear powerlifters and fitness enthusiasts focusing on the biceps, triceps, abs, and other major muscle groups. We don’t hear as much about the forearms or wrists. I have to say, I’m guilty of overlooking these muscles, and sometimes I get wrist pain in my right wrist, so strengthening these muscles would probably help. 

Despite the lack of attention to these muscles, we use them every day for our functional tasks and activities, from picking up and carrying groceries or a child to working on the computer, opening a door, and so on. The muscles across your hands, wrists, and forearms are also frequently used during sports like basketball and racquet sports. Just like they deserve a break, they also deserve some attention during our workouts. 

Here’s your ultimate guide to forearm curls, including how to do them properly, safety tips, FAQs, mistakes to avoid, and the muscles worked. There are plenty of reasons to include this exercise in your workout schedule.

How to do forearm curls

forearm wrist barbell curl on bench
Abyaneh / Shutterstock

You can perform this move sitting on a bench or kneeling next to a bench.

Here’s how to do seated forearm curls with dumbbells:

  1. Sit on a bench and hold two dumbbells in your hands.
  2. Lean forward so your forearms are resting on the top of your thighs, with your palms facing up. Your forearms should be about shoulder-width apart.
  3. Engage the muscles in your forearms and wrists and curl the weight upward without lifting your wrists up off your thighs.
  4. Pause for a moment before carefully lowering the weight back down as low as possible.
  5. Repeat for your desired number of reps.

What are forearm curls?

Man loading barbell.
Victor Freitas / Pexels

Forearm curls, otherwise known as wrist curls, are a resistance training exercise that specifically works the muscles in your forearms and wrists. With a bicep curl, you’re working your biceps in your upper arms; with a wrist or forearm curl, you’re targeting your wrists and forearms. You can do this move with dumbbells, a barbell, or resistance bands, and choose from different variations. 

With the seated variation, your forearms are resting on a flat surface like a workout bench or the top of your thighs, or you can perform it standing with your arms hanging down. You might need to try a few different variations to find out what feels best for you. 

What are the benefits of forearm curls?

lifting straps deadlift wrist hands
RDNE / Pexels

Forearm curls provide plenty of benefits, including:

  • Improve your functional strength.
  • Get a more balanced physique.
  • Strengthen your wrist and forearm muscles.
  • Improve your ability to grip the bar and perform other weightlifting moves like deadlifts and bicep curls.
  • Improve your ability to play throwing sports by fine-tuning your grip strength. 
  • Enhance dexterity in your hands and fingers.

Researchers found that strengthening your forearms enhances grip strength, which is linked to upper body power and mobility. Researchers also unveiled that single-joint isolation resistance exercises like the wrist curl are effective for increasing muscle thickness and joint power. Fitness buffs like Jim Stoppani, PhD, emphasize engaging your wrist muscles throughout the movement, choosing the right variation to reach your goals, and the importance and benefits of enhancing grip strength.

What are the most common mistakes to avoid?

man sitting on bench black and white image abs muscular muscles gym
Sajad Radey / Unsplash

The following are some of the most common mistakes to avoid:

  • Rounding your back.
  • Lifting your wrists up off your thighs. Try to keep your wrists and forearms flat on the bench or your thighs.
  • Rushing through the movement.
  • Hyperextending your wrists.
  • Using your shoulders and elbows instead of your wrists.
  • Lifting too much weight. You won’t be able to lift the same weight as you would for other exercises like the bench press or bicep curl. 
  • Holding your breath. Remember to breathe properly throughout this exercise.

What are the muscles worked?

strong veiny forearm muscle
Tima Miroshnichenko / Pexels

With the underhand grip wrist curl or forearm curl, you’ll target your wrist flexor and extensor muscles. Your wrist flexors are the primary players of wrist curls, situated on the underside of your forearms. Your wrist extensors help with wrist stability and strength, and you’ll also target your brachioradialis muscles on the top of your forearm.

Top safety tips

row of dumbbells
Ivan Samkov / Pexels

Most importantly, focus on proper form, maintain a steady pace, and avoid using a weight that’s too heavy, which can compromise your form and safety and increase your risk of straining or injuring your wrists. Some people choose to wear gym gloves for extra support. 

You should stop the movement immediately if you feel pain in your forearms or wrists. If you have pre-existing wrist issues, it’s best to avoid this exercise. If you’re not sure if wrist curls are the right choice for you, it’s always best to consult your healthcare provider or physical therapist.

Variations and alternatives

forearm wrist curl
Lio Putra / Adobe Stock

There are some variations you can try, including:

  • Unilateral wrist curl — Instead of curling both wrists at the same time, you can use one dumbbell and focus on one at a time.
  • Reverse wrist curl — Instead of your palms facing up, try the reverse wrist curl with your palms facing down, which shifts the emphasis a little more to your wrists than your forearms. Alternating between the two helps strengthen all of these muscles and delivers optimal results.
man hanging from pull up bar dead hang pull up exercise strong arms
Cotton Bro / Pexels

If you’re looking for alternatives that also work muscles in your wrists and forearms and your grip strength, here are some of the most effective:

  • Zottman curls
  • Dead hangs
  • Forearm pull
  • Crab walk
  • Plank with shoulder taps

FAQs

FAQs scrabble
Joshua Miranda / Pixabay

How often should you do forearm curls?

It’s best to avoid training them every day to give your wrists and forearm muscles time to rest and recover between sessions. It’s up to you how many times a week you’d like to train these muscles with wrist curls; most people aim for one to three times a week during their arm or upper body routine.

What about sets and reps?

The number of sets and reps you should do depends on your fitness level and goals. Generally speaking, aim for completing up to 15 wrist curls in one set. Try two to four sets of 12 to 15 reps, taking short breaks between sets.

man big muscles lifting dumbbells weights exercise hammer curl Zottman curl in gym
Tima Miroshnichenko / Pexels

What’s the difference between Zottman curls and forearm curls?

Forearm curls and Zottman curls are two different exercises, though they have similarities, and both work your forearms. Zottman curls are a bicep curl variation that better engages your forearms. Forearm curls specifically isolate and target your forearm and wrist flexor and extensor muscles.

