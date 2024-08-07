Bulk up your biceps and forearms at the same time with Zottman curls

Bicep curls probably come to mind when you think about bulging those biceps, and you’re not wrong; however, the Zottman curl is the highly underrated two-part exercise that targets multiple arm muscles simultaneously, including those beach-ready biceps. Among the top arm-building movements to add to your workout routine is the Zottman curl. Here’s your go-to guide on how to master the Zottman curl and reap the benefits.

What is a Zottman curl?

In the late 1800’s, philadelphia-born strongman George Zottman changed fitness forever. George created the Zottman curl on his mission to effectively target the biceps, brachialis, and forearms in one exercise. Zottman curls are a variation of the traditional bicep curl and the hammer curl.

What weight should I lift for the Zottman curl?

If you’re wondering how much weight you should lift, the answer really depends on several factors, such as your fitness level, strength, and experience. Beginners should start with a lower weight and work your way up over time. An experienced male lifter might lift 45 lbs, which is an impressive level of strength.

Because this exercise has a focus on your forearms, you don’t want to overdo it. Start with weights that are around 10 to 15 pounds less than you would typically use for a bicep curl for 8 to 10 reps.

What are the benefits of the Zottman curl?

Here are the main benefits of the Zottman curl:

Improve grip strength and overall physical fitness.

Add variety to your workout routine.

Work your upper and lower arms at the same time using flexion, extension, and rotational hand movement.

Build bigger biceps and forearms.

Target your forearm muscles during the eccentric phase when you’re lowering the weight back down.

Target all three biceps muscles: biceps brachii, brachioradialis, and brachialis.

Improving your grip strength also boosts your ability to perform compound exercises like bench presses, deadlifts, and pull-ups. Research on aging adults reveals handgrip strength is an indicator of overall muscle strength.

Are Zottman curls better than hammer curls?

Zottman curls aren’t necessarily better than hammer curls, and they have differences and similarities. Both exercises are variations of the traditional bicep curl and involve the use of dumbbells. Some exercise enthusiasts prefer hammer curls because you can typically lift heavier weights compared to Zottman curls, whereas others prefer Zottman curls for variety. The wrist rotation of the Zottman curl allows you to more directly target your forearms. It’s optimal to add both exercises to your workout routine.

What does the Zottman curl do?

To summarize, Zottman curls are so unique because they work your biceps and forearms at the same time. This arm-building isolation exercise can also boost grip strength and make your workout routine more interesting.

How to do the Zottman curl

Here’s how to perform the Zottman curl with a pair of dumbbells:

Stand with your feet about shoulder-distance apart and slightly bend your knees. Hold one dumbbell in each hand with your palms facing forward and your hands down by your sides. Bend your elbows and curl the weights up toward your shoulders. Nearing the top of the curl, turn both of your wrists inward until your palms are positioned toward the ground. Lower the weights back down to your sides to the starting position.

Because you rotate your wrists at the top of the movement, it’s best to use a lower weight than you would use for other dumbbell curl variations. You can also try other variations of the Zottman curl, such as the seated Zottman curls or incline Zottman curls, where you’re sitting on an incline bench.

Most common mistakes to avoid

Here are some of the most common mistakes to avoid:

Flaring your elbows out to the side puts too much pressure on your joints.

Swinging your arms and focusing more on momentum rather than control and form.

Hunching your shoulders and rounding your spine.

Lowering the dumbbells down too fast during the eccentric phase.

Not rotating your wrists enough.

Lifting weights that are too heavy for the wrist rotation.

Warming up before Zottman curls can lower your risk of injury. Try bracing your core, squeezing your glutes, and making sure your shoulders aren’t taking over the work.

Are Zottman curls worth doing?

Lifters of all ability levels can grow and strengthen upper and lower arm muscles with Zottman curls. Zottman curls are definitely worth doing when you want to spice up your workout routine and save time by hitting both your upper and lower arms in one isolation exercise.